Sorry Boba Fett fans, but we’re pretty sure everyone’s favorite galactic bounty hunter isn’t in The Mandalorian. However, that doesn’t mean poor Boba can’t influence the Disney+ show when it returns this fall. One new theory delves into forgotten Star Wars lore to explain how Boba’s own daughter could turn out to be the biggest twist in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Speculative spoilers for Mandalorian Season 2 below.

Boba Fett’s daughter, Ailyn Vel, became famous in her own right as a ruthless bounty hunter. She hunted down her own father, once tried to kill Han Solo, and — considering she was born 15 years before the Battle of Yavin — she’d be an adult during The Mandalorian.

Ailyn appears in a series of Extended Universe comics and novels that were officially de-canonized after Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012. But before you accuse us of digging into non-canon Star Wars for half-baked theories, be warned, we have a legitimate reason to believe that Boba Fett’s daughter could show up in The Mandalorian Season 2.

It’s often the toys in popular franchises like Star Wars or Marvel that give away spoilers, and this case is no different. When Funko Pop announced their new slate of The Mandalorian figurines, the company revealed one character we’ve never seen before: a green armor-clad Mandalorian with a color scheme eerily similar to Boba himself.

Is that you, Boba Fett? Funko

No, it’s not Boba, who we’re still certain is dead, but it could be Ailyn Vel, assuming she exists in this version of the Star Wars canon. At least, that’s what one fan theorized on Reddit, adding that this could also be the mysterious figure who inspected Fennec Shand’s dead body back on Tatooine.

“This could be a way of including the Fett family and continuing his story without undoing a death a la Maul or Palpatine,” wrote redditor u/MsSara77. “I don’t expect them to keep any details from his Legends daughter though.”

Ok, maybe u/MsSara77 is right and Lucasfilm will yank Ailyn Vel out of the Extended Universe but ignore all the baggage that comes with her — kind of like how The Rise of Skywalker stole its best plot points from Dark Empire — but then again, maybe not. After all, Boba’s daughter is a pretty cool character…

Ailyn Vel Lucasfilm

An introduction to Ailyn Vel

Ailyn is the daughter of Boba Fett (himself a clone of Jango Fett) and the bounty hunter Sintas Vel. However, Boba wasn’t much of a presence in his daughter’s life; she was born when he was 18, and he walked out on his family just three years later.

A hologram showing Boba Fett with his family. Lucasfilm

As a result, Ailyn grew to hate her father, but it wasn’t until her 16th birthday that she fell into the family business and became hellbent on revenge. On that day, Ailyn’s mother took on a bounty specifically to buy her child a birthday present, but the job went south and Sintas Vel ended up frozen in carbonate for decades.

A young Ailyn Vel clutching an ion canon. Lucasfilm

Growing up as an orphan, Ailyn was hellbent on revenge. She eventually tracked down another clone of Jango Fett and mistakenly killed it, thinking it was her father. Later, she tracked down someone she thought was Boba, found a dead body she assumed was his, and stole the armor and his ship, Slave IV. This allowed Ailyn to assume Boba Fett’s identity, taking jobs from the Hutts and other criminals.

Imagine Ailyn Vel showing up in The Mandalorian dressed as Boba Fett only to remove her helmet. That would be pretty incredible!

Ailyn Vel dressed as Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Oh, and that whole Han Solo thing? Ailyn was hired by Han’s no-good cousin, Thrackan Sal-Solo. In the EU, Thrackan dragged the galaxy into a second civil war and was eventually killed by Han, the female Mandalorian bounty hunter Mirta Gev, and Boba Fett.

Oh, and If you’re wondering how Boba Fett is even alive after falling in the sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, the answer is simple. In the Star Wars Extended Universe he survived and turns up in Dark Empire.

Maybe that’s one Extended Universe detail the new Star Wars canon can leave behind. We’ve had enough of Boba Fett. It’s time his daughter got her chance to shine. And that chance is in The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres in fall 2020.