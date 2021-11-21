The 30 best, most deeply discounted deals from Amazon's early holiday sale (50-85% off)

With Black Friday just days away, the shopping season has reached a fever pitch. And in case you haven’t been following, Amazon has gone all out this year with its Early Black Friday Deals. But, with so many incredible deals to navigate, where do you even begin? Fortunately, BDG’s editors are working around the clock to unearth all the deepest discounts on Amazon’s top-rated products.

Of course, while you chip away at your holiday shopping list, it doesn’t hurt to add a few things to your cart just for you. Smart home accessories, TVs and gaming consoles, and outdoor gear are all marked down right now. Plus, all the items below have been selected by our editors for being worth the hype — so don’t miss your chance to lock in the savings (all from the comfort of your couch).

Keep checking back regularly because new deals are constantly being added.

55% off a no-contact thermometer

This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. It runs on AAA batteries, which are included, so you can use it anywhere — and if you click the coupon box, you can save an additional 15% off.

50% off a 2-pack of 10-foot-long, nylon-braided iPhone charging cables

Tired of iPhone charging cables that don't last? That won't be a problem with these super durable 10-foot lightning cables from CyvenSmart, which are made from strong copper wire covered in braided nylon and have an additional protective layer near the ends of each cable. The cords are MFi-certified to work with Apple products, and Amazon reviewers are big fans, with more than 24,000 reviewers giving them an overall rating of 4.6 stars.

72% off a 100-pack of black disposable face masks

Always have a fresh mask at the ready with this fan-favorite 100-pack. They're made with three layers of fabric for solid protection, yet are still breathable, and have an adjustable nose clip for proper fit. Super elastic ear loops ensure they're comfy for long stretches, which reviewers love — nearly 22,000 people rate them 4.5 stars.

50% off a 50-pack of black KN95 face masks

Score this 50-pack of disposable KN95 face masks while they're deeply discounted. Fans of these masks say that they're comfortable and easy to adjust, and they boast five layers of protection.

57% off an ultra-popular concealer

This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap while it’s on sale.

50% off the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test

This 23andMe ancestry kit has helped thousands of people discover their heritage and health background (just take a look at the 27,000 Amazon reviews and 4.7-star overall rating). Not only does this kit give you a snapshot at your ancestry composition, but it also flags any genetic predispositions you may have toward health concerns and diseases.

55% off a 3-pack of scissors

With a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon along with over 40,000 ratings, this popular three-pack of safety scissors is a great buy. They have sharp stainless steel blades, and comfortable handles that are coated with soft material for pain-free cutting.

48% off a pack of 18 ballpoint pens

Score this 18-pack of popular retractable ballpoint pens from Zebra while they're seriously on sale. They have ergonomic soft grips, so they're comfortable enough for long writing sessions, and boast an overall 4.6-star rating from over 20,000 Amazon shoppers.

50% off a wildly popular digital thermometer

This digital meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of meal prep by providing accurate temperature readings in seconds flat without cutting into your food. It folds up compactly when not in use, and features a magnet on the back for seriously convenient storage. Over 95,000 shoppers gave it 4.6 stars for being simple yet brilliant, with an easily read LED screen that saved so much hassle.

42% off a hot air brush that’s garnered 312,000+ reviews

When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating after 312,000 reviews(!). The two-in-one hairdryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

54% off a 5-pack of white KN95 face masks

Suitable for daily travel protection, SupplyAID's KN95 face masks protect respiratory health with 95% filter efficiency. This 5-pack is ideal for stashing in a backpack, purse, or glove compartment so you always have freshies on hand. Over 75,000 reviewers give these an impressive 4.5-stars.

50% off an Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa

This Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you don’t even have to press a button to stream your favorite shows. It boasts over 56,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and can stream in full HD.

54% off a calming weighted blanket

The best-selling YnM weighted blanket has 26,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating because it's considered a great value under normal circumstances — but right now, you can grab its calming glass beads and seven-layer structure for less than $50.

