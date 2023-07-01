50 Cult-Favorite Products on Amazon Under $30 That Actually Live Up to The Hype

Every day I see something that everyone online says I need, and I have to be honest — most of the time, they don’t really look worth it. So, I’ll end up with a cart full of viral finds, and I’m not sure if it’s worth it to actually click check out. However, I found all of the cult-favorite products on Amazon that you can be completely sure about because they live up to the hype.

The best thing about these fan-favorite finds? They’re also all under $30, so you can trust there are no overpriced products on this list.

01 A Spray Bottle With a Built-in Screen-Cleaning Cloth Amazon YTT Touchscreen Mist Cleaner $14 See On Amazon This mini spray bottle is covered in microfiber fabric, so you won’t have to keep it with a screen cloth every time you want to clean your phone or laptop. You can also rinse off this fabric-covered bottle whenever it gets grimy or coated in dust.

02 This Wearable Neck Fan That’s Actually Quite Stylish Amazon JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan $24 See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable neck fan comes with 78 air vents, and none of them will blow air right in your face in an annoying way. Instead, you can choose from three air settings, and it will gently surround you in a cooling breeze. It also has a sleek, minimalist design that’s actually wearable and available in five colors.

03 Amazon DrDent Professional Teeth Whitening Strips (21 Treatments) $17 See On Amazon Stains from coffee, cigarettes, or wine are no match for these teeth whitening strips, which promise to get you on your way to whiter teeth in just one week. Made with natural ingredients like sage oil and peppermint oil, these peroxide-free strips are safe for sensitive teeth and enamel.

04 An Outlet Extender With a Handy Removable Shelf on Top Amazon Mifaso Outlet Extender with Shelf, Night Light & 3 USB Ports $14 See On Amazon This outlet extender has a removable shelf on top that’s easy to pop on every time you need a convenient spot to charge your phone without it awkwardly dangling from your wall. The shelf even has little slots to keep charging cords in place. This extender comes with three USBs, a USB C, and five classic charging spots in a triangle design that stops plugs from overlapping each other. Plus, the entire thing is finished off with a cozy nightlight on the bottom.

05 A Rotating Phone Holder to Elevate Your Flight Setup Amazon Perilogics Universal Airplane Phone Mount $13 See On Amazon Stick this phone mount right on top of the raised tray table on a plane, on your suitcase handle in the airport, or use it to simply prop up your phone on your desk. Wherever you stick this adjustable holder when you’re traveling, it allows you to enjoy videos hands-free and is easy to fold up in your bag before you get off the plane.

06 This Portable Mosquito Repeller That Doesn’t Use Smoke or Citronella Amazon Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller $20 See On Amazon This mosquito repeller is a must for backyard hangout sessions or summertime camping. Though it’s just 7.6 inches long, it maintains a 15-foot pest-free range with its 12-hour fuel cartridge that is made to mimic natural mosquito repellants. Protection starts in just 15 minutes too, so you can enjoy the outdoors quickly and without any weird smells or fires to repel bugs.

07 This Near-Zero Effort Privacy Film With Almost 40,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Volcanics Window Privacy Film $10 See On Amazon This privacy film is such a great home upgrade, and it’s so easy to stick on. It’s free of any sticky adhesive, so your windows will be totally OK underneath. The aesthetic rainbow design isn’t just cute and great for privacy, it also blocks out UV rays and unwanted glares.

08 A Flamless Candle Lighter That Recharges Quickly Amazon Power Practical Electric Candle Lighter $25 See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable lighter is wind- and rain-resistant so you can light candles on your patio or use the flameless spark to ignite your grill, firepit, or tiki torches. In addition to being fuel-free, this lighter is actually quite chic with a matte white finish and metallic accents.

09 These Grooming Gloves That Work While You Pet Your Cat or Dog Amazon Pawradise Pet Grooming and Bathing Gloves $12 See On Amazon These pet grooming gloves are way easier than keeping a drawer full of grooming brushes that your furry friend is scared of. They’re lined with gentle de-shedding and untangling bristles, so your pet will simply think they’re getting a massage when you’re secretly brushing them. Available colors: 2

10 A Weather-Resistant Garden Hose Strap With a Near-Perfect Rating Amazon Wrap-It Storage Straps (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon This durable strap wraps around a garden hose, so you can carry it out to do all of your landscaping chores and easily carry it back into storage when you’re done watering the flowers. It’s made of weather-resistant fabric, and it has a comfy handle on top that you can even use to neatly hang it up, which is why it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon after 4,000 reviews.

