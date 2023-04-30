60 Things for Your Home Under $25 That Are Legitimately Amazing

There’s nothing quite like uncovering a hidden gem, and with so many items available, Amazon is absolutely chock-full of them. These clever problem-solving buys are easy on your wallet — each product included below costs less than $25 — but will make a huge difference in organizing and upgrading your home. Whether you need to tidy up your countertops, free up space in your drawers, or make your closet easier to navigate, scroll on to check out these reviewer-beloved items that will upgrade your home and make life better.

01 This Stain Remover That Reviewers Are Calling a Miracle Amazon Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon This set of two stain remover sprays will help you tackle spills on your clothes, upholstery, and carpet. Its biodegradable formula is water-based and free of phosphates, formaldehyde, perfumes, and dyes. “I use it almost daily and it works miracles.[...] It takes berry stains out right before your eyes and most other stains with just some water and light rubbing,” wrote one fan.

02 These Mini LED Flashlights That Can Survive a 10-Foot Drop Amazon GearLight M3 Mini LED Flashlight (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These surprisingly powerful mini LED flashlights have a built-in clip to attach to your waistband or belt and a beam that can be adjusted to a narrow or wide setting. Its military-grade aluminum is water-resistant and it can survive a 10-foot drop. Each flashlight runs on a single AA battery, and two batteries are included with your purchase.

03 These Aloe Vera-Infused Microfiber Sheets with Deep Pockets Amazon Sleep Restoration Luxury Bed Sheets (4-Pieces) $25 See On Amazon This microfiber bedsheet set will upgrade your sleep experience by keeping you cool and comfy throughout the night. The breathable fabric is treated with aloe vera for softness and it is fade-, stain-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant. Plus, the set has 16-inch pockets for deep mattresses and is available in nine colors and five sizes within the listing.

04 This Highly Rated Ring Toss Game That Takes up Almost No Space Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $13 See On Amazon This compact ring toss game brings fun into any room, and it can be mounted outside, too — the bamboo design can withstand any kind of weather. The game has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, and according to reviewers it’s easy to learn but a challenge to master.

05 These Nonslip Oven Mitts with Silicone Grips Amazon Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts (Set of 2) $20 See On Amazon The strips of silicone on these highly rated oven mitts give them an impressive grip and makes them heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. They feature a terrycloth lining and have a built-in loop at the top to hang them from for storage. They’re available in six colors within the listing.

06 A Set of Chic Coffee Mugs That Are Dishwasher Safe Amazon JoyJolt Cadus Glass Double-Wall Insulated Mugs (Set of 2) $25 See On Amazon Add these elegant glass coffee mugs to your cart; they have double-wall insulation, allowing them to maintain the temperature of cold and hot drinks. And because they’re made of condensation-resistant borosilicate glass, they are dishwasher safe and won’t leave watermarks on your tables.

07 This Collapsible Silicone Popcorn Popper You Can Use in the Microwave Again & Again Amazon Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 See On Amazon Elevate your movie nights with this dishwasher-safe silicone popcorn popper that keeps your hands safe and evenly distributes heat for a perfect bowl every time. It can hold a whopping 15 cups of popcorn at a time and has built-in handles so you don’t have to transfer the snack to another dish. It also collapses flat for storage.

08 A Battery Organizer That Can Be Mounted on the Wall Amazon The Battery Organizer Case $18 See On Amazon Use this battery organizer to keep your AA, AAA, 9-Volt, C, D, and flat batteries neat. It has 93 slots and includes a tester so you can make sure that they’re worth keeping in the first place. And if you don’t have free drawer space, the box can easily be mounted on the wall or hung from its top handle.

09 This Sleek Glass Teapot That’s Microwaveable Amazon Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea $16 See On Amazon This 40-ounce glass teapot is so sleek that you’ll want to keep it out on your counter even after you finish brewing. The stainless steel mesh infuser makes it easy to pack in loose teas and herbs; heat water in the microwave without the insert in place, then pop in the strainer. It’s also made with a lid lock to prevent spilling and a stay-cool ergonomic handle.

