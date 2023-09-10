Of All the Weird, Popular Products on Amazon, These 50 Are Worth the Hype

You know a product’s popular if it has thousands of positive, four- and five-star ratings (or, of course, if Amazon customers are leaving stellar reviews about it). This list is full of popular products that check those boxes — but they aren’t the typical items you’d see on the shelves. In fact, these are some of the weirdest, most unique products on the web that have tons of customers backing them. They’re worth the hype, too.

From solar-powered garden lights to colorful wine chillers, I’ve made sure to fill this list with items that are so worthwhile you’ll quickly see how they became such a hit with shoppers.

01 A collapsible container that helps you save pizza for later Amazon CHEESE CHOPPER PIZZA PACK Pizza Storage Container $25 See On Amazon While shoving that giant pizza box into your fridge does an alright job of saving your slices for later, this collapsible container is arguably the better option. It’s large enough to hold up to five slices, and each order even includes dividers so that the slices don’t touch each other.

02 These solar garden lights that sway with the wind Amazon TONULAX Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon There’s no need for any complicated wiring when installing these garden lights, as they’re powered using a solar panel — just press them into the ground and they’re ready to go. The best part? The thin wire stands are tough enough to hold up against inclement weather, yet flexible enough to sway in the wind for a natural look amongst your plants.

03 A roller massage ball that can be used hot or cold Amazon PRIME Fitness Cold Massage Roller Ball $15 See On Amazon Whether the muscles on your back, legs, or practically anywhere else are aching, this roller ball can help massage away the pain. It’s suitable for both hot as well as cold therapy and can retain its cold temperature for up to three hours, whereas it’ll stay warm for up to 20 minutes when hot. Plus, the stainless steel ball won’t rust over time.

04 This Bluetooth keyboard that folds for easy travel Amazon Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard $27 See On Amazon Not only is this Bluetooth keyboard completely wireless, but it also folds in half so that you can easily fit it inside nearly any pocket in your bag. The keys produce hardly any sound while you type, making it unlikely that you’ll disturb others around you while working — and it’s even compatible with iOS, Android, as well as Windows operating systems.

05 The waterproof hooks you can use for practically anything Amazon XoYoZo Wall Hook (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Toothbrushes, office supplies, kitchen stirrers — these hooks are so versatile that you can use them to hold nearly anything. The four prongs clamp around items to keep them held firmly in place, and they’ll even stretch to fit some larger handles depending on the size. Installation is also a total breeze using the included adhesive.

06 This leakproof mug that looks like a camera lens Amazon STRATA CUPS Camera Lens Coffee Mug $16 See On Amazon Not only is this mug designed to look like a telescopic camera lens, but each order also includes a leakproof lid to help keep you safe from spills. The insulated walls can also help keep hot drinks warm for hours longer than regular ceramic — and once you’ve finished sipping, it even collapses down to a fraction of its size for easy storage.

07 These colorful ice pop molds that can help you save money Amazon Greenco Silicone Ice Pop Molds (4-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money buying pre-made ice pops, why not make your own using these colorful molds? They’re made from flexible silicone so that it’s easy to push your pop out once it’s ready to eat, and the flip-top cap is tight enough that there’s no need to worry about spills inside your freezer.

08 A stainless steel knife that makes it easy to spread cold butter Amazon Simple Spreading Stainless Steel Butter Knife $9 See On Amazon Spreading a cold slice of butter is rarely ever easy — unless you have this knife at your disposal. A series of holes running along the blade curl cold sticks of butter into small ribbons, making it easier to spread them on bread. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it rusting over time.

09 These tall beer glasses that help keep your drinks cold Amazon Host Freeze Beer Glasses (Set of 2) $30 See On Amazon Sipping on warm beer is rarely ever pleasant — instead, use these chiller glasses to help keep it cold. They have freezer gel sealed into their walls that help keep your beer chilled for longer, while a silicone band around the middle gives you somewhere firm to grip. Choose from four colors: gray, black, green, faux wood, or faux marble.

10 A color-changing night light that looks like mushrooms Amazon Rienar Mushroom Night Light $6 See On Amazon Not only is this adorable mushroom night light made with energy-efficient LED bulbs, but each order also includes five extra leaves that you can insert amongst the mushrooms. Its dusk-to-dawn sensor prevents it from turning on when the room is still bright, and the mushrooms as well as the plug-in base are both shatter-resistant.

11 This wearable fan that can run for up to 16 hours Amazon JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re out hiking or simply sweating at your desk, this wearable fan can help you cool down. It hangs around your neck so that your hands stay free, and the super-quiet motor produces hardly any noise. Plus, the battery lasts for up to 16 hours before it needs to be recharged.

12 These cheeseburger socks made from soft, breathable cotton Amazon Rainbow Socks Burger Socks (2 Pairs) $20 See On Amazon If your office enforces a business-casual style, these cheeseburger socks are a fun way to express some individuality while still maintaining a professional appearance. They’re made from breathable cotton, with a touch of elastane for some comfortable stretch — and each order even comes packaged in a cardboard burger box as a fun touch. Available sizes: 4 — 15.5

13 This cleaning gel that reaches deep into tight spaces Amazon TICARVE Cleaning Gel $8 See On Amazon Air vents, camera lenses, cupholders — this cleaning gel can be squished into all sorts of tight spaces. It’s reusable until the color turns dark, and even has a lightweight lavender scent that leaves surfaces smelling refreshed. And unlike some gels, this one won’t leave behind any sticky residues.

14 This carbon steel pan that gives every brownie a deliciously chewy edge Amazon Beasea Brownie Pan $16 See On Amazon The best part of any brownie is the chewy edge that develops against the edge of the pan — but that’s only part of the reason why this brownie pan is worth a look. 12 brownie-sized slots ensure that each brownie gets a delicious edge, while the carbon steel metal delivers even heat distribution.

15 A back shaver that makes it easy to reach those awkward spots Amazon Bro Shaver Back Shaver $30 See On Amazon Consider this shaver a total game-changer when it comes to removing unwanted hair from your back. The handle is 17 inches long, making it easy to reach all those awkward spots on your back that you can’t easily shave on your own. And since it’s designed to work with any standard safety razor blade, there’s no need to purchase costly brand-compatible replacements.

16 The Bluetooth headphones that you can sleep in comfortably Amazon MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones $20 See On Amazon Whereas some headphones are too bulky to sleep in comfortably, these Bluetooth ones are made with ultra-slim speakers that won’t put pressure on your ears when sleeping on your side. You can also pull the band down so that it doubles as an eye mask, and the battery even lasts for up to 10 hours before it needs to be recharged.

17 The scented shaving soap that works up into a rich lather Amazon Viking Revolution Shaving Soap (4-Pack) $10.39 See On Amazon Using a quality soap when shaving can help prevent ingrown hairs and nicks — but that’s only part of the reason why I think these soaps are worth a look. Their sandalwood scent leaves your skin smelling fresh, and they work up into a rich lather that’s easy to spread all over your face. The best part? Many reviewers raved about how they “last a long time.”

18 The silicone container that lets you save bacon grease for later Amazon Talisman Designs Bacon Bin Grease Strainer & Collector $16 See On Amazon Incorporating bacon grease into your cooking is an easy way to give meals some extra flavor, so why not take a look at this container? It’s made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — and the nonstick interior won’t latch onto grease, nor will it stain or absorb unwanted odors.

19 A universal socket that works with practically any nut or bolt Amazon HANPURE Universal Socket Tools $15 See On Amazon Toolbox running out of space? It may be time to downsize with help from this universal socket. The steel rods on the inside move around in order to fit practically any nut or bolt — and you can even use it to install awkwardly shaped hooks into your walls.