58% off a 6-pack of soothing aloe handsoap

Stocking up on basics like this six-pack of hand soap is always a good idea when sales start. This one is formulated with soothing aloe vera and is paraben and phthalate-free. With a near-perfect, 4.8-star overall rating after 38,000 Amazon reviews, this best-selling soap is tried and true, and will leave your hands feeling fresh, soft, and clean.

47% off a cult-favorite liquid foundation

Maybelline's Fit Me foundation has earned its place in the drugstore foundation hall of fame. Its lightweight formula is great for everyday wear, and leaves a medium-coverage, matte finish that's easy to match to your skin tone, thanks to the 40-color shade range. With 72,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating, this foundation is tried and true — and majorly discounted while sales last.

48% off a 20-pack of black KN95 face masks

Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, these KN95 masks offer an incredible five layers of protection that’s easy to toss in a bag so you always have a clean one spare. They’re designed to provide extra breathing room around the mouth and nose while packing down flat, with an adjustable nose clip and elastic ear loops for a comfortable yet secure fit.

50% off a cozy 5-pack of wool socks

These cozy socks are made with a breathable blend of wool, cotton, and polyester, and they've racked up nearly 14,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. They come in a convenient multipack with five different colors, so you'll have one for each day of the week.

50% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with Alexa, so you can browse among over 1 million movies and TV shows across several streaming platforms with just the sound of your voice. And hundreds of thousands of reviewers rave about this remote's upgraded model: "It's faster than previous fire sticks," one customer reported. "Things are smoother and faster overall."

50% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Majorly discounted right now, this ad-supported Fire HD 10 tablet has racked up over 180,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. The wildly popular tablet has a 10.1-inch HD display and comes with your choice of 32 or 64 GB of storage. It boasts an improved battery life so you can read, listen to music, stream videos, or just poke around on the internet for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

47% off a Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

This best-selling Kindle Paperwhite is lightweight and waterproof, making it one of the easiest ways to read when you're on the go. You can even sync to your library accounts like Libby or Overdrive, or download e-books and audiobooks from Amazon's wide digital library. You'd be in the company of nearly 120,000 Amazon users if you invested in this wildly popular, 4.6-star-rated e-reader.

59% off a pack of 24 stud earrings

This highly-rated stud earring set has every basic you could need, from demure pearls to sharp geometric studs. They're made in part from silver, and most reviewers considered them effectively hypoallergenic. Get the full set in both silver and gold right now for a song while the sale lasts.

45% off e.l.f. concealer (19 shades available)

Snag this fan-favorite concealer for an unbelievable price while it's on sale. It comes in 19 different shades, so it's easy to find one that works for you, and boasts over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Fans love that the creamy formula really does last all day.

63% off a magnetic eyelash kit

These magnetic eyelashes make applying falsies easier than ever. It comes with five sets of lashes in varying lengths, magnetic eyeliner (so you don't have to worry about messy glue), and a handy application tool.

55% off a multi-colored smart light bulb

With an overall rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon, from more than 9,500 reviewers, it's clear that this Kasa smart bulb is a must-have. The bulb can shine in a bunch of different colors and brightness levels, and you can use a smartphone app, Alexa, or Google Assistant to change settings or even put your lighting on a schedule.

60% off a set of Sony earbuds with a built-in mic

These Sony headphones have silicone earbuds for a comfortable fit and extra bass for deep, powerful sound. There's also an integrated microphone for on-the-go phone calls and a playback button so you can easily control your music. Plus, they're backed by over 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.

59% off a 3-pack of medicated lip balm

Winter is the season for dry lips, which is why it’s a great time to stock up on a three-pack of Blistex lip balm. This moisturizing beauty product is a classic for a reason: dimethicone is used to moisturize lips and add a layer of protection from the elements, which is why this lip balm has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. As a bonus, this lip balm also has an SPF of 15, because you need to protect yourself from the sun all year long.

47% off Gold Bond healing hand cream

This nourishing Gold Bond hand cream is formulated with seven moisturizers and vitamins A, C, and E to help hydrate skin and prevent moisture loss. The fast-absorbing cream has a light, fresh scent, and it's backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews.