50 Weird, Cheap Things That Are So Clever, You'll Wish They Were Invented Sooner

Sometimes, while shopping, you’ll come across items that you’ve never heard of before. Oftentimes, they’re the unique things you would’ve definitely added to your cart months ago. If you’re wondering what kind of products I’m talking about, I’ve put together this list of weird, cheap items that are so clever you’ll wish they were invented sooner.

From collapsible camping lanterns to wireless chargers, you’re basically guaranteed to use each item below multiple times throughout your day. And since I’ve only selected affordable items to feature, you can go ahead and grab more than a few things without breaking the bank. But if you want to see more? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 A collapsible lantern that doubles as a power bank Amazon Kizen Collapsible Camping Lantern $17 See On Amazon Don’t forget to pack this lantern on your next camping trip. It collapses down to a fraction of its size, making it easy to fit in your bag — and the built-in solar panel on the top means there’s no need to bring spare batteries. The best part? A USB port on the side lets you use it as an external battery when you need to charge your devices on the go.

02 The beard bib that helps keep your sink clog-free Amazon Beard King Beard Bib $12 See On Amazon Tired of unclogging your sink post-shave? Attach this bib to your mirror using the included suction cups, and it’ll catch all those stray hairs as they fall, keeping your sink clear and clog-free. Once you’re done shaving, the smooth fabric won’t latch onto the hair, making it easy to shake out over a trashcan.

03 These unbreakable wine glasses made from tough stainless steel Amazon FineDine Premium Grade 18/8 Stainless Steel Wineglasses $18 See On Amazon Not only are these wine glasses shatterproof, but they’re also made from rust-resistant stainless steel that can handle being used outside. Each glass comes with a matching lid to help prevent spills, and the bases even feature nonslip rubber strips to help keep them stable on nearly any surface.

04 An LED light that can attach to nearly any grill Amazon Cave Tools Barbecue Grill Light for Outdoor Grill $22.99 See On Amazon Instead of grilling in the dark at night, why not use this LED light so that you can see what you’re doing? It attaches to nearly any grill using a heavy-duty clamp — and since it’s made from tough aluminum, you can rest assured that it’s designed to withstand high temperatures.

05 This quirky spoon rest that helps keep your counters clean Amazon OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest $20 See On Amazon Perch this little red crab on the side of your pot, and it’ll hold onto your stirrers so that they don’t dirty up your counters. It’s made from food-grade silicone that’s resistant to heat, so there’s no need to worry about it melting — and you can even pop him into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

06 A travel-friendly water bowl that helps keep mess to a minimum Amazon Leashboss Splashless Travel Dog Water Bowl $19.98 If your dog is a messy drinker, consider swapping out their water bowl with this mess-free version. The lip around the top helps prevent water from splashing out so that your floors stay dry, and it’s so effective that you can even use it on long car rides without having to worry about getting your upholstery wet.

07 The hanging organizer that adds 10 shelves to your closet Amazon Zober 10-Shelf Hat Organizer $15 See On Amazon Hats, shoes, towels — the 10 shelves on this organizer can be used to store so much stuff inside your closet. But if that isn’t enough, it also features mesh pockets on both sides where you can stash socks, belts, as well as other small items. With a weight limit of up to 15 pounds, there’s no need to worry about it sagging.

08 A wireless charging station that’s compatible with multiple devices Amazon Poweroni Charging Station $18 See On Amazon Whether your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods are running low on battery, this wireless charging station can get them powered up in no time. Short-circuit and temperature protection help keep your devices safe from electrical spikes. And if you prefer Androids to iPhones? It’s also compatible with non-Apple smartphones, including Samsungs, Nokias, Blackberrys, and more.

09 This heated comb that helps you style your beard Amazon BEARDCLASS Premium Beard Straightener Comb $34.97 See On Amazon Whether you have a black tie event coming up or simply want to look groomed, this heated comb can help get your beard looking nice and tidy. The temperature is adjustable up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, making it suitable for nearly any type of hair — all while ceramic-coated bristles help keep your skin safe from accidental burns.

10 A stiff brush that’s perfect for cleaning dirty shoes Amazon Gold Standard Shoe Cleaner Essentials Brush $12 See On Amazon When a plain rag isn’t tough enough to clean your dirty shoes, it may be time to break out this brush. The stiff bristles on one side easily power through dirt, while softer bristles on the other side are great for cleaning delicate materials, like suede or canvas. Each order includes a small travel-friendly box for storage.