20 The grape slicer that can help you save time packing lunches Amazon OXO Tot Grape Cutter $9 See On Amazon Cutting up grapes into quarters can be a real pain — instead, use this grape slicer. It’s designed to work with grapes as well as cherry tomatoes, making it great for packing lunches, or even preparing a fresh salad. And since it’s easy to dissemble, giving it a thorough post-meal wash is no trouble at all.

21 This shaving bib that helps keep your sink hair-free Amazon Beard King Beard Bib Apron $17 See On Amazon Letting beard trimmings fall into your sink can lead to a clogged drain — instead, use this bib to help keep everything clean. It attaches to your mirror using two suction cups, and cleaning it out once dirty is as easy as shaking it overtop of a trashcan. Plus, there’s even a built-in tray where you can place your beard-trimming tools so that they’re always within reach.

22 A memory foam wrist rest that can help alleviate soreness Amazon CushionCare Wrist Rests $20 See On Amazon Place this wrist rest in front of your keyboard, and it’ll help elevate your wrists in order to alleviate soreness. The memory foam filling contours to the shape of your wrists for added comfort, and each order even includes a mouse pad with an extra rest built into it.

23 The wine chiller set made from shatterproof stainless steel Amazon FineDine Wine Chiller Gift Set $26 See On Amazon Not only are the cups and tumbler in this wine chiller set completely shatterproof, but the insulated stainless steel walls can also help keep your vino at its ideal temperature. Both cups come with a lid to help prevent spills — and the bottle even has a screw-top lid that’s completely leakproof. Choose from more than 15 colors.

24 A reusable tea infuser shaped like a cute Loch Ness monster Amazon OTOTO Loch Ness Monster Tea Infuser $14 See On Amazon If you enjoy making your own blend of loose-leaf tea, then you’ll definitely want to check out this reusable infuser. It’s shaped to look like a cute version of the Loch Ness monster, complete with little feet on the bottom that keep it held upright inside of your mug. Plus, the dishwasher-safe design makes cleanup a total breeze.

25 These cutting board feet made from nonslip silicone Amazon Thirteen Chefs Cutting Board Feet (8-Pack) See On Amazon Slip these feet onto the corners of your cutting boards to help keep them from shifting out of place while you’re chopping up ingredients. They’re made from grippy silicone and slide onto most boards without any tools or glue needed. Or, if your cutting boards are already stable, they’re also heat-resistant enough that you can use them as trivets in a pinch.

26 A heat-resistant utensil rest shaped like an adorable crab Amazon OTOTO Aqua the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest $14 See On Amazon Don’t mess up your counters with dirty stirrers — instead, let this little crab hold onto your utensils for you. It’s made from heat-resistant silicone, making it safe to place on the edge of your pot so that it’s always ready to go when you need it. The best part? Since your stirrer is held over your pot, any drips fall right back inside so that your counters stay clean.

27 This microwaveable popcorn popper that collapses for easy storage Amazon Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $15 See On Amazon Whereas bulky air poppers can take up a ton of cabinet space, this microwaveable version collapses down to a fraction of its size to help you make the most of your kitchen storage space. Built-in handles on either side give you somewhere safe to grip when your popcorn is ready — and the roomy interior even has enough space to hold up to 15 cups of popcorn.

28 An LED reading light that clips onto your bed frame Amazon Glocusent 5W Clip on Light $24 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space in your bedroom for a lamp? Not a problem, as this LED reading light clips onto your bed frame to help you save space. Its brightness is adjustable up to five levels, while three light temperatures give you options when deciding what type of light suits your eyes best: amber, white light, and daylight. Plus, the flexible gooseneck makes it easy to point in nearly any direction.

29 The silicone ice mold tray that creates frozen skulls Amazon Shaped 3-D Skull Ice Mold Tray $13 See On Amazon Looking for easy ways to impress guests? Search no further than this ice mold tray that creates frozen skulls rather than plain cubes. The silicone frame is BPA-free, food-grade, as well as leak-resistant, eliminating the chances of it spilling inside your fridge. And since it’s flexible, you shouldn’t have any trouble popping your skulls out once they’ve finished freezing.

