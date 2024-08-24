The Weirdest Sh*t Under $25 Trending on Amazon Now

Ever scroll through Amazon looking for something new or cool to add to the mix but get bored by what you come across? Well, you’re in the right place. There are some legitimately unusual finds on the site that’ll have you scratching your head — and then clicking add-to-cart because they’re so genius. The items you’ll find on this list aren’t just clever and strange, they’re popular with buyers too. The best part? Everything is under $25. You’re welcome.

01 A 2-pack of funky night-lights with colors you can adjust DORESshop Color-Changing Night-Light (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Add some funky lighting to your space with these color-changing night-lights. Available in a two-pack, the night-lights instantly illuminate bathrooms, hallways, or any other dark area with your choice of eight colors and three brightness settings. They have dusk-to-dawn sensors, so they turn on and off automatically, too. Available options: 3

02 An automatic drink dispenser that makes pouring a thing of the past The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser $15 See On Amazon Pouring from big jugs can be a hassle — and messy — so screw this battery-operated tap onto any bottleneck for easier dispensing. It’s compatible with most openings and a breeze to operate — just press your glass against the lever. Use it for juice, milk, or water, or put it to work at your next party.

03 These scrub brushes that attach to your power drill Holikme Drill Scrub Brushes (6-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Deep clean hard surfaces with a whole lot less effort, thanks to this set of scrub brushes that attach to your power drill. The set includes five brushes in various shapes that you can use to clean your tub, tile, grout, upholstery, floors, and more. (You’ll even get narrow brushes designed to reach into tight spaces.) They’re made with nylon bristles that won't scratch. Available colors: 5

04 This tray that makes denture-shaped ice Genuine Fred FROZEN SMILES Ice Tray $15 See On Amazon Freak out your friends the next time you serve them drinks with this tray that creates denture-shaped ice. When you plop a cube in your glass, it looks just like dentures soaking overnight — which may be weird, but the quirk is definitely worth it. The mold makes four dentures at a time, which is enough for a small happy hour.

05 The insulated freezer glasses for chilled drinks — no ice needed Ourokhome Whiskey Freeze Glasses (Set of 2) $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re sipping whiskey or mezcal, these freezable glasses can make it that much more enjoyable by keeping things cool — without the dilution that ice causes. Simply screw off the bottom of each glass and fill with water before popping it in the freezer for a few hours. The insulation will keep everything ice cold until the very last drop.

06 This squishy light that looks like a duck that’s just had it MUID Benson Lying Flat Duck Night-Light $16 See On Amazon This quirky (or should we say, quacky?) light is made to look like a duck lying flat — adding a fun and functional element to your decor. It has three adjustable brightness levels and is made of soft, BPA-free silicone material you can actually squish like a stress ball. It’s gentle on the eyes and adds some unexpected humor wherever you place it.

07 An iridescent box grater that comes with catch trays Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Box Grater $20 See On Amazon Enjoy grating cheese and veggies with this stainless steel box grater that has an iridescent rainbow finish. It features four sides for slicing as well as coarse, medium, and fine grating, plus a comfortable handle for a firm grip. It comes accompanied by four catch containers with lids, so you can store your prepped food and keep it fresh. Available colors: 2

08 This absorbent coffee mat to keep your countertop neat AMOAMI Quick-Dry Coffee Mat $9 See On Amazon A versatile add for any clean kitchen, this coffee mat goes underneath appliances and helps protect countertops, while also hiding stains from spills and drips. Made of super absorbent diatomite, it instantly soaks up moisture to keep messes at bay. The durable rubber backing also prevents water from seeping underneath. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 8

09 The drain snakes that make short work of clogs FlexiSnake Pro Drain Weasel Sink Snake Cleaner (5-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Drain clogs are no match for these flexible snakes that are surprisingly easy to use — and surprisingly effective. These 18-inch sticks are ultra flexible to reach down and around the curves of your pipes to grab hair, food, debris, and anything else that may be causing a stoppage. The micro-hooks along the length of each snake ensure nothing gets left behind.

10 This putty designed to clean your earbuds AirSquares Earbud Cleaning Putty (12-Pack) $13 See On Amazon When you wear AirPods, they’re bound to need a cleaning after a while, and this cleaning putty makes it a breeze. Just stick the putty into the openings of the earbuds to remove earwax, buildup, and other debris. Each pack comes with 12 putty squares and you can use them on other hard-to-clean items, too.