10 These Magnetic Curtain Ties That Come in 3 Colors Amazon Ohtomber Black Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) $5 See On Amazon Instead of drilling into the wall to install tiebacks, use these magnetic curtain ties. They’re covered with chic woven rope and feature a strong magnetic closure. Each tieback is just over 18 inches long to fit a wide variety of curtain sizes and fabrics, and they can be wrapped around multiple times to create a snug fit. The set is available in three colors within the listing.

11 This $7 Set of Satin Pillowcases with over 200,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon This luxe two-pack of satin pillowcases is gentle on skin and hair so you wake up with less irritation and breakage. They have a zipper-free envelope-style closure that stays in place and resists fading thanks to a unique dyeing technique. The set comes in 28 different colors and five sizes within the listing.

12 These Cute Seasoning Jars for Just $15 Amazon TabEnter 4-in-1 Kitchen Seasoning Jar with Tray $15 See On Amazon This tray with seasoning jars is an adorable way to keep spices at hand while also decorating your table. Each jar is made of food-grade plastic and can be lifted out for use; two have larger holes and two have smaller holes to suit different spices. An animal-themed version is also available in the listing.

13 A Silicone Tool That Keeps Your Hands Safe While Cooking Amazon INFRAOVENS Silicone Oven Rack Push/Pull Tool $10 See On Amazon With an 11-inch handle, this oven rack tool keeps your hands a safe distance from the hot surface of your toaster or stove. It’s made with grooves that can securely latch onto any rack and pull it out without using an oven mitt. There is a convenient loop on the opposite end so you can hang it for storage, and you can throw it in the dishwasher for cleaning.

14 This Beard Bib to Keep Your Bathroom Clean Amazon Beard King Beard Bib $17 See On Amazon To keep your bathroom floor and counters clean, put on this beard bib the next time you’re in need of a trim. It slips over your head and attaches to the mirror with suction cups to create a large surface for hair to fall on. Cleanup is easy — empty it into the trash when you’re done.

15 These Freezer Food Block Organizers for Neat Leftovers Amazon YouCopia FreezeUp Freezer Food Block Maker (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Instead of letting misshapen leftovers waste space, use this freezer food block maker to create organized blocks. Soups and sauces can be frozen into two-inch-tall blocks that can easily be stacked atop one another. The plastic mold stands upright on its own so you can pour directly into any bag you place inside.

16 A Collapsible, Solar-Powered Lantern That Doubles as a Phone Charger Amazon Kizen LED Camping Lantern $16 See On Amazon This LED solar and rechargeable lantern is waterproof and collapses down to be palm-sized and it can be attached to a bag with a built-in loop. It provides up to 10 hours of bright LED light in any weather in three different light modes (including a flashing SOS signal). And to make it even more versatile, it’s equipped with a USB port that can be used to charge your phone.

17 These Stove Gap Covers That Have 52,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Linda's Essentials Silicone Gap Covers (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Available in black, white, and even clear, these stove gap covers will seamlessly blend into your countertops as they prevent crumbs from reaching the floor. They’re heat resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit and are made of flexible silicone that won’t slip out of place. They come in three lengths within the listing and can be trimmed to fit.

18 A Set of Shatterproof Wine Glasses with 5,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon FineDine Unbreakable Wine Glasses (4-Pack) $13 See On Amazon This set of stemless stainless steel wine glasses comes with four unbreakable glasses that retain your favorite drink’s temperature. The glasses in this highly rated set are even dishwasher-safe and they come in 13 colors within the listing.

19 A $13 Laptop Stand To Reduce Muscle Strain Amazon Office Owl Laptop Desk Stand $17 See On Amazon This aluminum laptop stand gives your device sturdy support, frees up desk space, and helps improve airflow to cool your device. It can help avoid muscle strain by lifting your laptop or tablet about five inches higher to match your eye level. To avoid scuffs and scratches to your furniture and device, the arms are covered in rubber pads that prevent slipping as well.