30 An over-the-door drying rack that collapses for easy storage Amazon Greenco Over-The-Door Drying Rack $16 See On Amazon Don’t have space for one of those bulky drying racks? This over-the-door version not only helps you save space, but it also collapses down to a fraction of its size so that it’s easy to stash away in a closet — or even underneath your bed. Plus, the breathable polyester mesh tiers dry quickly in order to help prevent mildew.

31 These telescopic dusters that trap dirt within their fibers Amazon Estilo Ceiling & Fan Duster (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Whereas some dusters can send dirt flying all over, these ones are made with extra-fluffy fibers that latch onto dust, trapping it within their fibers until you shake them out over a trash can. The best part? Their telescopic handles can extend from 27 out to 47 inches, making it easy to reach fan blades, high-up light fixtures, tall shelves, and more.

32 An outlet extender that adds 3 USB ports to your wall Amazon QINLIANF Outlet Extender $16 See On Amazon Not only does this outlet extender add three USB ports to your wall, but it also features three extra outlets as well as one type-C port. Built-in surge protection helps keep your electronics safe from sudden electrical spikes — and installation doesn’t require any tools, as all you have to do is plug it into your existing outlet.

33 The heavy-duty oven liners that won’t stick to spills Amazon ThreadNanny Oven Liners (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Cleaning out a dirty oven can be a real pain, so why not save yourself some work and put down these liners? They’re oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can be trimmed to fit smaller ovens as needed. Plus, their nonstick surface makes it easy to wipe them clean when they become too dirty to use.

34 A grocery bag dispenser that helps open up space Amazon Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $20 See On Amazon Every kitchen has that one cabinet filled with loose grocery bags, so why not open up some space with this dispenser? It mounts to the inside of your cabinet door for easy access — though you could even mount it to a wall depending on how your kitchen is set up. There’s also enough space to store up to 30 grocery bags, all of which are easily grabbed through the wide opening in the front.

35 The heat-resistant gap covers that help prevent drippy messes Amazon Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack), $11 See On Amazon Cleaning down into the awkward gap between your stove and counters can be a real pain — instead, prevent the mess in the first place with these covers. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone that won’t melt when placed on the edges of your stove, and you can even trim them to fit smaller spaces as needed. Choose from three colors: black, white, or transparent.

36 These waterproof fridge liners with *thousands* of positive reviews Amazon AKINLY Washable Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Cleaning up spills in your fridge is rarely ever easy — unless you’ve put these liners on your shelves. The waterproof EVA material easily wipes clean with a damp cloth, and you can even place fresh produce directly on top of them. But if that isn’t enough? Thousands of reviewers awarded them either four or five stars, with many raving about how they’re “easy to clean.”

37 A bamboo organizer for all your wrap boxes Amazon SpaceAid WrapNeat 3-in-1 Wrap Organizer $26 See On Amazon Plastic wrap, wax paper, foil — this organizer is perfect for storing nearly any type of food wrap. The bamboo wood makes it look way more expensive than it is, and each order even comes with 21 pre-printed label stickers to help you keep track of which box is stored where. Plus, a built-in slide cutter makes it easy to tear off the wrap when you need it.

38 A shaker bottle that comes with a stainless steel blender ball Amazon BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle $9 See On Amazon Winding up with a big clump of protein in your mouth is rarely ever tasty, which is why I’m a fan of this blender bottle. A few vigorous shakes are all it takes for the blender ball to break up all those clumps — and since it’s made from surgical-grade stainless steel, the chances of it rusting are incredibly low. Plus, the screw-on lid creates a leakproof seal to help keep your bag safe from spills.

39 The reusable Swedish dishcloths that are biodegradable Amazon brimley Reusable Swedish Dishcloths (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Using paper towels to wipe up mess can be incredibly wasteful, so why not upgrade to these Swedish dishcloths? They’re reusable through dozens of washes — and since they’re also biodegradable, there’s no need to worry about their impact on the environment when you finally toss them out.