11 The racks that speed up water bottle drying time Kuppy Water Bottle Drying Racks (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon These small drying racks elevate your water bottles and coffee tumblers up and off the counter, while keeping them at a vertical angle to ensure water actually drains out. The cutouts throughout help increase ventilation. They’re compatible with drinking vessels from 15 ounces all the way up to 100 ounces. Use them for wine glasses, too.

12 A handy little device that makes your fridge smell better Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer $25 See On Amazon Ditch the yellow box that you have to replace within three months — this refrigerator deodorizer provides smell-fighting power that lasts for 10 years. It decomposes gases that lead to odors and there are no batteries or charging required. Not to mention, the sleek stainless steel construction blends in beautifully with your fridge.

13 This set of soda can lids to lock out bugs & lock in fizz Bricktown Supply Co. Silicone Can Lids (6-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re sipping soda, seltzer, or beer, these silicone soda can lids are a must-have. Available in seven colors, they keep your canned beverages safe from flying bugs and sand, while locking in carbonation. They even help minimize spills in case a can gets tipped over. Each set comes with six lids that are compatible with standard-size cans. Available colors: 7

14 The curious cat that’s actually a wine bottle stopper Genuine Fred STOP KITTY Wine Bottle Stopper $13 See On Amazon This wine bottle stopper doesn’t just keep your vino fresh after opening it, it gives you a laugh too. Made from food-grade silicone, this stopper is just as curious and mischievous as any feline, peering deep into the bottle. If you’re not a cat person, check out the other options, like a pickle, a chicken, and a half-peeled banana. Available styles: 5

15 An AirTag holder that attaches to your dog’s collar Pup Culture AirTag Holder for Collar $15 See On Amazon Keep tabs on your precious pup from anywhere, thanks to this AirTag holder that slips right onto your dog’s collar. Made from soft and flexible silicone, the waterproof holder is durable enough to keep up with even your dog’s most active adventures. It comes in a handful of colors and multiple sizes to fit a variety of collars. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 6

16 The grill that makes microwaved bacon actually taste good Progressive International Microwavable Bacon Grill $14 See On Amazon Make crispy, restaurant-quality bacon in just minutes and with less mess, thanks to this microwave bacon grill. Made to hold four to six strips, it keeps the bacon elevated to allow excess fat to drip off for a less oily result. It also has a vented cover to contain splatters and a handle for easy maneuvering. Use it for frozen sausage and reheating pizza slices, too.

17 This spoon rest that looks like an ocean wave OTOTO Wave Spoon Rest $10 See On Amazon Add some beachy vibes to your kitchen counter with this spoon rest that pays homage to mighty ocean waves. Made from BPA-free silicone, it has niches for holding up to three cooking utensils at once. It’s dishwasher safe and can also be used as a resting place for chopsticks the next time you get sushi takeout.

18 A toilet bowl cleaner that buffs away mineral buildup Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner $14 See On Amazon This pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner tackles tough stains and mineral deposits with ease, thanks to its abrasive surface that’s gentle enough to use on porcelain. Plus, it’s versatile — use it on tile, showers, and fixtures with hard water buildup, too (but maybe don’t use the same one you used on your toilet). It comes with a storage kit to keep it out of your line of vision when not in use.

19 The sticky notes that look just like ramen Genuine Fred Ramen Sticky Note Pad $8 See On Amazon Why write on plain yellow notecards when you can use these sticky notes that look a heck of a lot like ramen? They come packaged in a suspiciously authentic-looking wrapper, and each piece of paper features a ramen-printed background — the stack looks just like a ramen block, so you’ll have to hold back the urge to drop it in boiling water.

20 This sunglasses holder that clips onto your car’s visor KIWEN Sunglasses Holder $8 See On Amazon Keep your glasses safe, secure, and easily within reach while in the car, thanks to this sunglasses holder with a strong magnetic closure. It securely holds your glasses in place by wrapping around the arms, while allowing for one-handed access when you need them. The leather wrap is available in five colors to suit your style. Available colors: 5

21 These pet-grooming gloves for bathing & shedding Pawradise Pet Grooming and Bathing Gloves $19 See On Amazon Washing your pet and removing loose fur has never been easier, thanks to these pet grooming and bathing gloves. The fingers and palms are outfitted with flexible nubs to grab excess hair (perfect for keeping it from getting on your furniture), and they also massage and calm your pet during bath time. The adjustable Velcro closure means they fit hands of most sizes.

