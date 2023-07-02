These 40 High-Impact Home Upgrades Are Insanely Popular Because They Don't Cost You Much Time or Money

Your home is likely where you spend the most amount of time, which is why it’s always a good idea to make it look as nice as possible. The only catch is that you don’t want to spend too much money — especially if you’re renting. Luckily, there are tons of popular, high-impact home upgrades you can find on Amazon that are surprisingly budget-friendly.

There’s a little something for every home below.

01 This LED light that’s designed to clamp onto nearly any grill Amazon Cave Tools Barbecue Grill Light for Outdoor Grill $17 See On Amazon Don’t risk overcooking your food when grilling — attach this LED light to your grill so that you can see what you’re doing, no matter the time of day. A tough clamp on the bottom lets you attach it to a round or square handle, while its water- and heat-resistant design helps keep it working regardless of rain or hot flames.

02 A cast iron skillet that’s tough enough for outdoor use Amazon Fresh Australian Kitchen Pre-seasoned Square Cast Iron Skillet $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re cooking on the stovetop, in the oven, or over a grill, this cast iron skillet delivers high-quality heat retention to help your dishes cook evenly. It arrives pre-seasoned and non-stick, allowing you to use it right out of the box and with a large variety of ingredients.

03 The stylish stovetop espresso maker that can brew 6 cups at a time Amazon bonVIVO Intenca Stovetop Espresso Maker $34 See On Amazon You don’t need a big fancy machine to enjoy a cup of espresso — just use this stovetop brewer. It can make up to 6 cups at a time, making it great for when guests are over (or for extra early mornings). Plus, the stainless steel frame is unlikely to rust over time.

04 This sleek kitchen faucet with a pull-down sprayer Amazon FORIOUS Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer $45 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with using the faucet that came with your home — but there’s no denying that this faucet is a definite upgrade. Its pull-down sprayer makes it easier to wash dishes from any angle, and it even features a ceramic disc on the inside to help prevent drips when not in use. Choose from nine sleek finishes.

05 These battery-operated under-cabinet lights that are so easy to install Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stick On Lights (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon A total kitchen makeover can set you back thousands of dollars, whereas installing these under-cabinet lights can be done in just a few short minutes — and they won’t drain your bank account. Each one only needs three AA batteries (which are not included) to provide about 100 hours’ worth of light. And while some lights require screws, these ones come with adhesive that lets you press them into place without any tools.

06 A handy countertop trash with a brushed stainless steel finish Amazon Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can $17 See On Amazon Consider this countertop trash can a must-have in any kitchen. It’s great for those small little bits of trash — like tea bags, sugar packets, or napkins — that have a habit of accumulating on your counters between meals or for tossing food scraps while you’re cooking. And since the exterior is made from brushed stainless steel, it’s also resistant to rust as well as fingerprints.

07 These memory foam wrist pads that can help alleviate strain while typing Amazon Everlasting Comfort Mouse Pad with Wrist Support $20 See On Amazon Whether you suffer from carpal tunnel or just plain sore wrists, these cushioned pads might be able to help alleviate some pain. They’re filled with premium memory foam that contours to the shape of your wrists for comfort — all while the ergonomic design ensures that they keep both hands supported.

08 The sleek shower shelves that won’t rust over time Amazon KINCMAX Mesh Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $29 See On Amazon Instead of letting bottles and soaps clutter up your tub edges, why not store everything on these stylish shelves that can hold 15 pounds each? They’re made from rust-resistant stainless steel, so there’s no need to worry about them corroding in humid bathrooms — and the waterproof adhesive that comes with each order allows for effortless installation.

09 This rainfall shower head that brings a spa-like touch to any bathroom Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head $27 See On Amazon Don’t have time for a trip to the spa? This rainfall shower head brings a luxurious, spa-like touch to any bathroom. Its air intake system helps increase your water pressure — even if it’s on the lower end of the spectrum. Installation is also a total breeze, as no tools are required to get it up and running.

10 A stainless steel towel bar that comes in 3 finishes Amazon Marmolux Acc Towel Bar $31 See On Amazon With three different finishes (matte black, polished chrome, and brushed nickel) to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble matching this towel bar to the decor in your bathroom. And since it’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it deteriorating when it’s frequently exposed to moisture.

11 The LED backlight strip that can help reduce eye strain Amazon Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight $24 See On Amazon Staring at a bright television screen while you’re sitting in the dark can put stress on your eyes, so why not brighten things up with this LED backlight? The adhesive backing lets you stick it right on the back of your TV or computer monitor — and since it plugs into the USB port on the back of your set, there’s no need to deal with any wires hanging underneath.

12 A whisper-quiet dehumidifier with over 30,000 5-star reviews Amazon Pro Breeze Home Dehumidifiers $40 See On Amazon No matter what space is feeling a little damp, this dehumidifier can help dry out any small room up to 225 square feet in size. It runs at a whisper-quiet level, making it unlikely that it’ll disturb you if you decide to let it work while you’re sleeping — and there’s even an LED indicator light to let you know when the water tank needs to be emptied.

