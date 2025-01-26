55 Life-Changing Products on Amazon That Are so Damn Cheap
You’ll wish you knew about these sooner — and wonder how they cost so little.
You don’t need to spend a lot to change your life for the better — just take these reviewer-approved products as proof. This list is filled with everything from the utterly brilliant to the delightfully weird to the things you didn’t even realized existed, until now. Not only are these products bound to make you wish you’d found them sooner, but they’re all surprisingly cheap — so you can add one or even a few to your cart and your bank account won’t be mad.
01This expandable organizer that makes food storage containers easy to find
Transform your chaotic food container collection into an orderly system with this handy cabinet organizer. Designed specifically for food storage containers, the adjustable organizer — which expands from 13.5 to 22.5 inches — features space for the containers, along with eight adjustable dividers for lids of varying sizes. “This was perfect to sort out all my lids!!” wrote one reviewer. “So simple and easy to put together and put in my container drawer. Now I can find the right lid. […] Brilliant!”
02This innovative cheese grater with a built-in measuring cup
Forget your grandma’s old metal kitchen grater — this sleek and innovative kitchen gadget will take your grating game to a whole new level. With a clear plastic measuring cup built into the design, it catches your shavings as you work. Simply grate your cheese or veggies, slide the container out, and add the food to your dish. The triangular shape allows you to grate vertically or horizontally with ease, and the whole thing is dishwasher safe. “I never thought I would feel strongly about a cheese grater before,” one fan noted. “It is amazing and I can't believe I went through the last 30 years of living without it.”
03A genius little gadget that helps you put bracelets on by yourself
Getting a bracelet on by yourself can feel like the awkward workout routine you never asked for. But this genius bracelet helper tool is here to save the day. Simply clip the tool onto the end of your jewelry, hold it steady as you wrap the bracelet around your wrist, and secure the clasp. The useful tool is available in five colors and also works great for fastening necklaces, zippers, and other tricky closures.
04An herb keeper that extends the shelf life of your mint, parsley, & more
You don’t need to be a pro chef to appreciate the benefits of this helpful herb keeper. Made with high-quality glass and a stainless steel core, it provides excellent airflow and gives extra hydration to your parsley, cilantro, mint, and anything else you want to keep fresh for up to two weeks. “This Herb Keeper is, by far, the BEST keeper that I’ve ever used,” wrote one reviewer. “It keeps my herbs fresh & useable for a week or two, which amazes me.” Just make sure to measure your shelves first because, at 12.2 inches, it may be a bit too tall for some smaller fridges.
05A versatile wine chiller & aerator that fits inside bottles
Forget to chill your wine again? This Corkcicle chiller is designed to be inserted directly into wine bottles to help bring the temperature down fast. Just prime it by keeping it in your freezer for at least 90 minutes. Once its inserted into your wine bottle, you don’t even need to remove it to pour a glass. Even better: The cork-inspired lid has a built-in aerator to make every glass you pour taste that much better.
06A motion sensor night-light that helps you find your way in the dark
If you’re tired of stumbling around in the dark at night to reach the bathroom or kitchen, you’ll love this backlit night-light, which turns on automatically when you pass by. With high-quality motion sensors, it illuminates the surrounding area when needed, then dims again to conserve energy when no motion is detected. It features adjustable brightness levels so you can get it just how you like it, and it comes in a convenient two-pack.
07A reusable lint roller that helps banish pet hair in an instant
Every pet owner knows the struggle of keeping fur off clothes and furniture — not to mention endlessly burning through sticky rollers. This reusable lint roller eliminates the frustration and the waste with a unique pivoting head that grabs hair from every angle. Not only that, but its self-cleaning case removes what it collects with a quick slide, depositing it into a chamber you can empty in seconds.
08This portable hook that ensures you always have a place to hang your bag
If you’ve ever been out on the town and couldn’t find a place to hang your bags(s), this clever clip is the answer you’ve been waiting for. Available in your choice of nine finishes, it has a compact, lightweight design that makes it easy to clip onto a backpack or store in a pocket until it’s needed. When you’re ready to use it, simply open it up and hang it on a table, desk, bench, or any other flat surface for an instant hook.
09These heavy-duty straps that will help you tidy up your garage
There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of turning a cluttered garage into a well-organized haven — and these heavy-duty storage straps are just the ticket. Built from durable, weather-resistant materials, they can hold up to 100 pounds each, making them perfect for things like thick extension cords, hoses, and other bulky items. They’re made with a built-in handle and are available in lengths ranging from 22 to 48 inches.