22 An under-the-bed light that’s motion activated Vansky Motion-Activated Bed Light $16 See On Amazon Make your home even safer during those middle-of-the-night bathroom trips, thanks to this motion-activated night-light that attaches to the underside of your bed. It emits a warm glow when activity is detected and has auto-shut off times ranging from 30 seconds to six minutes. Plus, it gives your bedroom an upgraded, modern feel.

23 The extendable duster with a flat head for reaching tight spaces AURUZA Retractable Gap Dust Cleaner $10 See On Amazon Now you can dust even hard-to-reach spaces with ease using this retractable dust cleaner. A soft, microfiber head traps dust without scratching surfaces, while the extendable handle helps you reach high spots. Plus, the flat design means you can use it under furniture and behind appliances. Just wash the microfiber pads between use.

24 This face moisturizer that uses snail mucin SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Moisturizer Cream $16 See On Amazon Want skin that looks just a little bit better? Slather it in this moisturizer that uses ethically harvested snail mucin to smooth skin texture and add deep hydration. Organic green tea and vitamins E and B5 give the formula a soothing boost, helping to reveal brighter skin. The cream is non-comedogenic meaning it won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts.

25 These fan-favorite bag sealers that put chip clips to shame GripStic Reusable Bag Clips (12-Pack) $24 See On Amazon With a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating, these reusable bag sealers are arguably the best way to keep food fresh. The low-profile sealers slide across the tops of bags to lock out air and moisture — and since the entirety of the bag is closed shut, they’re much more effective than standard chip clips. The bag includes multiple sizes, and they’re dishwasher safe, freezer safe, and handy for marinating, too. Available options: 5

26 An eye mask that offers targeted heat or cold therapy Comfytemp Cold Gel Eye Mask $9 See On Amazon Headaches, puffy skin, or eye fatigue from long days staring at your computer screen — whatever the ailment, this gel eye mask can help soothe it. It can be chilled or warmed, depending on the sensation you’re after, and the stretchy elastic strap fits comfortably around your head. Sure, it looks a little funny, but the relief is worth it.

27 The little wine wands that help filter sulfites & histamines PureWine Wand Purifier Filters (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Make your wine drinking experience even better, thanks to this three-pack of wine purifier wands. These portable, single-use sticks help filter out histamines, sulfites, and preservatives to help prevent flushing, headaches, and other unpleasant side effects. They also enhance the natural flavor and aroma of red, white, and sparkling wines. Keep one handy for any time happy hour strikes. Available options: 5

28 These foot peel masks that makes your feet shed skin like a snake Dermora Foot Peel Masks (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Give your rough, cracked feet an intensive treatment with these foot peel masks. The masks slip on like socks — keep them on for about 60 minutes to let the exfoliating ingredients sink in. Within six to 11 days, your feet will begin to peel, revealing softer skin and fewer calluses.

29 A small squeegee that speeds up dishwashing OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee $8 See On Amazon Make dishwashing a breeze with this flexible scraper. It has a soft edge to easily clear food from plates and bowls, which not only speeds up cleaning time, but helps reduce water usage since you’ll have less to rinse. The curved design reaches into corners while the nonslip grip offers strong hand control, even when wet. You can also use it for wicking away countertop spills.

30 This collapsible lantern for whenever you need extra light KIZEN Collapsible LED Solar Lantern $20 See On Amazon Always be prepared with instant light — without taking up a bunch of space — with this collapsible solar lantern. It folds down to just about the size of a hockey puck and is ideal for camping, emergency kits, or power outages. It has three light modes — low, high, and SOS — and doubles as a portable power bank for charging your phone, too. Available colors: 2

31 A UV flashlight that helps you hunt down pet stains & other gross stuff GearLight UV Flashlight with Batteries $19 See On Amazon Made from military-grade aluminum, this UV flashlight is a durable yet easy-to-use tool for helping you see what your eyes themselves may miss (like pet stains, or yes, even bedbugs). It’s lightweight and compact at just under 7 inches long, and also features a simple one-touch power button. Available styles: 3

32 This tool that massages your fingers & palms Gaiam Dual-Sided Finger Massager Tool $8 See On Amazon This lightweight hand and finger massager helps increase circulation, reduce stiffness, and relieve discomfort. With a nonslip grip, it’s easy to operate and features two ends — one for massaging both sides of your fingers simultaneously and another that offers targeted relief to your palms. And don’t worry if you’re a newbie, it comes with a handy guide and how-to videos to help you get started.

