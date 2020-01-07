When the crisis returns in one week, not everything will be the same. In a new poster for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” shared by The CW’s social media channels, Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen, formerly the Green Arrow, dons the dark green robes of the supernatural DC superhero the Spectre.

On Tuesday, The CW’s social media accounts for its DC TV shows — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman — shared the poster for the final two episodes (Parts 4 and 5) of the 2019/2020 crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The poster looks typically like a superhero blockbuster, with costumed characters all posing to different sides of the frame.

But the most interesting thing contained in the poster is right there, dead center: Stephen Amell, looking haggard and inhuman in the long green robes of the Spectre. Created by Jerry Siegel and Bernard Baily in 1940, the character is an immortal being whose bodily “host” is that of Jim Corrigan, a murdered police detective whose spirit is refused entry into the afterlife and is commanded by “The Voice” to return to Earth as punisher of evil.

In the TV version of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Jim Corrigan (played by Stephen Lobo) gave his powers as the Spectre to Oliver Queen (Amell). It was a rather rushed story, but it’s understood that Oliver Queen will play an incredibly important role in resolving the destruction of the multiverse.

What’s fun is that Oliver Queen has never been Spectre in the comics, which means the Arrowverse franchise is venturing into truly unknown territory. That is an actual rarity to see happen in modern superhero media.

You can see the poster below.

The CW

Some other noteworthy spoilers in the poster: Rick Gonzalez’s Mad Dog will return to wearing his Arrow Season 6 armor, instead of the hockey jersey he wore in Seasons 5 and 7. Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi is placed standing next to Brandon Routh’s Atom, which heavily suggests Choi will take over as the new Atom after Ray Palmer. (Series star Routh will depart Legends of Tomorrow following the end of the upcoming season.)

Furthermore, Cress Williams’ Black Lightning is illustrated posing alongside The Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), and Batwoman (Ruby Rose), implying that Black Lightning’s appearance in “Part 3” was not a one-off deal. Black Lightning has joined the Arrowverse multiverse, and the Arrowverse will need him to confront the Anti-Monitor.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths,” a loose adaptation of Marv Wolfman and George Peréz’s iconic 1985 comic book miniseries of the same name, has been an absolute joy to see happen. Cameos of actors from past DC projects, like Tom Welling (Smallville), Ashley Scott (Birds of Prey), Burt Ward (Batman), Robert Wuhl (Batman 1989), and Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) are not only satisfying for hardcore DC fans who have watched these stories come and go, but are also never too distracting from the primary story.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will return January 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern on The CW.