11 The collapsible drying rack that’s suitable for cramped homes Amazon Greenco Over-The-Door Drying Rack $14 See On Amazon You don’t need a ton of floor space to use this drying rack, as two hooks on the top let you hang it over any standard-sized door. Three tiers give you ample room for sweaters, shirts, or nearly any other garment — and once everything is dry, you can even collapse it down flat for easy storage.

12 A universal phone mount that attaches to your car vents Amazon Hussell Magnetic Phone Mount for Car $10 See On Amazon Using your phone while driving can be incredibly dangerous, so why not pop it onto this mount instead? It attaches to the air vents in your car so that your GPS is easy to see without holding it up to your face — and the universal design means you can use it with nearly any brand of smartphone.

13 This citrus reamer that catches every last drop of juice Amazon ARK Reamer Lemon Squeezer $9.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re squeezing lemons, limes, or even oranges, this citrus reamer can help ensure that no juice goes to waste. The bin underneath collects every last drop of liquid, while strainer slits on the top keep seeds from escaping downwards. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to fit inside a drawer for safekeeping.

14 These floating shelves you can arrange however you want Amazon Greenco Geometric Floating Shelves (3-Piece Set) $23 See On Amazon These floating shelves are made from a combination of tough metal wire and rustic Paulownia wood, giving them a rustic vibe that’s sure to look good in any home. The best part? You can arrange them however you like on the wall, making it easy to customize their look to your room.

15 A touchless soap dispenser that helps keep hands clean Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon With its touchless design that keeps your hands clear from a grimy pump, this soap dispenser is a hygienic addition to any bathroom. You can adjust the soap output up to five levels — and when set to the lowest output, you can even get up to 1,400 washes out of a single fill. Just provide four AA batteries and it’s ready to get to work.

16 This heavy-duty scraper that won’t shed bristles into your grill Amazon The Sage Owl - The Grate Grill Scraper $13 See On Amazon Not only is this grill scraper made without any bristles, but it also features four different notches that make it suitable for use with nearly any type of grate. It’s made from tough stainless steel that can hold up against frequent use — and there’s even a loop at the top so that you can hang it up in storage.

17 A soap dispenser that doubles as a sponge holder Amazon Aeakey Soap Dispenser $12 See On Amazon Press your sponge down onto this dispenser, and it’ll inject the ideal amount of soap into its fibers so that you don’t accidentally waste any. The reservoir underneath can hold nearly an entire bottle of soap — and the compact size makes it suitable to rest on crowded sink tops.

18 The glass dispensers that let you serve oil in style Amazon Belwares Bottle Dispensers (2-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Consider these glass dispensers a much-needed upgrade from the plastic bottles your olive oil might’ve come in. Each one features a measuring cup built into the top, making it easy to keep track of how much oil you’ve poured — all while the drip-free lid works to keep your tables safe from messes. Or, if you don’t use a lot of oil, they’ll also work great with vinegar.

19 A cold-therapy eye mask that’s packed with gel beads Amazon Thrive Gel Bead Hot and Cold Eye Masks $14.95 See On Amazon Keep this eye mask in the fridge, and it’ll always be ready to go when you want to cool down after a long day. Gel beads on the inside contour to the shape of your face for added comfort — and if you prefer hot therapy over cold, it’s also safe to heat up inside the microwave.

20 This whitening toothpaste made without any fluoride Amazon Cali White Fluoride Free Natural Whitening Toothpaste $17.99 See On Amazon Not only is this toothpaste made without any fluoride, but it also contains zero gluten, peroxide, or parabens. Activated charcoal works to help erase stains from your teeth, while coconut oil helps remove plaque. Plus, the hint of xylitol gives it a pleasant minty taste.

21 A heated coaster that helps keep drinks warm Amazon KRGMNHR Mug Warmer $18 See On Amazon Tired of your coffee growing cold before you can finish drinking it? Not a problem when you have this heated coaster. Two temperature settings give you options when deciding how hot you want your drinks to be, while a waterproof design helps keep it working in the event of spills. Or, if you aren’t into coffee, it works just as well with hot chocolate, tea, and more.

22 The acrylic organizer that puts all your belts on display Amazon NIUBEE Belt Organizer $35 See On Amazon Instead of hiding your belts inside your closet, why not put them on display with this organizer? It’s made from sleek acrylic that looks just like real glass — even up close. And since it’s completely transparent, it’s easy to see which belt it stored where without having to open up each compartment.

23 A waterproof power bank that’s powered by the sun Amazon Oukafen Solar Charger $24 See On Amazon Don’t forget to bring this power bank with you on your next camping trip. A solar panel built into the top makes it easy to charge while you’re on the go — and since it’s also waterproof, there’s no need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

24 This camping pillow that’s filled with soft memory foam Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow $25 See On Amazon Whereas some camping pillows are inflatable, this one is filled with soft memory foam, making it a way more comfortable pick. It also folds down into a small drawstring bag so that it’s easy to take with you, and the removable cover allows for easy washing when dirty.