33 The tape that instantly patches broken screens by.RHO Window Screen Repair Tape $9 See On Amazon There’s no need to replace an entire door or window screen because of one tear, thanks to this screen repair tape. The three-layer adhesive delivers a lasting bond that stands up to even challenging conditions, and it’s effective for both indoor and outdoor use. Just trim and apply for a patch that blends in seamlessly.

34 A butter spreader that won’t tear up your toast Simple Preading Butter Spreader $11 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wished spreading butter was easier, then this butter spreader is for you. Made of high-quality stainless steel, it features a perforated 1-inch blade that creates curls as it glides across the stick. As a result, butter will spread more evenly on toast — without ripping the bread apart. Available options: 4

35 This cult-favorite masher you’ll use all the time Farberware Professional Masher $11 See On Amazon Separate chicken for salads, brown ground meat, and smash potatoes with this masher tool. Made from sturdy nylon, it effortlessly chops and mixes, while the five curved blades scrape the sides of the bowl. It’s heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and safe for nonstick cookware — no wonder it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 47,000 reviews.

36 These corner grippers that help your rug stay in place StepNGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Keep your rugs where they belong instead of slipping, sliding, and curling, thanks to these rug corner grippers. They instantly lock your rug corners in place, keeping them flat and secure, thanks to a strong, residue-free gel that won’t damage your floors. The easy-lift design makes cleaning under the rug a breeze, and with a pack of four, you can tackle every corner. Available options: 2

37 A grill scraper that makes for quick cleaning Cave Tools Bristle-Free Metal Grill Scraper $8 See On Amazon Clean your grill the safer, easier way with this bristle-free metal grill scraper. It has niches that tackle both round and V-shaped grates of various sizes, whether you use it on barbecues, smokers, or oven racks. It features a long leather handle for a steady grip while keeping your hands away from the heat, and it has a built-in bottle opener too. Available finishes: 2

38 The genius outlet cover with a built-in power strip Sleek Socket Original Cord Concealing Outlet Cover Extender $24 See On Amazon This ultra-thin outlet cover is a game changer for anyone looking to streamline their space. It sits flush against the wall, eliminating the cluttered look of bulky plugs and cords. It’s easy to install — just plug it in — and features three AC sockets at the end of the matching cord, so you can plug in items and then tuck the strip behind furniture or appliances.

39 These straps that keep your sheets in place 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Strap Set (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Keep your sheets perfectly in place with these versatile bed sheet straps. Made with durable, stretchy elastic, they extend up to 25 inches and secure via metal clips, helping you achieve a wrinkle-free fit on any size mattress. Choose from three colors and enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep, with no sheets popping off in the middle of the night.

40 The loofah-style bathtub mat that doesn’t get gross MontVoo Nonslip Loofah Bathtub Mat $20 See On Amazon Keep yourself safe and comfy while showering with this nonslip bathtub mat. It’s made with a plaid backing that securely grips your tub or floor, while its loofah-like surface provides standing comfort. It helps drain water away and dries quickly, too. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5

41 A waterproof dry bag for water sports & camping Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bag (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Whether you're kayaking, jet skiing, or fishing, these waterproof dry bags will be your new best friends. Made from ultra-durable, ripstop polyester, the set includes three sizes and each one features a roll-top design with a D-ring clip that ensures you gear stays dry and secure. Plus, they’re lightweight for ease of carrying, making them a must-have for any water adventure. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 3

42 This hanging trash can that saves space & streamlines food prep SONGMICS Hanging Kitchen Trash Can $17 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen fresh and tidy during meal prep with this hanging trash can. This compact bin is perfect for food scraps and small wrappers and hooks right over a cabinet door — but you can also use the adhesive hook to hang it on the side of your counter. It has an odor-sealing lid to lock in smells, which also makes it perfect for composting. Available colors: 2

43 The roll-up dish drying rack that isn’t bulky Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See On Amazon This over-the-sink drying rack is a kitchen game changer. Made from durable stainless steel, it can hold heavy pots and pans, yet it rolls up for easy storage when not in use. It’s perfect for drying dishes, rinsing vegetables, or even as extra countertop space while cooking. Plus, it’s heat resistant, so you can use it as a trivet too. Available sizes: 6