10A superhero steam releaser that’s both functional & fun to use
Brighten up your kitchen with this superhero-shaped steam releaser, which looks like it's flying up to lift the lid on your pot. Designed to let steam escape when reducing sauces or thickening soups, the heat-resistant accessory also doubles as a spoon holder for extra convenience. “This is one of those ‘I didn't know I needed this so desperately until I used it for the first time’ tools,” one one reviewer wrote. “Boiling potatoes and pasta requires the pot lid to stay open just a bit but my lids won't stay in place. I'm so thankful for this strong, little guy.”
11This soothing headache relief cap that combines cooling with compression
For anyone who’s prone to migraines and headaches, this gel relief cap will be your new best friend. With a design that wraps 360 degrees around your head, the reusable cap — which boasts more than 30,000 five-star reviews — provides cooling as well as gentle compression. Available in six colors and patterns, it’s a fantastic alternative to traditional ice packs, and you can even pull it down over your eyes for light-blocking relief.
12This quirky reusable deodorizer that’s shaped like a mini refrigerator
It’s time to upgrade that stale box of baking soda sitting in the back of your fridge. This unique refrigerator deodorizer — aka the “Cool Guy” (get it?) — provides an effective and adorable way to keep your fridge smelling fresh. Simply fill his drawer with baking soda, pop him in the fridge, and let him do his thing. One reviewer wrote, “Works well, I just change the baking soda every month, and it keeps my fridge from smelling bad without having to stick an entire box of baking soda in there. Plus it looks cute.”
13An extendable scrubber brush that saves your back while you’re cleaning
Scrubbing floors and tiles doesn't need to be a full-body workout. This extendable tub and tile brush helps make the job easier with less strain on your back. Featuring a range of 26 to 42 inches, it can reach high-up shower tiles or low-down grout lines. It’s equipped with a pivoting head, durable bristles, and a nonslip grip for a comfortable hold. One reviewer wrote, “I absolutely love this scrub brush. It makes scrubbing floor tile and grout so much easier. No more crawling around on hands and knees with an aching back.”
14Cute “french fry” clips that help keep all your snacks fresh
Add a dash of fun to your kitchen with these quirky french fry-shaped bag clips. Perfect for sealing everything from chips to cereal bags, they come neatly packed in a magnetic “fry carton” that you can stick to your fridge for easy access. “They are so cute and hold the bags closed real well,” wrote one shopper. “I love that the fry carton holder is magnetic and I can attach it to the fridge.”
15A portable lock box that protects your valuables on the go
Now you can relax in the pool, go in the ocean, or explore the park without constantly worrying about your stuff. This portable lock box lets you lock up small valuables like cash, phones, or passports wherever you go. It’s super compact, water-resistant, and sturdy enough to keep all of your small essentials. Just wrap the cable around something secure and set your own combination.
16A sleek-looking strainer & stopper that’ll upgrade your kitchen sink
Made with an attractive combination of stainless steel and black silicone, this sink strainer combines looks and function to help keep kitchen water draining when you want it to. The silicone basket can be flipped out so you can easily empty whatever it catches into the trash. And, for those times when you do want the sink to fill up, simply twisted the knob to activate the stopper. When this strainer needs a refresh, you can toss it in the dishwasher.
17A roller stamp that helps protect sensitive info
Don’t have access to a paper shredder? This roller stamp is another simple way to keep sensitive information on documents protected. It has an easy-to-use design that instantly masks addresses, financial details, and more. In fact, it works so well that it’s earned perfect ratings from over 30,000 Amazon shoppers.
18A versatile egg slicer that offers multiple cut styles
This handy egg slicer makes it easy to cut boiled eggs into perfectly even slices, with three different layers that can be used separately or together for endless ways to slice your eggs. It features a stable, nonskid base to hold it steady, along with a compact design that tucks neatly into any kitchen drawer. One user wrote, “Amazing little gadget—wish I had known about it a long time ago. My eggs come out perfectly, and I can use them in so many different ways because of the three separate cutters included!”
19This precise digital thermometer that levels up your kitchen game
Ensure every dish is cooked to perfection with this popular digital thermometer, which boasts more than 52,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The beloved kitchen accessory gives you ultra-precise temperature readings in just three seconds. Fully waterproof with a bright, backlit LED screen, it will help you nail your recipe whether you’re cooking meats, baked goods, candy, or other treats.