11 An Easy-to-Operate Electric Can Opener That’s Super Compact Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $29 See On Amazon This small electric can opener is such a good swap for that classic can opener that never seems to work quite right whenever you’re prepping dinner. Click the button on top, and it will instantly take care of all of the cans you need. It also leaves behind a smooth finish, so there will no more sharp cans jeopardizing your fingers.

12 This Unique Cleaning Gel for Mess-Free Dusting Amazon PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel Kit $7 See On Amazon This cleaning gel is so popular because it’s actually fun to use. It’ll pick up all of the annoying crumbs around your car, because it goes right between air vents, inside cupholders, and all around buttons. This fan-favorite cleaner is also great for keyboards, drawer corners, and other hard-to-clean spots.

13 This Highly-Rated Slicer for Easy, Perfectly Cut Bagels Amazon Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Slicer $25 See On Amazon With this unique bagel slicer with a protective cover, you can avoid a bread knife, a cutting board, and a ton of annoying crumb clean-up every time you want a breakfast sandwich. It’s slim enough to tuck right next to your toaster, and you can put it in the dishwasher after your bagel.

14 A Soap Dispenser That Saves Your Favorite Dish Sponge Amazon Aeakey Soap Dispenser $9 See On Amazon This genius little soap dispenser also gives you a tidy (and quick-drying) spot for your dishwashing sponge. You simply press down on the sponge to dispense some soap whenever it’s time for nightly dishes. Plus, the base is clear, so you can always see when it’s time to pour in more of your go-to soap.

15 These Grippy Clear Organizers That Can Tidy up Any Drawer Amazon Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (25-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These clear plastic dividers come in four different sizes that are easy to work into all kinds of drawers, and you get enough to add them all around your home. They also come with grippy silicone pads on the bottom to keep your office supplies, eating utensils, or skincare products firmly organized and in place.

16 These Reusable Cleaning Dishcloths That Work for Everything Amazon Swedish Wholesale Odor Free Dishcloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These reusable dishcloths are a super popular cleaning find that you’ll actually use all the time, and they’ll last for up to 12 months. The dishwasher- and washing machine-safe material has two different textured sides, which are perfect for scrubbing everything from dishes to bathroom tiles to countertops, and they can even be used for dishes.

17 A Colorful Milk Frother for a Super Quick Coffee Upgrade Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $13 See On Amazon Not only will this stainless steel milk frother look modern and colorful on your countertop, but it will also make your daily coffee or at-home matcha latte way better. It only adds 15 seconds to your usual coffee routine, and you can hang it on the small stand between perfectly frothed lattes.

18 A Sleek & Rechargeable Dispenser for Big Jugs of Water Amazon Myvision Electric Water Dispenser $19 See On Amazon This easy-to-setup water dispenser will make backyard parties so much easier because it goes right on top of a big water jug (all the way up to 5 gallons). It creates a super sleek water station without you having to awkwardly turn a jug over, and you can recharge it with a USB between outdoor gatherings.

19 The Touch-Operated LED Lights That Add Stylish Lighting Around Your Home Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Sticking these battery-powered puck lights under your kitchen cabinets, on your bookshelves, or in your closet is completely worth it because they’ll illuminate shadowy spaces way better than a super bright overhead light. They have double-sided adhesive on the back, and you just tap each one to light up your space.

20 These Herb Keepers That Keep Produce Fresh for up to 3 Weeks Amazon NOVART XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver $30 See On Amazon This herb keeper will look seriously tidy on your fridge shelf and will keep your pricey produce around for longer. Fill the bottom with water and pack this easy-to-wash container with your go-to herbs, greens, or whatever veggies could use a little bit of help staying fresh. They also have a handle on top to quickly grab a bit of cilantro or parsley whenever you need a garnish.

21 A Best-Selling Microwave Cover & Colander That Saves a Lot of Space Amazon Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Cover & Colander $12 See On Amazon Pop this cover over leftover pasta in the microwave and then flip it over and use it as a colander to wash some greens for a little salad to go with it. Not only will you get to toss your bulky strainer and microwave cover for this one dishwasher-safe piece, but it’s also collapsible to save even more space.

22 This Popular Adjustable Sprinkler to Cover All of the Greenery in Your Yard Amazon Aqua Joe Indestructible Oscillating Sprinkler $20 See On Amazon This adjustable sprinkler will take care of all of your landscaping, and you can avoid setting up a bunch of little sprinklers or gadgets around your yard. It will take care of up to 3,600 feet of your outdoor space and has a reach of 70 feet, so you can skip pulling out the garden hose for flowers, veggies, and grass.