20 A Clever Fogless Mirror for the Shower Amazon ToiletTree Products Fogless Shower Mirror with Squeegee and Travel Bag $18 See On Amazon Fill the rear chamber of this fogless mirror with hot water to keep it steam-free. It has strong suction cups that grip any smooth surface and it comes with a squeegee to remove water droplets. It’s an easy way to avoid having to clean globs of shaving cream from your bathroom sink and counter.

21 These Reusable Dish Cloths That Can Replace 15 Paper Towel Rolls Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (Pack of 10) $17 See On Amazon These reusable dishcloths have nearly 40,000 five-star reviews from customers who rave about how well they work. This eco-friendly pack comes with 10 absorbent, machine-washable pads that can be reused up to 100 times each. They’re amazing at picking up spills but can also be used dry for scrubbing. They’re safe to use on everything from glass to wood.

22 An Adorable Funnel That’s Dishwasher Safe Amazon OTOTO Magic Mushroom- Foldable Kitchen Funnel- $17 See On Amazon While this looks like an adorable piece of mushroom decor, it’s actually a handy silicone funnel that delivers a spill-free pour every time. The flexible neck can be manipulated to fit into any bottle, cup, or mug. It’s BPA-free and can be put in the dishwasher after use. A larger funnel is also available in the listing.

23 This $14 Over-the-Door Drying Rack That’ll Save So Much Space Amazon Greenco Over-The-Door Drying Rack $14 See On Amazon This over-the-door drying rack maximizes space in small rooms; it has two metal hooks that can be hung over any door or shower rod and three tiers of breathable mesh that unfold. Your delicates will have a designated area to dry flat and when not in use, you can tuck the rack away.

24 A Stainless Steel Milk Frother That Works in Just 15 Seconds Amazon Café Casa Handheld Milk Frother $20 See On Amazon This stainless steel milk frother will make you feel like a professional barista; in just 15 seconds, you’ll have a fluffy foam to top your lattes. It can also be used to whip eggs, mix protein shakes, and more. It can stand upright on its own for easy and hygienic storage thanks to its unique flat base.

25 This Dishwasher-Safe Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad $9 See On Amazon To make cooking as mess-free as possible, grab this silicone utensil rest. It has four slots to accommodate forks, spoons, spatulas, and knives of any shape and size. Sticky drips fall onto the nonslip pad that has raised edges to keep sauces and oils from spilling onto your counter. It’s heat resistant (so you can transfer tools directly from pot to pad) and it’s safe to put in the dishwasher.

26 These Lightweight Packing Cubes with a 4.8-Star Overall Rating Amazon Shacke Pak Travel Organizers with Laundry Bag (5 Piece Set) $22 See On Amazon This set of packing cubes ensures your shirts, bras, underwear, and even dirty laundry stay in place. This set comes with four packing cubes in three different sizes, all made with waterproof nylon and mesh that allows your clothes to breathe. It also comes with a drawstring bag for dirty laundry.

27 This Cult-Favorite Nylon Spoon Shaped Like a Leaf Amazon OTOTO Jungle Spoon Monstera NonStick Cooking Spoon $17 See On Amazon This adorable BPA-free spoon is cleverly shaped like a monster leaf; it’s curved at the edges to securely hold a heaping pile of salad or pasta but is also equipped with open slots to drain excess liquid. Plus, it’s made of smooth nylon so as not to stick to any food or scratch any pots. It has an impressive 4.9-star overall rating after over 1,300 reviews.

28 An Under-Sink Organizer with Shelves That Can Hold 35 Pounds Each Amazon EKNITEY Under Sink Organizer Storage $20 See On Amazon Made with four metal tubes and reinforced plastic, this two-tiered organizer basket is strong enough and capacious enough to hold anything you throw at it. Fill the two levels with toiletries, cleaning supplies, and anything else weighing up to 35 pounds per shelf. You can also make use of the two hanging cups and six hooks that can be placed anywhere along the edges to keep smaller items handy.