13 This touchless soap dispenser that holds 17 ounces at a time Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon You wash your hands all the time, but when was the last time you washed the pump on your soap bottle? Enter: this automatic soap dispenser that’s completely touchless. Simply wave your hand underneath the spout, and it’ll squirt out soap right into your hands. Plus, the soap output level is adjustable up to five levels, making it easy to cut down on waste.

14 The Alexa- & Google Home-compatible smart bulbs with millions of color options Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Pair these smart bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control them using convenient voice commands — all without having to get up from the couch. Or, if you don’t have either, you can still use the downloadable smartphone app to adjust their brightness, color, and more. The best part? They even have a lifetime of more than two years.

15 These motion-sensor night lights with a 4.7-star rating Amazon AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about these night lights running up your energy bills, as each one features a built-in motion and dusk-to-dawn sensor. The result? They’ll only turn on when it’s dark if someone is in the room. Their brightness can even be adjusted up to five levels, too.

16 A cushioned mat that helps keep muscles from growing sore Amazon Oasis Kitchen Mat, Comfort Anti Fatigue Mat $29 See On Amazon Standing at your kitchen counters for long periods of time can leave your legs and back feeling sore — luckily, this cushioned mat can help. It absorbs shock to help keep your muscles from aching, while a nonslip bottom works to keep it from shifting out of place. And if you accidentally spill on it? The top easily wipes clean with a damp cloth.

17 These LED candles that flicker just like real flames Amazon Furora LIGHTING Silver Flameless Candles $32 See On Amazon These flameless LED candles have bulbs that flicker just like real flames, making them look incredibly real from afar. The votives and tea candles of different sizes are easy to style together or separately around your home. Each order includes batteries that’ll keep them lit for up to 72 hours.

18 A wireless doorbell that comes pre-loaded with 50 chimes Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $16 See On Amazon Not only does this wireless doorbell come pre-loaded with 50 different chimes and has four volume settings, so you can turn it down at night or up when you’re expecting someone. With a range of more than 1,000 feet, you can plug the receiver in basically wherever you want in your home. The best part? The bell’s waterproof design ensures that it’ll keep working regardless of how bad the weather outside gets.

19 The grippy pads that help stop furniture from sliding around Amazon iPrimio Furniture Non-Slip Pads (8 Pack) $15 See On Amazon Ever sit down in a chair, only for it to slide a few inches backward? These pads put a stop to that, as their rubber surface grips your floors to help keep your furniture from sliding around. Plus, their adhesive backing lets you press them right onto your furniture legs — no nails or screws required.

20 A compact power strip with 2 convenient USB ports Amazon Ceptics USB Power Strip $17 See On Amazon Not only does this power strip take up less space than traditional rectangular ones, but it also features two USB ports as well as one type-C port, making it easy to charge your phone without having to find an extra power brick. And since the power cable is 5 feet long, you shouldn’t have any trouble using it with distant outlets.

21 This LED Wall Sconce That’s Easy To Install Amazon Deyagoo LED Wall Sconce $24 See On Amazon There’s no complicated wiring required when installing this wall sconce, as its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 20 hours when fully charged. It also rotates 360 degrees, making it easy to direct the light at nearly any angle — and you even have the choice of three adjustable light temperatures: warm white, natural white, or plain white light.

22 A Bed Skirt That’s Shrink- & Fade-Resistant Amazon Nestl Bed Skirt $14 See On Amazon Not only is this bed skirt great for hiding all that clutter underneath your bed, but it’s also made from high-quality microfiber that’s shrink- as well as fade-resistant. It’s heavy enough to stay in place, yet lightweight enough that it won’t look stiff underneath your bed — and you even have the choice of more than 20 colors.

23 These Heavy-Duty Hooks That Stick To Nearly Any Surface Amazon susswiff Self Adhesive Hooks (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Entryways, bathrooms, closets — these heavy-duty hooks are tough enough for use in nearly any room in your home. They’re waterproof as well as rustproof and can hold up to 10 pounds with ease. Plus, the adhesive backing lets you press them right into place — no drilling necessary.

24 The LED Spot Lights That Are Powered By The Sun Amazon XTGTP Solar Spot Lights (2-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Simply press these spotlights into the ground, and their built-in solar panels will keep them powered for up to 18 hours at night — no wiring necessary. Their brightness is adjustable up to three levels, while the waterproof designs help keep them working in poor weather. Many reviewers also commented on their “good quality” for the price.

25 A Magnetic Screen Door That Seals Itself Shut Behind You Amazon Augo Magnetic Screen Door $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to turn around and shut this screen door, as a series of strong magnets running down the center automatically seal it shut after you’ve passed through. Installation is as easy as attaching it to your doorframe using the included Velcro-like strips — and each order also comes with extra push pins for an extra-secure fit.

26 These Hair Catchers That Help Keep Your Pipes Clear Amazon Gotega Silicone Hair Catcher (5-Pack) $9 See On Amazon A visit from the plumber can set you back hundreds of dollars, whereas these hair catchers will only set you back $9. They stop hair, grime, or any other little bits of debris from escaping down your pipes, helping keep them clear and clog-free. The best part? You can use them with domed, flat, or open-style drains.