23 A Budget-Friendly Meat Thermometer With a Handy Cooking Chart Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe $25 See On Amazon This waterproof meat thermometer is such a quick way to check on dinner because it will give you an accurate reading in just three seconds. You can see the temp of your dinner with the LED backlit screen and quickly compare it to the built-in guide or extra temperature chart. It turns off when you fold it up between dinners, and you get an extra battery.

24 This USB-Powered Book Light With Adjustable Lighting Amazon Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light $16 See On Amazon This book light has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon because it’s absolutely loaded with handy features. What are they? First off, it’s rechargeable via USB, so there’s no need to search for weighty batteries. It also has three different color modes, including eye-friendly amber, and you can dim the light to five different brightness levels. If that isn’t adjustable enough for you, this light can also be put at different angles so you can comfortably read every word.

25 These Easy-to-Install Rug Grippers That Will Stay Sticky Amazon StepNGrip NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These rug grippers have a liftable design, so you’re not stuck with your rug right where it is after you put them on. One side securely sticks to the corners of your rug, while the other side has a little detail to pull it up and sweep under it. If it starts to slide around after sweeping or mopping a few times, you can use a bit of rubbing alcohol to stick it in place again.

26 A Supportive Wedge Pillow That’s Great for Your Feet & Neck Amazon Zen Bamboo Leg Wedge Pillow $30 See On Amazon You can flip this versatile wedge pillow a bunch of different ways when you’re relaxing — use of to support your knees, elevate your feet, rest your head at the perfect angle, or put your laptop on the non-slip and machine-washable fabric to use it as a lap desk. You might end up with one of these unique pieces tossed on your bed and in your living room because the shape is so supportive and comfy.

27 This Mesh Over-the-Door Rack That Keeps Your Shoes Clean & Visible Amazon Gorilla Grip Door Shoe Holder Rack $12 See On Amazon You’ll won’t end up with a pair of shoes hidden under your bed or in the back of the closet if you hang them all up on this over-the-door shoe rack. Not only will they stay in place on the back of your door, but the 24 breathable mesh pockets will also make it easy to see all of your pairs.

28 A Mini Blender That Doubles as a Tumbler Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $22 See On Amazon This mini blender is surprisingly functional for how tiny and easy it is to tuck into your kitchen cabinet or travel bag. The 14-ounce top has measurement lines on the side for easier smoothies and a travel lid on top to use it as a cup. If you don’t trust that this is worthwhile, just look at the 66,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

29 These Sleek Waterproof Earbuds With 171,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon TOZO Wireless Earphones $26 See On Amazon These wireless earbuds with a matching case are such a sleek option for your work or gym bag, and they’re so easy to use. They’re waterproof and super compact, so they’re comfy enough to wear no matter what you’re doing that day. Of course, they also have a bunch of touch controls to make them even easier to use, and the sound is right up there with pricier name-brand models.

30 A Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set That Looks Professional Amazon FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (14-Piece Set) $23 See On Amazon This cocktail shaker set has everything you’ll need to fill out an empty bar cart (and actually make it functional). You get a jigger, shaker, two shot glasses, and even a strainer and strainer cup to get that perfectly blended drink. It even comes with six pourers to make your setup look seriously professional.

31 A Travel Water Filter With an Easy-to-Carry Design Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 See On Amazon With over 87,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this long-lasting travel water filter will get rid of bacteria and parasites, and it will even keep microplastics out of your water. The easy-to-use straw design also comes with a little cap on top, so it’s easy to drop it in your camping bag or your suitcase.

32 This Pool Hammock That’s so Comfy & Versatile Amazon Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Pool Hammock & Float $13 See On Amazon This pool hammock is perfect if you want to lounge around but you also want to stay cool in the water. The bottom is mesh, allowing you to freely float without a worry. You can also fold up the unique design into a bunch of different comfy shapes, like a chair with armrests or a mini float to hold onto.

33 These Sleek Power Banks That Are Lightweight & Slim Amazon Miady Dual USB Portable Charger (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon These budget-friendly power banks come with multiple charging options, including USBs, USB-C, and even a spot for micro-USB. Plus, they have LED lights to let you know how charged up these lightweight, slim, and sleek portable batteries are, but battery-power isn’t much of an issue because they can charge an iPhone 14 over twice from 0 to 100%.

34 A Long-Lasting & Gentle Detangling Brush With an Ergonomic Handle Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 See On Amazon This detangling brush doesn’t just look adorable — it features seriously gentle bristles. These unique bristles separate any tangles you might run into to reduce any pain, they’re super flexible, and they keep their shape, so you can keep this brush around for a long time.

