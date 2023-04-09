EVs

Lamborghini’s New Supercar Brings the Hype to Hybrid EVs

Lamborghini’s Revuelto proves we’ve come a long way from the humble Toyota Prius.

by Jackson Chen
Lamborghini Revuelto hybrid EV supercar
Lamborghini has brought some more excitement to the world of hybrid EVs with its Revuelto supercar. The renowned Italian carmaker debuted its hybrid supercar in New York City recently, just before the New York International Auto Show.

For the Revuelto, Lamborghini combined a naturally-aspirated V12 engine with three electric motors that are powered by a massive 4,500W/kg battery pack. Lamborghini says the battery pack can be fully charged in 30 minutes.