25 A cooling pad that helps keep laptops from overheating Amazon TECKNET Laptop Cooling Pad $24 See On Amazon Ever notice how the bottom of your laptop can heat up after a while? This cooling pad helps put a stop to that, as three powerful fans work to dissipate heat in order to keep it from overheating. Plus, the wide base is designed for use with nearly any laptop between 12 and 17 inches in size.

26 The handy jar opener that stays out of sight until you need it Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener $21 See On Amazon Mount this jar opener underneath one of your cabinets, and it’ll always be ready to go whenever you encounter a particularly stubborn lid. It’s designed to work with nearly any lid — from small nail polish bottles to large pickle jars — and each order includes screws for easy mounting.

27 A clip-on strainer that helps save precious cabinet space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $22 See On Amazon Regular strainers can take up a ton of space inside your cabinets — instead, try downsizing to this clip-on version. The clips stretch to fit nearly any pan, pot, or bowl, even if it has a lip running around the edge. And since all the food stays inside the pot as you pour, you’re much less likely to spill any of it into your sink.

28 This compact toilet brush set that fits into tight spaces Amazon Sellemer Toilet Brush $11 See On Amazon Some toilet brushes have a wide caddy that isn’t suitable for tight bathroom corners — in which case, this compact version is definitely worth a look. The narrow base easily fits into cramped spaces, and it even features ventilation holes to help prevent water buildup. Plus, the wide silicone bristles on the brush help prevent hair from getting tangled into them.

29 An egg cooker that helps you save time on busy mornings Amazon Elite Gourmet Egg Cooker $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to scurry out the door without eating breakfast — just let this egg cooker whip up a quick meal for you. It can hard-, soft-, or medium-boil up to seven eggs at one time. You can also use it to poach eggs as well as cook omelets, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for it even when you aren’t in a rush.

30 The miniature spatulas that help you get every last drop out of jars Amazon The Spatty Last Drop Spatula (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon From peanut butter to face cream, these miniature spatulas make it so much easier to get every last drop out of your containers. Their flexible rubber heads contour to your container walls, helping you scrape them clean with just a few swipes — all while the long handles make reaching deep into tall bottles a total breeze.

31 A helpful sliding magnet for keeping track of dirty dishes Amazon KitchenTour Clean Dirty Magnet for Dishwasher $7 See On Amazon If your housemates are always mixing dirty dishes into the clean dishwasher, consider putting this magnet on the front. The bright “dirty” and “clean” signs make it clear when dishes need to stay in the washer or be emptied — and if the front of your washer isn’t magnetic, each order also comes with a double-sided adhesive so that you can attach it to practically any dishwasher.

32 This digital measuring cup that doubles as a food scale Amazon KitchenMetrics Digital Measuring Cup $25 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on a separate measuring cup and scale, why not save some green and grab this two-in-one version? The large LCD display on the handle is easy to read when it’s weighing ingredients, and each order comes with batteries included. Choose from three colors: green, red, or white.

33 An ultra-sleek power strip that sits flush against the wall Amazon Sleek Socket Outlet Cover $24 See On Amazon Unlike some power strips made with a bulky plug that sticks out from the wall, this one features a flat plug that sits flush, giving it a super-subtle look when out in the open. It also lets you press furniture up against the outlet without having to worry about damaging the upholstery — and zero tools are needed to set it up.

34 The glass spray bottle designed to work with oils Amazon Zophen Olive Oil Sprayer $10 See On Amazon Whether you prefer cooking with olive or sunflower oil, this sprayer is designed to produce an even mist that’s perfect for dressing salads, pans, and more. Or, if you don’t use a lot of oil in your cooking, you can also use it with soy sauce, lemon juice, or even Marsala wine — the list goes on and on.

35 An LED alarm clock designed to wake up deep sleepers Amazon Mesqool Store Projection Alarm Clock $28 See On Amazon If you’re always sleeping through your alarm, consider upgrading to this LED clock. It shakes your bed to help ensure that you wake up on time — and the face is even dimmable up to three levels. Plus, the convenient USB port in the back makes charging your phone overnight a total cinch.

36 This versatile kickstand designed to work with nearly any phone Amazon Spigen Cellphone Kickstand $11 See On Amazon You don’t have to hold your phone up when watching videos — just attach this kickstand to the back, and it’ll do all the holding for you. Each order includes double-sided adhesive for easy installation, and the minimalistic appearance gives it a subtle look that won’t detract from the design on your phone case.