20Nesting food-storage containers with a color-coded design
Bring some order to your food storage system with these containers, which feature a space-saving nested design. Each set include containers of five different sizes. And the corresponding lids feature a secure flip-lock design to ensure no spills or leaks. This set is available in a range of shape and color options, too, so you can get exactly you need.
21An adjustable silverware organizer that gives you the perfect amount of storage
If your silverware drawer is a messy jumble of utensils, you’re not alone. But it doesn't have to be this way. This expandable silverware organizer, which adjusts from 13 to 22.4 inches, can bring order to your drawers. Made of sturdy, BPA-free material, it offers eight convenient compartments and it comes in nine colors. One reviewer wrote, “Exactly what I needed! Pulls out wider when I need that and then compresses when I don’t! I love that versatility.”
22Nonslip socks that are great for barre, pilates, or just lounging at home
Whether you're hitting the yoga studio or just trying to avoid slips on your hardwood floors, these nonslip socks — which are available in five colors and multiple sizes — make a reliable choice. Constructed with breathable, sweat-wicking cotton and cushioned soles for comfort, they feature tough grippers that extend to the toes and heels for extra coverage.
23A self-draining soap tray that helps keep things dry
Traditional soap dishes tend to collect puddles of water, but this self-draining soap tray offers a tidier solution. With a sloped design that helps direct excess water straight into the sink, it not only works to prevent buildup but can extend the life of the soap too. Crafted from durable, water-resistant silicone, it’s easy to clean with a quick rinse and available black or white.
24This lightweight fabric shaver that will help bring your clothes back to life
If you’ve been avoiding your favorite sweater because it’s covered in fuzz, let this battery-operated fabric shaver come to the rescue. The incredibly popular clothing gadget, which boasts nearly 100,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, is designed to remove pilling, lint, and fuzz while being gentle on delicate fabrics. It features three adjustable depth settings and a detachable lint catcher that makes for easy cleanup.
25A clever dusting tool that takes the hassle out of cleaning the blinds
Few things will test your patience like attempting to clean blinds or air vents. Fortunately, this microfiber duster brush makes the job much easier, utilizing a clever three-arm design to reach those hard-to-reach places like window shades, air conditioners, or ceiling fans — all in one fell swoop. It’s made with durable material and comes with five reusable microfiber sleeves. One shopper wrote, “Love it! Anytime there’s a weird place to clean in my house, this tool finds a way!”
26The cedar hangs that help protect your clothes
Tired of bugs finding their way into your closets (and messing with your favorite clothes?) These cedar hang ups are a clever and easy solution. Made of aromatic cedar wood with no added chemicals, they impart a subtle scent while working to absorb moisture and unpleasant odors to help protect clothes and other items.
27A clever “bib” that keeps beard-trimming tidy
Even the most well-intentioned beard trimmings tend to leave bathroom sinks worse for wear, but with this brilliant bib from Beard King, it’s easier than ever to keep hair from getting everywhere. Simply strap it around your neck and secure the ends to your mirror using the suction cup hooks. As you trim, clippings will collect in the static-free fabric, so you can seamlessly transfer them to the trash.
28The paper towel alternative you can use again & again
If you haven’t hopped on the Swedish dish towel bandwagon, now is your chance to see why this set has won the praises of more than 15,000 reviewers. Available in sets of six or 10, the reusable cloths are made with cellulose that’s highly absorbent, durable, and machine washable. They come in a range of colors, and once they’ve reached the end of their lifespan, they’re biodegradable.
29An adorable night-light for gamers
Add a touch of ambiance and personality to your space with this gamer lamp that features Pusheen the tabby. It has a portable, 6-inch size, so you can easily bring it from room to room. And you can power it up with your choice of USB cable or three AAA batteries, giving you plenty of versatility.
30A mounted organizer that wrangles broom, mops, & more
Don’t let your brooms and other cleaning tools hog precious floor space. Instead, use this wall-mounted organizer to get them out of the way while still keeping them easy to access. It features a versatile design with five spots for handles and six retractable hooks for smaller items. Plus, it comes with all the hardware you need for seamless installation.