44 This mess-free dish soap dispenser & sponge holder MR.SIGA Dish Soap Dispenser $13 See On Amazon Say goodbye to messy soap bottles and gunky countertops, thanks to this convenient dish soap dispenser. It’s easy to fill and dispenses just the right amount of soap onto your sponge with a simple push. The sleek design looks great on any countertop, and the nonslip base keeps it in place. It’s a simple upgrade that makes dishwashing a breeze. Available colors: 2

45 These handy fridge mats that prevent stuck-on messes AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Cut down on fridge messes and spills with these easy-to-clean refrigerator mats. You can trim them to fit any space, and they instantly create a nonslip grip and a protective barrier between your fridge shelves and any potential messes. You can also use them in drawers, on your countertops or in the pantry for a more organized look. Available colors: 2

46 A fruit & veggie chopper that does pretty much everything Fullstar 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper $25 See On Amazon Take the stress out of meal prep with this veggie chopper that does it all. Chop, slice, and dice without lifting more than a few fingers thanks to the easy, push-down design. It has a soft-grip handle and nonslip base for maximum control and convenience. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and has a built-in catch tray to keep everything contained. Available options: 4

47 This cult-favorite foot cream that guarantees relief O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $9 See On Amazon Heal your cracked, dry feet quickly and easily with this foot cream by O’Keeffe’s. Concentrated with hydrating and protective ingredients, it instantly boosts moisture and repairs cracked feet in a few days. It’s unscented, hypoallergenic, and non-greasy — plus reviewers have given it a 4.6-star overall rating after 80,000 reviews. Available options: 3

48 These multitool pens that are so handy to have around RAK Multitool Pen Set (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Be prepared for anything at any time with this two-pack of multitool pens. The handy tool combines eight features, including a super bright LED light, a stylus for touch-screen devices, standard and metric rulers, a bubble level, a bottle opener, flathead and Phillips screwdrivers, and a ballpoint pen. Built to last with a heavy-duty aluminum metal body, this set is perfect for home improvement, construction, electrical work, and DIY projects. It also comes with two ink refills.

49 The shoe deodorizers that soak up the stink NonScents Shoe Deodorizer $12 See On Amazon Solve your stinky shoe problems once and for all with these shoe deodorizers that slip right inside. Perfect for sneakers, boots, and more, these long-lasting sachets keep your footwear fresh and funk-free for up to six months. Their compact design fits easily into any size shoe and you can toss them in gym bags and lockers, too. Available options: 3

50 A no-budge phone holder for your car’s dash Loncaster Silicone Phone Holder $14 See On Amazon Stay connected while on the road, thanks to this silicone phone holder that sits on the dashboard. It has a soft, sticky bottom that keeps your phone secure, along with a ledge that holds your phone in a horizontal position. It only needs about 5 inches of space and is easy to install — just peel the bottom film off and stick it on. Available colors: 6

51 This organizer for all your tumbler lids ELYPRO Tumbler Lid Organizer $15 See On Amazon Tumbler collections can take up a lot of space, especially those pesky lids you just seem to not be able to find when you need them most. Enter: this tumbler lid organizer. It’s designed to fit any size lid, including popular brands like Stanley and Yeti, stacking them neatly and reducing any cascades of clutter. Its sleek, vertical design maximizes space and stores everything at a glance.

52 The genius defogger for your windshield & car windows Travelon Windshield Cleaner & Defogger $9 See On Amazon Keep your car windows and mirrors crystal clear and free from fog with this windshield cleaner sponge. Its unique design instantly removes condensation without the need for chemicals — just wipe and go. It’s faster than waiting for the defroster to work and is machine washable for easy reuse.

53 This tool that cleans tough-to-reach grooves Bestylez Magic Window Track Cleaner $14 See On Amazon Make cleaning those hard-to-reach spots a breeze with this window track cleaning kit. Designed for tight spaces, this tool tackles grime in window tracks, sliding door grooves, and more with ease. Its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, and the durable sponge head makes quick work of stubborn dirt.

54 The LED headlamp you can recharge Revival Gear Rechargeable LED Headlamp $11 See On Amazon Instantly illuminate dark areas without using your hands, thanks to this rechargeable LED headlamp. It securely fastens around your head and has four lighting modes: high, low, strobe, and UV. It’s water resistant, durable, and lightweight, making it perfect for camping, late-night dog walks, or repairs in dark areas. And, if you don’t want to wear it as a headband? You can clip it to your favorite hat instead.