40 A rapid egg cooker that can prepare eggs 7 different ways Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20 See On Amazon Don’t rush out the door without eating breakfast — just use this rapid egg cooker to get breakfast made fast. It’s so versatile that you can use it to poach, hard, soft, and medium boil eggs, as well as whip up a batch of scrambled eggs or a fresh omelet. And unlike your stove, it also features an automatic shut-off to help prevent overcooking.

41 This phone holder that can be mounted practically anywhere Amazon AIRGLO Flex Flap Cell Phone Holder $12 See On Amazon Airplane tray tables, car headrests, chairs — this phone mount has a versatile design that allows you to hang it nearly anywhere. It’s made from sleek faux leather, with a tough aluminum alloy core that helps keep your phone safely suspended wherever you mount it. The best part? You can also use it to hang your bag off a table or chair in order to keep it off dirty floors.

42 A charging station for your iPhone & Apple watch Amazon Hicober Magnetic Wireless Charger $30 See On Amazon Not only can this charging station power up your iPhone and Apple watch wirelessly, but its foldable design also makes it easy to take with you when traveling. You can also use it as a phone stand when watching videos or making FaceTime calls — and many reviewers even wrote about how it’s “easy to use.”

43 These LED camping lanterns that double as power banks Amazon CT CAPETRONIX Rechargeable Camping Lights (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading out camping or preparing an emergency kit at home, these LED lanterns are a smart pick. They provide up to 10 hours of light when fully charged — and you can even use them as power banks if your electricity goes out. Plus, the water-resistant design helps keep them working should they ever get wet in the rain.

44 A projection alarm clock with a convenient USB port in the back Amazon GOLOZA Projection Alarm Clock $20 See On Amazon You shouldn’t have any trouble seeing this alarm clock from across the room, as its built-in projector displays the time in large numbers on any nearby wall. The face is also dimmable — just in case it’s too bright for you to fall asleep — and there’s even a USB port in the back where you can charge your devices overnight.

45 A slow feeder insert that can help stop your dog from eating too fast Amazon Keegud Slow Feeder Dog Bowl Insert $11 See On Amazon If your dog typically eats in a hurry, this slow feeder insert is worth a look. Simply place it inside your dog’s food bowl, then press down in order for the large suction cup on the bottom to adhere. Your dog will then have to take their time nosing between the raised grooves in order to eat their food — and once dirty, you can toss it into the dishwasher for a quick clean.

46 This broom & dustpan set that helps you get rid of bristle dust bunnies Amazon kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set $27 See On Amazon Ever notice how dust bunnies can stick to the bristles on your broom? This broom and dustpan set has a solution for it, as the dustpan features a row of teeth on the front that let you comb those dust bunnies out — no need to bend down and do it by hand. Plus, the telescopic handle on the broom extends from 39 out to 51 inches, making it easy to sweep underneath furniture.

47 These compact 6-in-1 multitools made from heavy-duty aluminum Amazon HANPURE Multitool Pen $12 See On Amazon Not only is this compact multitool made from tough aluminum, but it also combines six tools into one: a level, both a slotted and Phillips screwdriver, a ruler, a stylus, and a ballpoint pen. The vibrant yellow color makes it easy to find in your toolbox — and each order even includes two ink refills.

48 A miniature vacuum that can run for up to 90 minutes Amazon ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum $13 See On Amazon Tiny messes call for this tiny vacuum, as it’s the perfect size to suck up dust from your desk, or even get rid of those crumbs from underneath your keyboard. It only needs two AA batteries (which are not included) to run for up to 90 minutes — and while the suction is powerful, the motor produces very little noise.

49 The LED gloves that help you tackle DIY projects Amazon Hinshark LED Flashlight Gloves $17 See On Amazon There’s no need to have someone hold a flashlight for you when tackling that DIY project, as these LED gloves make it easy to direct light precisely where you’re working. The battery is easily recharged via USB, while the breathable fabric helps keep your hands from growing uncomfortably sweaty. They’re also water-resistant enough that you can safely use them in the rain.