29 A Whisk Attachment That Reduces Cleaning Time & Waste Amazon Whisk Wiper® PRO for Stand Mixers $15 See On Amazon Compatible with KitchenAid 4.5- and 5-quart tilt-head stand mixers, this whisk attachment is a rubber barrier that stops the food you’re mixing from making its way up into the machinery. It also gives you a way to easily wipe every nook and cranny when you’re done. Just slide the piece down to put all the excess batter right back into the bowl to reduce waste and save time.

30 This Shower Curtain That Doubles as a Caddy (& Can Hold 9 Pounds) Amazon Maytex Shower Curtain $19 See On Amazon After bringing this shower curtain with nine storage pockets into your bathroom, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s perfect for a standalone tub or a regular shower that’s small for a caddy. Each pocket can hold up to one pound thanks to the strong mesh material and they vary in size, growing larger toward the bottom. Plus, the 12 grommets are rustproof.

31 These Expandable Organizers That Free Up Cabinet Space Amazon ELYPRO Coffee Mug Organizers and Storage (6-Pack) $25 See On Amazon You don’t have to toss your favorite mug to free up cabinet space; these coffee mug organizers make it possible to stack mugs on top of one another, doubling your storage space. Each piece expands to fit glasses, cups, and mugs of all shapes and sizes. The three protrusions on the edges keep the top piece safely in place.

32 This Draft Stopper You Can Install Without Tools Amazon Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper $20 See On Amazon This memory foam draft stopper can block out much more than just hot or cold air — its thick construction reduces noise, light, pests, and dust. It can be cut to size to fit your door. Just slide the soft cover (that can be removed to wash) underneath your door for a fast, tool-free installation.

33 This Eye-Catching Soap Dispenser That’s Easy To Fill Amazon TabEnter Cute Snail Soap Dispenser $13 See On Amazon To make dishwashing more fun or spruce up a bathroom, add this snail soap dispenser to your sink. Underneath the shell is a four-ounce container that can hold any liquid soap. It’s easy to assemble and refill and gives a smooth pour each time you press down on the shell.

34 A Pack of Celestial Suncatchers Durable Enough for Outdoor Use Amazon ilclviz Colorful Crystals Suncatcher (6-Pieces) $19 See On Amazon Add sparkle to your home with this six-pack of suncatchers. Each chain is decorated with metals suns, moons, stars, and crystals. The pack can be picked up in either a gold or silver finish in the listing. “Mine are rust/tarnish-free, having endured 6 months of Pacific NW rain, snow and heat,” wrote one fan.

35 These Oven Rack Covers That Can Be Trimmed to Fit Amazon LeeYean Silicone Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Made of flexible (and food-grade) silicone, it’s easy to cut these 14-inch oven rack covers to the exact size you need. Pop them over the front edges of any oven rack to create a cool barrier that is safe to use up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. This pack comes with four pieces and it can be picked up in red, black, or grey in the listing.

36 This Playful Egg Holder With 3 Uses Amazon Peleg Design Eggbears Egg Holder $22 See On Amazon This egg holder can be used for both cooking, storage, and serving. Dunk it into a pot for a safe, easy, and crack-free way to boil eggs, and place it right on the table at breakfast time. If they go uneaten, just use the cool-touch handle to transfer them into the fridge for simple storage. Each BPA-free bear can hold a large egg and a penguin design is available within the listing.

37 A Roll-Up Drying Rack That Can Also Be Used as a Cooling Rack Amazon Koroda Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $20 See On Amazon If you need more counter space, grab this roll-up drying rack. It’s made of stainless steel rods attached to flexible silicone for compact storage. Use it to drain dishes over the sink, as a cooling rack (it’s heat-resistant up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit), and to increase counter space by placing a cutting board over it over the sink. It also comes with a removable utensil cup.

38 This Cocktail Shaker Set That Has a 4.7-Star Overall Rating Amazon Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set Drink Mixer (8 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon For the price of a drink or two out, this eight-piece cocktail shaker set lets you entertain your friends from the comfort of your home. The stainless steel set includes a shaker, jigger, muddler, mixing spoon, and pouring spouts. It even comes with a recipe booklet and velvet bag for gifting or storage.

