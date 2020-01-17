In the Dragon Ball franchise, combat prowess is a form of currency traded amongst characters. While it can be theoretically obtained through training, there’s never a real surge of excitement for onlooking fans until that growth is expressed via a new transformation. Everyone loves watching Goku turn Super Saiyan 1 for the first time, while he’s going up against the seemingly invincible warrior known as Frieza.

When it comes to Dragon Ball games, people love having access to transformations for whenever the urge strikes, be it in the heat of battle or in the heat of making a spicy omelet. This desire has led fans who are first booting up Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot to ask “how do I go Super Saiyan?”

Well, transforming, unlocking, and utilizing new transformations has never been simpler than in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Here’s exactly how it’s accessed this time around.

Obtaining new transformations in Kakarot

Transformations are tied to story events. Just like in the anime, Goku will unlock his first form, Kaioken, after defeating the invading Saiyan, Vegeta. His iconic Super Saiyan 1 form can be unlocked after defeating Frieza on Namek. The game continues to use story unlocks for all available transformations, like Super Saiyan 2 and 3.

After you gain access to a new transformation via the main story, you’ll be able to utilize it in other battles, such as the ones you find in free roam or on subquests.

Using and understanding new transformations

Now that you have that new form in your hands, transforming into Super Saiyan is just a button away. Hold your controller’s two lower shoulder buttons to access the Transformation Palette. Here, you’ll find each face button has a different transformation assigned to it. The techniques available on the palette can be altered by using the Super Attack menu found under the characters section in the main menu.

Once activated, using a transformation can be a dangerous affair. Many drain either your Ki bar or health, or both. Yep, this means pulling off the ultimate move that excited you so much when watching Goku fight at home, could potentially be a lethal poison preventing your victory.

Nevertheless, go forth use your newly minted ultimate form as the easiest way to up the epicness of your next clash in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

