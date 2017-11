5. You’re not as awkward as you think.

You know those few embarrassing things in the past you’re trying to forget, or that voice in your head telling you everyone from high school hates you? You’re essentially lying to yourself, studies show. Researchers say that fear and anxiety can drastically alter the way we perceive the world around us, to the point that we build everything up to make it worse in our heads than it is IRL.

“People who are impaired by high social anxiety typically think they are coming across much worse than they really are,” psychology researchers concluded in a 2014 study.”

Don’t beat yourself up about your tendency to draw the worst possible conclusions: It’s due to a chemical in your brain, so it’s not something you can control, scientists at Northwestern University write in a 2013 paper. The hormone oxytocin is often released after having positive social interactions, like sex or friendship bonding, which is why you feel warm and fuzzy. But researchers say that the same hormone is released during stressful social situations, triggering feelings of anxiety and fear that actually strengthen the memory. It’s why you tend to recall past embarrassing and awkward memories when a similar situation is approaching. So remember, it’s your brain telling you to be nervous and pessimistic, and you’re not actually bound for failure.