39 These Machine-Washable Handle Covers That Prevent Fingerprints Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 See On Amazon To keep fingerprints from ruining the look of your appliances, attach this pair of handle covers. The hook-and-loop fastening allows the covers to fit almost any handle and makes it easy to remove them when it’s time to throw them in the washing machine. They come in four colors and several sizes within the listing.

40 A Pair of Cut-Resistant Gloves with an Anti-Slip Coating Amazon Pine Tree Level 5 Cut Resistant Gloves $6 See On Amazon These cut-resistant gloves will keep your hands protected from everything from electrical work to gardening. This durable pair is lightweight and breathable so that your hands don’t get sweaty, and thanks to their nitrile coating, they have an anti-slip grip that’s touchscreen-compatible. They’re available in five sizes within the listing.

41 A Versatile, Flexible Light Strip That’s Motion Activated Amazon Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See On Amazon Thanks to its flexibility, this 5-foot LED light strip will project a warm white glow after being wrapped around your headboard, hidden under kitchen cabinets, under your bed, or snaked along a staircase. No matter where you place it, it will automatically turn on after detecting motion and off after a set amount of time (adjustable from 30 seconds to 10 minutes). It plugs into an outlet, eliminating the need to change batteries.

42 This Highly Rated Bedside Caddy for Just $11 Amazon mDesign Bedside Storage Organizer $11 See On Amazon Made of sturdy cotton canvas, this bedside caddy will keep your phone, tablet, and glasses handy without taking up space on a table. It has four pockets (including one specifically made to hold a drink) and a steel frame that allows it to be hung from the bottom of your mattress. It can also be used between couch cushions. It’s available in colors like cream, espresso, and even light pink in the listing.

43 A Sleek Paper Towel Holder That Installs without Screws Amazon SUNTECH Paper Towel Holder Under Kitchen Cabinet $11 See On Amazon This paper towel holder can be hung from just about anywhere with the adhesive on the back of its base. It’s made of shiny stainless steel in your choice of four finishes within the listing. It’s waterproof, rustproof, and resists scratches.

44 This Cute Toothpick Holder Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Qualy Deer Meadow Toothpick Holder $13 See On Amazon The tiny deer that’s placed in the middle of this toothpick holder will add subtle but fun character to your dining table. The container is made of hard plastic and has a single hole at the top to prevent toothpicks from spilling out or getting dirty. One reviewer wrote, “Looks just like the pictures and [...] made of thick durable plastic and is very well made. Best toothpick holder we've ever had.”

45 These Adhesive Cord Organizers That Attach to Your Appliances Amazon AIEVE Kitchen Appliance Cord Organizer (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon At just over an inch wide and two inches tall, this two-pack of cord organizers will fit on nearly any small appliance you have. Just peel off the adhesive backing to stick the food-grade silicone to your blender, toaster, mixer, and more. This pack comes with one white and one gray piece to blend in with different devices.

46 A Non-Slip Sink Guard That Prevents Water Stains Amazon Kitchen Sink Silicone Splash Guard $10 See On Amazon Made of flexible silicone, this sink splash guard fits snugly around your faucet to keep your counter dry. It has a non-slip bottom to keep it from sliding around. Water that splashes onto the pad drains into the sink via the two openings on the front. It’s dishwasher safe, and it’s also available in gray in the listing.

47 A Fun Gravity-Fed Coffee Pod Dispenser Amazon OTOTO Coffee Shop Coffee Pod Holder $17 See On Amazon If you’ve been meaning to give your K-cups a home, go literal with this quirky coffee pod holder. It can hold up to 25 pods under the lift-off roof, and they’ll roll to the edge of the bottom slot each time you take one out. There is a version for storing tea bags available within the listing.

48 This Stainless Steel Bag Dispenser for Clutter-Free Storage Amazon Greenco Plastic Bag Saver $22 See On Amazon Keep all your spare grocery bags tucked in this plastic bag dispenser to free up space in your cabinets and drawers. Just insert them through the wide opening at the top and pull them out through the side. The shiny stainless steel container can be mounted on a wall or inside a cabinet door to save even more space.