31A brilliant multitool that fits in your wallet
As long as you have your wallet on you, you’ll always have tools for any task that comes up thanks to this portable multitool. It has a slim, lightweight design that easily fits in your wallet, and it boasts 18 common tools in total, including a ruler, a bottle opener, a can opener, and a screwdriver. It’s no wonder why it’s won over thousands of reviewers, with many attesting that it’s helped get them out of binds.
32A pizza stone kit for cheesy perfection every time
If DIY pizza nights feel out of reach, allow us to introduce you to this handy pizza stone. The 15-inch stone comes in your choice of round or square designs, and it’s made of black ceramic material that heats up fast and features a nonstick, heat-resistant coating that makes for easy cleanup. The stone comes with a pizza cutter to boot, and it even can be used to bake bread.
33A convenient shaker for quick custom salad dressings
Anyone who likes to make their own dressings will appreciate this OXO shaker, which has a handheld design and features convenient measurement markings along the side. Just measure out and add your ingredients, secure the cover, and give it a good shake. The shaker has an airtight design to help preserve your creations until you’re ready to use them — and when it’s time to get your meal on the table, the lid features an easy-to-pour spout.
34A sleek outlet concealer with a built-in power strip
Your electronics will look so much more streamlined with the help of this outlet cover and power strip. It’s available in options for standard and inverted duplex outlets, and it comes in your choice of lengths ranging from 3 to 8 feet. Plus, it also comes with an adhesive cord concealer for an even cleaner look.
35A “diversion” safe that doubles as a hanger
Keep your valuables hidden out of sight with this Stash-it hanger. It’s designed to slip over your own plastic hanger and features a large pouch that can fit things like passports, documents, wallets, and cash. The zipper closure helps keep everything secure, and you can even store a coat or shirt over it for a perfect combination of stealth and function.
36The dishwasher magnet that keeps everyone on the same page
If there’s often confusion in your household over whether the dishwasher is dirty or clean or you just have trouble keeping track of it yourself, this genius magnet can help. Made with stainless steel, it has a sleek, modern design with a sliding panel to reveal the words “dirty” or “clean.” It features a strong magnet on the back but it also comes with adhesive tape for dishwasher doors that aren’t magnetized.
37The mountable night-light that doubles as a flashlight
With a chic, modern design that is at odds with its budget price tag, this motion sensor night-light is such a smart home upgrade. It has a mountable design that makes it look like a high-end wall sconce. And the LED light itself can be removed from its magnetic base and used as a flashlight, making those middle-of-the-night trips to get a snack or use the bathroom much more seamless.
38An adjustable measuring cup for fool-proof precision
Whether you’re handling liquid ingredients like oils or sticky substances like peanut butter, you will get perfect, easy portions every time with this adjustable measuring cup from OXO. Simply twist the bottom portion until its even with your desired measurement, then add your liquid or solid, and twist the base to deposit it into your mixing bowl or dish. The silicone disk at the bottom works to “squeegee” every bit of the ingredient, making it so simple to use.
39A 3-tier drying rack with a space-saving design
Your drying rack doesn’t need to take up half your laundry room — not when you have this foldable one with a space-saving vertical design. Available in multiple colors, it has three rotatable arms that are built to hold hangers so you can fit more clothes. In fact, it can hold up to 27 articles of clothing at once — and, when you’re done using it, it folds up for easy storage.
40An expandable storage shelf that’s perfect for medicines, spices, & more
Whether you’re tidying up a medicine cabinet or looking to bring order to your spice collection, this bamboo organizer is up for the task. It has a cool expandable design that makes it fit a wide range of cabinet sizes. And the three-tier construction makes it easy to see everything in your stash at once. Plus, it comes in three attractive finishes.
41A stealthy water bottle with a hidden compartment on the bottom
Anyone who’s a little bit sneaky (or simply practical) will love this versatile water bottle. Made of durable stainless steel, it has a liquid capacity of almost 16 ounces combined with an airtight seal. But the best part is the discreet, screw-off bottom that serves as a perfect place to stash valuables.
42A robust freezer cube tray made specifically for soups
Planning your meals ahead is a whole lot easier thanks to these freezer trays. Designed specifically for portioning and saving soups, each tray is made with high-quality, food-grade silicone and comes with a lid to protect your dish. Each compartment has an 8.45-ounce capacity, and the flexible silicone material makes it easy to just extract one cube at a time for perfect, ready-to-heat portions.