27 The Adjustable Salt & Pepper Grinders With Built-In LED Lights Amazon Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set $30 See On Amazon Not only does the knob at the top of each of these grinders let you adjust how coarse your salt and pepper come out, but there’s also a helpful LED light so that you can see exactly how much you’ve added to your meals. Plus, the container underneath is made from sturdy acrylic.

28 This Electric Wine Opener That Can Pop 30 Bottles On A Single Charge Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $21 See On Amazon Don’t strain your wrist trying to open that bottle of wine — just let this electric opener do the work for you. It can pop up to 30 bottles before you need to place it back on the charging stand. And unlike some wine openers, this one also comes with a helpful foil cutter.

29 These LED Lights That Transform Mirrors Into Hollywood Vanities Amazon LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights $19 See On Amazon These bright LED lights have adhesive backings that let you press them right onto your mirror, while a smart-touch dimmer makes it easy to adjust their brightness. And at 10 feet long, you shouldn’t have any trouble fitting them around mirrors both large and small.

30 A Toothbrush Holder With Tons Of Space For Toiletries Amazon iHave Toothbrush Holder with Toothpaste Dispenser $23 See On Amazon Toothbrushes, skincare bottles, combs — this holder has space for all of them and more. Eight toothbrush slots mean the entire household can use it to store their toothbrushes, and each order comes with double-sided adhesive for effortless installation.

31 The Wireless Charger That Works With Nearly Any Phone Amazon Yootech Wireless Phone Charger $13 See On Amazon As long as you have a Qi-enabled smartphone, this wireless charger should be able to power it up in no time at all. The indicator light changes colors so that you know your phone has been successfully connected — and you aren’t limited to charging solely smartphones, as it also works with AirPods.

32 A Portable Desk Fan That Lets You Adjust Its Wind Speed Up To 3 Levels Amazon let'me Desk Fan $40 See On Amazon Whether temperatures are rising at work or in your bedroom, this portable fan is small enough to fit on nightstands, desks, or nearly any other small area. The bladeless design allows it to operate at a super-quiet level, making it unlikely that it’ll disturb others around you — and you can even adjust its wind speed up to three levels.

33 This Rotating Spice Rack That Fits Into Cramped Kitchens Amazon KitchenArt Select-A-Spice Auto-Measure Carousel $31 See On Amazon Bulky spice racks can take up a ton of counter space — instead, give this rotating one a try. A gentle spin brings all the spices stored in the back to the front, making them easy to reach. And since each order comes with pre-printed 55 labels, you can easily fill it up with thyme, red pepper, and every spice in between.

34 A Splash Guard That Helps Keep Your Kitchen Faucet Clean Amazon Meiliweser Silicone Faucet Splash Guard $15 See On Amazon Drip marks can make even the cleanest kitchen sinks look crummy, so why not grab this splash guard? It catches drips before they can dirty up your sink top — and the food-grade silicone even stretches to accommodate most faucets. Once dirty, simply rinse it under running water for a quick clean.

35 The Magnetic Shelf That Adds Storage To The Top Of Your Stove Amazon Flaovoth Over the Stove Shelf $27 See On Amazon Designed to fit 30-inch stoves, this shelf stays securely in place on top of your stove using a series of strong magnets embedded inside. Four nonslip pads on the base work to keep it from shifting out of place — and you even have the choice of two finishes: black or plain stainless steel.

36 These Double-Sided Measuring Spoons That Stick Together For Easy Storage Amazon YellRin Magnetic Measuring Spoons (8-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Not only do these measuring spoons feature a magnet in the center that keeps them stuck together in storage, but they’re also made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Each one features two sides: one with a narrow head that fits into tight containers, as well as a second wide head that’s better suited for liquid ingredients. Choose from two colors: black or multicolor.

37 This Flexible Crown Molding That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Amazon NeatiEase Flexible Wall Trim $31 See On Amazon Add this crown molding to your walls for a near-instant home upgrade. Its adhesive backing makes installation a total cinch — and if you ever decide to take it down, it won’t leave behind any sticky residues for you to clean up. Choose from four colors: white, white/silver, black/silver, or white/gold.

38 The Magnetic Floating Shelves That Can Hold Up To 7 Pounds Amazon BIETCR Magnetic Spice Rack (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Add these floating shelves to the side of your fridge, and you’ll instantly have a convenient place to keep spices, soda cans, condiments, and more. The strong magnets in the back can hold up to 7 pounds — and there’s no need to worry about them corroding over time, as they’re both waterproof as well as rust-resistant.

39 A Steel Rack That’s Perfect For Lids, Pans, & More Amazon SUNFCON Countertop Organizer $15 See On Amazon With space for lids, baking pans, and even utensils, this rack is a smart choice for anyone looking to keep their kitchen organized. It’s made from a rust-resistant steel alloy and features a small footprint that takes up hardly any space. You also have the choice of two colors: black or white.