37 A Bluetooth keyboard that’s easy to take with you Amazon Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard $30 See On Amazon Not only is this Bluetooth keyboard small enough to take with you when traveling, but it’s also designed to work with a variety of operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Android, and more. The best part? You can connect up to three devices to it at the same time — and switching between each device is as easy as pressing one of the buttons on the top left corner of the keyboard.

38 These night lights made from genuine Himalayan pink salt Amazon Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Lights (2 Pack) $17 See On Amazon Don’t stumble around in the dark when you get up at night. Instead, let these night lights gently guide the way. Each one features a chunk of pink Himalayan rock salt, and many reviewers appreciate how their “soft glow” sets a relaxing ambiance — especially after a long day.

39 A rechargeable lighter that works in windy conditions Amazon RONXS Candle Lighter $12 See On Amazon Butane lighters will eventually run out of fuel, so why not save some money and upgrade to this rechargeable one? It produces an electronic plasma arc in order to light candles and grills — but unlike regular flames, the plasma arc won’t extinguish when it’s windy outside. Plus, the flexible neck makes it easy to angle inside tall candle jars.

40 This flexible windshield mount that lets you use your phone hands-free Amazon APPS2Car Car Phone Mount $16 See On Amazon Pop your phone into this windshield mount, and you’ll be able to follow your GPS completely hands-free when driving. The long gooseneck arm is flexible, making it easy to point wherever works best for you — and the clamp is designed to fit nearly any phone up to 7 inches in size.

41 An ergonomic footrest that can help alleviate soreness Amazon BASIC CONCEPTS Foot Rest for Under Desk $20 See On Amazon If your legs always feel sore after sitting at your desk for a while, consider giving this footrest a try. It’s ergonomically designed to help alleviate soreness, as its rounded top lets you angle your feet however feels the most comfortable to you. Plus, the removable cover makes it easy to clean when dirty.

42 The handy outlet shelf that can support up to 10 pounds Amazon WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder $12 See On Amazon Don’t let your phone sit on the dirty floor while it’s charging — instead, place it on top of this outlet shelf. It can support up to 10 pounds, making it a safe place for phones, smart speakers, and more. Installation is also a total breeze, as all you need to do is screw it right into place.

43 A timer that’s shaped like a cube & offers different minute settings Amazon mooas Cube Kitchen Timer $15 See On Amazon This cube timer features pre-set times ranging from one to 10 minutes, making it great for quick activities — and it only needs two AAA batteries (which are not included) to operate. Plus, each additional cube in the collection offers different timer options, so you can choose the best times for your daily schedules.

44 This measuring tool that helps you portion out spaghetti Amazon Axe Sickle Stainless Steel Spaghetti Measurer $6 See On Amazon Portioning spaghetti without a food scale can be challenging — unless you have this tool. Four different holes help you measure out 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-ounce portions. And since it’s made from food-grade stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it corroding over time.

45 A container that lets you save fresh bacon grease for later Amazon Talisman Designs Bacon Bin Grease Strainer & Collector $16 See On Amazon Incorporating bacon grease into your cooking is an easy way to add an extra depth of flavor, so why not grab this container? It’s made from heat-resistant silicone that can handle temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, making it suitable for holding hot grease. Plus, a built-in strainer removes any little burnt bits, leaving you with nothing but fresh grease.

46 The heavy-duty adhesive that can repair broken shoes Amazon Shoe Goo Repair Adhesive $6 See On Amazon You don’t have to throw out that pair of shoes just because the heel is beginning to separate — just use this adhesive to put them back together. It’s made to work with leather, vinyl, rubber, or canvas, and the waterproof formula means that you don’t have to worry about getting the patched area wet in the rain.

47 A lid that helps you get that last bit of product out of bottles Amazon Flip-It Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Shampoo, ketchup, sunscreen — this lid features a tripod-like design that lets you flip your bottles upside-down, allowing all the remaining product inside to drip down towards the opening. The best part? Its versatile design fits nearly any screw-top bottle.

48 These silicone sponges that last a long time Amazon Emoly Silicone Sponges (6-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Whereas regular sponges eventually become grimy, these silicone ones last way longer, as they easily rinse clean under running water. They’re safe to use on nonstick cookware — and since each one is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, you can rest assured that they’re just as durable as they are gentle on delicate surfaces.

49 A magnetic wristband that holds onto screws, nails, & more Amazon MagBand Magnetic Wristband $13 See On Amazon Don’t forget to put on this magnetic wristband before starting your next DIY project. It holds onto all your screws, drill bits, and more, keeping them conveniently within reach at all times. Plus, the hook-and-loop closure is easy to adjust so that it fits nearly any wrist.