43A brilliant tool that makes cutting wrapping paper a breeze
No more chaotic, jagged scissor cuts — this handy tool will slice through your wrapping paper rolls in one smooth motion. It has a sharp blade that’s tucked away to help protect your hands. And it even helps to keep rolls secure so they don’t roll off surfaces as you’re trying to measure and cut.
44A next-level way to make bacon in the microwave
Perfectly crispy bacon is just minutes away thanks to this special microwave dish. It has a ridged design with a vented lid — a combination that helps excess fat drip off and excess steam escape while keeping your microwave from getting covered in splatters. Each tray holds up to six slices of bacon, and when you’re done using it, it can be tossed in the dishwasher.
45LED backlight strips for an even better TV-viewing experience
Old and new TV models alike can enjoy an upgrade with these LED backlight strips. Available in your choice of several lengths, the light strips come with adhesive 3M backing for quick and easy installation. And the handy remote lets you select from 15 colors, 10 brightness levels, and three fade modes for a custom ambiance.
46Tactical flashlights that are perfect to keep on hand for emergencies
Available as a set of two, these tactical flashlights have a powerful beam, a water-resistant design, and strong military-grade aluminum material, making them perfect to keep around in case of emergencies. They can even survive drops of up to 10 feet. Despite the durable design, they’re compact enough to carry in your pocket, and the included lanyards and belt clips makes them even easier to use.
47A combination lock with a hidden compartment for spare keys
You can plan ahead for accidental lockouts or guests with this combination lock, which features a secure compartment for stashing spare keys. It has a weather-resistant finish to help protect it from corrosion, and you can use the four-digit dial to set your own code. And, despite its compact size, it can store multiple keys at once.
48Sneaker-cleaning sponges that will keep your soles looking pristine
Hate walking around with dirty or scuffed up shoe soles? You won’t have to when you have these sneaker cleaners. With 10 in a pack, the sponges are designed to gently scrub away dirt and unwanted marks on the soles of shoes — all you need to do is wet them. “These cleaning sponges are a game-changer for anyone who values clean shoes!” one fan noted.
49A sleek paper towel rack you can mount to save space
Sometimes the simplest products can be the most life changing, and such is the case with this paper towel holder. Available in two modern finishes — matte black or satin nickel — it comes with all the hardware you need to mount it on a wall or underneath a cabinet, freeing up counter space. The streamlined design ensures it won’t add visual clutter and paper towels will be as easy as ever to grab when you need one.
50A magnetic dry erase board that will keep your household organized
Keep important details and messages clearly displayed for everyone in your household with this dry-erase board. It has a lightweight, magnetic design that’s perfect for magnetized surfaces, like the fridge. And it comes with four magnetic markers and an eraser, so it’s ready to be used right away.
51A grooming brush for pets that makes bath time more seamless
Help your pet relax during baths while getting them sufficiently lathered up with this massage brush. Made with flexible silicone, it features tapered bristles that are designed to be gentle on skin while effectively detangling fur and lifting away dirt. And the nonslip, ergonomic grip makes it easier to hold onto even when its wet and you’re dealing with a squirmy pet.
52A “finger friendly” box cutter with a retractable ceramic blade
Now, tearing into packages is quick, efficient, and safe, thanks to this little box cutter. It features a retractable ceramic blade with a “finger-friendly” edge. And its small size means you can stash it just about anywhere — it even has a built-in magnet if you want to keep it on your fridge.
53Robust reusable grocery bags with a 65-pound capacity
Even the biggest grocery hauls are no problem for these reusable bags, which each boast a reinforced bottom and a 65-pound capacity. They have a structured design that won’t flop over while you’re trying to fill them, yet they fold flat when they’re empty for efficient storage. These bags are even water-resistant, so they can be hand washed when they get dirty.
54A cool puzzle mat that you can roll up without ruining your progress
For those times when you’ve been working on a puzzle but you need to free up space or take a break from it, this roll-up mat is a genius accessory. It uses an inflatable tube that makes the whole thing easy to roll up while preserving your puzzle just as it is. And, when you don’t need it, you can deflate the tube to save on space.
55Corner grips to keep your cutting boards in place
Tired of cutting boards gliding around while you slice and dice? You don’t need to replace them — simply use these grippy corner pads. Available as a set of eight, they’re made with food-grade silicone that grips onto boards and your counter or tabletop to help keep things stable. The material is gentle on surfaces and it’s even heat resistant, so these can be tossed in the dishwasher for cleaning.