49 This 6-Port Charging Station with Status Lights Amazon Hercules Tuff Charging Station $20 See On Amazon Not only does this charging station have six USB ports, but it also comes with six wires; three are compatible with iOS and three are micro USB. The hub offers rapid charging (up to 58% faster than standard one-amp chargers) and comes with dividers that can be moved to accommodate thicker devices. Blue status lights shut off when devices are charged.

50 These Tea Bag Organizers to Streamline Your Cabinets Amazon Large Stackable Plastic Tea Bag Organizer (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Each of the stackable tea bag organizers in this two-pack has eight generously sized sections so you can easily sort tea by type. The shatter-resistant organizers are also useful for storing other small items like spice and powdered drink packets and medical supplies like gauze pads. One reviewer wrote: "I no longer have 20 tea boxes taking up a ton of space."

51 A 4-Tier Cart That Offers Versatile Storage Amazon SPACEKEEPER 4-Tier Slim Storage Cart $25 See On Amazon This four-tier storage cart comes with optional wheels for mobile or static organization. It can also be divided into two units with two tiers. The set comes with four different-sized hooks that can be hung on the sides for even more storage options. It’s available in three neutral colors within the listing.

52 This Genius Outlet Concealer with a 3-Foot Extension Cord Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer $24 See On Amazon To keep clunky plugs and dangerous cords tidy and hidden away, grab this outlet concealer extension cord. It comes with a 3-foot-long cord that has three outlets at the end so you can plug in your lamp, phone charger, and TV all at once. Plus, it comes with adhesive strips to secure cords to the wall.

53 A Clever Salad Chopper That Makes Cutting Food Faster & Safer Amazon Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper $16 See On Amazon This salad chopper can handle a lot more than just greens; use it to slice and dice nuts, vegetables, herbs, chocolate, and more. Built-in handles keep your fingers safe and the gap in the center keeps food from getting stuck to the sides. It comes with safety covers for safely storing the two stainless steel blades.

54 This Outlet Extender with a Device Shelf & Nightlight Amazon Mifaso Outlet Extender with Shelf, Night Light & 3 USB Ports $14 See On Amazon This outlet extender is packed with helpful features. It has five three-pronged outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port. And if any of the devices that you’re plugging in have a cable that’s too short, just place it on the top shelf. It has built-in surge protection and a nightlight that can be turned on or off.

55 A Wireless Motion-Activated Light for Your Front Door Amazon Deeirao Keyhole Wireless Motion Detector $11 See On Amazon Place this wireless LED lamp above the keyhole of your outside doors and the motion sensor-triggered light will make it easy to get inside without fumbling. It automatically turns off after five seconds of no movement to save battery life — it runs up to 100,000 hours on a single AA battery (not included). It can also be used in stairways, over a toilet, or anywhere you need a small lighting solution.

56 This Windproof Electric Lighter with an Extra-Long Wand Amazon Sparkr Electric Candle Lighter $25 See On Amazon Powered by lithium, this electric lighter has an 8.25-inch-long wand for reaching into candle jars or between grill grates. It can be used from any angle and is also windproof for outdoor use. It can be recharged via USB in less than an hour and lasts for several days’ worth of use.

57 This Turntable with Removable Dividers Amazon Belugahots Lazy Susan Turnable Cabinet Organizer $17 See On Amazon Make it easier to find things in your cabinets with this sturdy turntable. The 3.7-inch-tall walls keep items from falling off and it features removable dividers to further organize under a bathroom sink, in a pantry, or even toiletries on a counter. It turns smoothly even when loaded up with nearly two pounds of bottles and jars.

58 A Space-Saving Hanger That Will Transform Your Closet Amazon ZEDODIER Tank Top Hangers $11 See On Amazon Free up a ton of space in your closet by hanging eight pieces on this tank top hanger at once. Each rack is equipped with rubber edges to protect your clothes and keep them from sliding off. The entire tool is made of high-quality metal that won’t rust and is topped off by a swivel hook that can turn 360 degrees. It can also be used for scarves and belts.