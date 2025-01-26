55 Life-Changing Products on Amazon That Are so Damn Cheap

You don’t need to be a pro chef to appreciate the benefits of this helpful herb keeper. Made with high-quality glass and a stainless steel core, it provides excellent airflow and gives extra hydration to your parsley, cilantro, mint, and anything else you want to keep fresh for up to two weeks. “This Herb Keeper is, by far, the BEST keeper that I’ve ever used,” wrote one reviewer. “It keeps my herbs fresh & useable for a week or two, which amazes me.” Just make sure to measure your shelves first because, at 12.2 inches, it may be a bit too tall for some smaller fridges.