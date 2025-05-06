It took almost three years for Andor to return with another season — and as great as that season is, it feels like it’s coming to an end before it’s even begun. Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed series has taken an unorthodox approach to its release schedule. With 12 episodes, Andor Season 2 is longer than most Disney+ shows, but it’s also dropping three episodes each week, making it hard to savor the story at hand. This week, we get the third chapter of the season, and come one step closer to what’s sure to be an explosive finale next week. The stakes are getting higher for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his crew: the end may be near, but at least it won’t be boring.

Here’s everything you need to know about Episodes 7, 8, and 9 of Andor Season 2, from their release date and time, to potential storylines.

What is the release date for Andor Episodes 7, 8, And 9?

The walls are closing in on Mon Mothma. Lucasfilm

Andor Season 2 drops three new episodes each Tuesday night on Disney+. Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will be available to stream on Tuesday, May 6.

What is the release time for Andor Episodes 7, 8, And 9?

Like the shows that came before, Andor has secured a primetime Disney+ release. You can catch Episodes 7, 8, and 9 at 9 p.m. EST, which is 6 p.m. PST.

What is the plot of Andor Episodes 7, 8, And 9?

What will happen to Ghorman in this week’s episodes of Andor? Lucasfilm

Andor Season 2 jumps forward one year with every three episodes. Episode 7 will pick up one year after Episode 6, bringing us one step closer to the events of Rogue One. The threads introduced in the last arc will continue here. While Cassian and his girlfriend Bix (Adria Arjona) initially struggled to adjust to their new lives in the Rebellion, Episode 6 saw them finding their groove and taking a stand against Luthen. In the Senate, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) found herself limited by the Empire’s restrictive new laws. But the bulk of the action this season is taking place on the planet Ghorman, the focus of the Empire’s ire. ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) has enlisted Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) to help destablize the region, and we’ll likely see the next stage of their plan in action in this week’s trio of episodes.

Is there an Andor Season 2 Episode 7,8, and 9 trailer?

There isn’t a trailer, per se, but Lucasfilm did release a behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting the real sets used on the second season of Andor, and it teases some explosive events that will take place over Episodes 7, 8, and 9. Check it out below.

How many episodes of Andor Season 2 are there?

Andor Season 2 contains 12 episodes, split into sets of three and released every week. After Episodes 7, 8, and 9 drop on Disney+ this week, only three episodes remain. We’re coming into the home stretch for the series: the best Star Wars show is already coming to an end just as it’s gaining some momentum again.

Will there be an Andor Season 3?

There are currently no plans to renew Andor for another season. Showrunner Tony Gilroy wanted to keep the series contained in just 24 episodes — and since Andor leads right into Rogue One, there’s no need for another season. Cassian’s story will come to an end with Season 2, but the door is technically open for other stories to spin off from the show.

Andor Season 2 Episodes 7, 8, and 9 stream April May 6 on Disney+.