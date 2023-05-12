Whatever you’re a fan of, MobyFox probably has a smartwatch strap for it. From Marvel and Van Gogh to Minecraft and Stranger Things, there are hundreds of phone strap designs, but even though Star Wars isn’t the only option, it is the most popular one. Darth Vader, The Mandalorian’s The Child, and Leia Organa are the brand’s top three best-selling designs — and just ahead of May 4th the brand has added two more bands (a Millennium Falcon and a Death Star design) to its already robust line of more than 40 Star Wars options.

Depending on the design, MobyFox’s smartwatch straps are compatible with most major smartwatch brands and models. When it comes to the best-selling Darth Vader smartwatch band, for example, you can choose between an Apple Watch, Samsung Watch, and Android Watch design when ordering. Other designs don’t have a smartwatch dropdown, but according to the brand, the silicone straps are compatible with all smartwatches that have a 22-millimeter pin.

While some bands are made from leather (like the Game of Thrones House of the Dragon design), most are constructed from food-grade silicone, which is sweat- and UV-resistant. All are designed to fit wrists from 5.5 to 8.2 inches and have a stainless steel pin-and-tuck buckle so you can swap them out yourself without fancy tools.

Each strap also comes with an in-package QR code to access matching watch faces if you want to complete the look.

New Designs For May The 4th