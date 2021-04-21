Modern young man hipster puts on a stylish denim jacket. Attractive guy in fashionable clothes in sunglasses posing on a street in the city near a white wall. Trendy new collection of men's clothing.

From Our Partners

15 Cool Fashion Upgrades You’d Never Guess Were From Walmart.com

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

Shutterstock
Andrew Steel

Walmart might not be the first place you’d think to look when it comes to the latest and greatest in men’s fashion, but we’re here to prove otherwise. The retailer happens to have some seriously stylish takes on year-round essentials that are sure to make your seasonal wardrobe refresh effortless and totally affordable. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of dark wash denim to replace your daily pair that has surely seen better days, or are on the hunt for a sweet jacket that can pull literally any look together, Walmart has what you need — and we’ve pulled together a few key pieces to help get you started.

First off, you should know about Walmart’s new brand, Free Assembly. It’s as good-looking as it is affordable, and is committed to sustainable production practices. With wardrobe essentials that are simple to mix, layer, and accessorize, Free Assembly is giving the classics a new life with bold colors and prints. But that’s just the start — Walmart has a range of other brands we know and love (like Levi’s and Lee) to help round everything out. Whether you’re dressing for that big zoom interview or an evening dinner on the patio with friends, Walmart’s got you covered. Shop a few of our favorite spring finds, ahead.

A Sleek Jacket For All Occasions

Men's Lightweight Zip Jacket
Free Assembly

Transition with style and ease. Free Assembly's lightweight zip jacket takes you from warm days to chilly nights and can easily be dressed up and down.

Your New Favorite T-Shirt

Men's Oversized Pocket T-Shirt
Free Assembly

This roomy, super-cool T-shirt will quickly become a new favorite. Free Assembly’s Oversized Pocket T-shirt is crafted in heavyweight jersey and cut in a loose-fitting shape that always moves with you.

The Jeans You’ll Never Take Off

501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's

Skinny jeans may be out, but slim cuts are here to stay. A slight tapered leg gives a simple and modest appeal to these Levi’s 501s.

Layering Just Got Bolder

Men's Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt
Free Assembly

The perfect blend of warmth and performance, this crew neck sweatshirt is the perfect piece to layer during the cooler months. The ribbed panels offer motion-friendly stretch — a subtle upgrade on the traditional pullover silhouette.

A Modern Take On a Classic Polo

Modern Fit Short Sleeve Polo
Lee

Another one of our favorite pieces, this cotton polo can be worn casually with jeans or dressed up and refined when the moment arises.

Unleash Your Inner Lumberjack

Men's Everyday Long-Sleeve Henley Shirt
Free Assembly

The back-up to your basic T-shirt? It's this long-sleeved henley shirt with a traditional three-button placket and classic striped print. It's also made with 100% organic cotton for supreme softness.

The Lightweight Summer Hoodie

Men's Long Sleeve Stripe Hoodie
Free Assembly

This nautical style hoodie could be worn with ease sipping rosé on the shore of the Hamptons or eating out of takeout containers on the couch. Its versatility is truly unmatched. No closet should be without one... or two!

Work Pants That Are Made For Play

Men's Work Pants
Free Assembly

These stylish and functional work pants are probably the easiest way to update your wardrobe. They'e comfortable, durable, and downright cool for any day of the week.

Ready-For-Anything Sweats

Open Bottom Sweatpant, 2-Pack
Gildan

Finally, sweats that are comfortable enough for lounging on the couch and also cool enough to wear out in public.

The Casual Dress Shirt

Short Sleeve Camp Shirt
La Leela

A classic style in nine bold colors, this camp-collar shirt can be paired perfectly during the day with shorts and in the evening with drawstring chino pants.

Athletic Shorts For Lounging

Men's Patch Pocket Jam Shorts
Free Assembly

These shorts combine comfort, style, and affordability — perfect for exercising or taking Zoom calls on the couch.

Not Just A T-Shirt

Men's Everyday T-Shirt
Free Assembly

Don't overthink it. These monochromatic T-shirts make the perfect layering piece all year long.

Stay Dry and Dapper

Men's Waterproof Anorak
Free Assembly

This waterproof jacket will have you singing in the rain.

Comfortable Pants Never Looked This Good

Men's Drawstring Chino Pants
Walmart

Chinos aren’t just for the corporately-employed. Style these with a vintage tee and sneakers for a whole new look.

The “Wear With Anything” Jacket

The Free Assembly Chore Jacket
Free Assembly

This chore jacket goes with virtually anything you layer above or beneath it.

Related Tags
Share: