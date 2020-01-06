'Knives Out 2' release date, cast, plot of Rian Johnson's whodunit sequel

The donut hole is getting another donut hole. Knives Out, the popular and critically acclaimed whodunit mystery from writer-director Rian Johnson, is getting a sequel. The film has earned a whopping $247 million at the global box office on a $40 million-dollar budget. Knives Out also landed on several of 2019’s best films of the year lists and was nominated for three Golden Globe awards. Given its success, it’s no surprise that Lionsgate would be interested in making a sequel to the film.

Now that Rian Johnson no longer has his hands full with Star Wars — the proposed trilogy he’s developing with Lucasfilm seems to be at a standstill for the time being— there’s more time to conjure up another mystery for Knives Out 2. Whether there will be an abundance of knit sweaters in the sequel is unclear, but here’s everything we do know about Knives Out 2 so far.

The cast of 'Knives Out'. Lionsgate

Is there a release date for Knives Out 2?

The sequel is in the early days of development, meaning there’s no scheduled release date at present. Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter that he was already working on the sequel, Lionsgate and MRC have not officially greenlit the sequel to Knives Out.

However, Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake says that he’s eager to read Johnson’s completed script. There seems to be potential to turn the film into a franchise. Johnson also added that he’d ideally like a quick turnaround and that he hopes to have the sequel finished within the year. That means it’s possible we could see Knives Out 2 at some point in 2021, but nothing’s confirmed just yet.

Will any of the original cast be back for the Knives Out sequel?

Daniel Craig’s character, gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, would be the focus of the Knives Out sequel, according to THR.. Johnson’s producing partner Ram Bergman said Craig “had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more.” So, it’s a pretty safe bet that Craig will be on board if the film does become a reality.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone else from the original cast would return, but it’s more likely that the film will have a new cast of characters. That said, it would be interesting if Craig’s character hired Ana de Armas’ Marta Cabrera as the Watson to his Sherlock.

Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out'. Lionsgate

What will the story of Knives Out 2 focus on?

All we know so far about the plot is that it involves Benoit Blanc investigating a new case. That makes sense since, Craig is the only original cast member mentioned as possibly returning. Given what we know about Harlan Thrombey, and his fondness for crafting intricate mysteries in fiction and real life, it’s possible he has a posthumous mission for Blanc. Craig’s character also briefly mentions that his father and Thrombey had been old friends, so that could also tie in somehow. The first film established that Blanc isn’t averse to traveling to take on a case, so the plot to Knives Out 2 could take him anywhere, so long as there’s enough intrigue.

Knives Out is currently playing in theaters.