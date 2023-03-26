The Concept EV5 wants you to hang out outside of it just as much as inside.
Kia has been eager to establish a design philosophy for its blooming EV lineup. With its latest Concept EV5, the midsize SUV solidifies a lot of the design cues from its older sibling, the recently-revealed EV9.
We first saw Kia’s swiveling seats with its full-size electric SUV, the EV9. If the three-row boxy build was too much car for you, the good news is that Kia is bringing them back with the slimmer Concept EV5.