35 This Suitcase Organizer With a Super Handy Cup Holder Amazon riemot Luggage Cup Holder $11 See On Amazon This cup holder and organizer wraps right around your suitcase handle and gives you three pockets for all of the travel things that are annoying to carry. It comes with two compartments that are big enough to hold your water bottle, or more importantly, your coffee cup. It also has a slot for your phone or passport, and it’s easy to fold up when it’s time to board.

36 A Stainless Steel Hair Catcher That Looks Surprisingly Nice Amazon TubShroom Stainless Steel Hair Catcher $14 See On Amazon This popular, highly-rated hair catcher has a stainless steel finish, so it will blend right into your shower drain, and you’ll barely notice it. The curved top will neatly hide all of the hair it catches, and it’s so easy to remove it and wipe it off between showers.

37 These Long-Lasting Wool Dryer Balls That Reduce Drying Time & Wrinkles Amazon Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $25 See On Amazon These wool dryer balls are actually worth it because you can toss them in with all of your laundry, and they’ll reduce drying time by fluffing up your clothes, while also reducing wrinkles. They are a reusable, fragrance-free alternative to dryer sheets, but they work with essential oils if you prefer a scent.

38 This Comfy Magnetic Wristband For Home Projects Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $15 See On Amazon This wristband is such a favorite because the magnetic design holds onto all of the nails, picture-hanging supplies, and more to make house projects so much easier. Even with the 10 durable magnets in this adjustable wristband, it’s still lightweight enough to wear for your entire project.

39 A Tea Diffuser With a Mess-Free Basket Shape & Drip Tray Amazon Tiesta Tea Stainless Steel Brewbasket $12 See On Amazon This stainless steel tea diffuser has a genius basket design that sits right on top of your mug, so you won’t have to deal with a hanging diffuser falling to the bottom. This mess-free basket also comes with a little silicone drip tray to sit the basket on when your tea is ready.

40 This Doggy Bath Brush That You Loop Around Your Hand Amazon Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush $20 See On Amazon This dog bath brush is more than just a simple grooming brush because it connects to your shower head, so you can rinse and brush at the same time. The shower water will come right through the silicone bristles, so it’s perfect for every step of your pup’s bath. It also comes with an adapter, so it’s not a hassle to take it off after grooming day.

41 These Protective Faux-Fur Glasses Holders That Look Really Nice Amazon Juvale Eye Glass Holder Stands (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These faux-leather holders for your glasses will look so stylish on your nightstand or desk. Each one is lined with fluffy faux fur, so they’ll look even more expensive, yet the material is practical and will protect your lenses (of course). You also get two different colors with these sturdy holders to place them around your home.

42 This Collapsible Trunk Organizer That Clips into Your Car Amazon Drive Auto Car Organizer $27 See On Amazon This trunk organizer is made of a waterproof, durable canvas material with reinforced panels, so it can handle a lot. With adjustable dividers and a collapsible construction, this organizer is great for tools, emergency equipment, and groceries because it clips into your trunk or backseat. It also has four mesh pockets on the side and two front pockets, so you can really load it up and organize your stuff.

43 A Pumice Stone Cleaner That Scrubs Away Unsightly Stains With Ease Amazon Powerstone Pumice Toilet Bowl Cleaner Stone $10 See On Amazon This pumice stone quickly fixes hard water stains in the toilet and even rust stains if you want to grab another one for the kitchen sink. Though tough on grime and stains, it’s gentle on ceramic and porcelain and it eliminates the need for spray cleaners.

44 This Waterproof Phone Bag That Still Lets You Use a Touchscreen Amazon Pelican Marine Waterproof Phone Pouch $29 See On Amazon You’ll actually use this floating waterproof phone pouch because the clear window not only lets you see your notifications, but it also still lets you use your screen. You also get a removable lanyard if you want to wear this protective phone bag on hikes or in the water.

45 A Compact Mug Warmer That Looks Tidy on Your Desk Amazon Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $15 See On Amazon This coffee mug warmer looks like your everyday coaster, but it warms up your drink in just two minutes, so you can always have a hot cup of coffee or tea nearby, even if you got distracted at work in the morning. There’s an easy on-off switch with an indicator light, so even the most forgetful person will remember to turn this off before the end of the work day.

46 A Best-Selling Patio Umbrella Light That You Can Dim Amazon OYOCO Patio Umbrella LED Light $12 See On Amazon This umbrella light comes with three LED lights at the center and a ring of smaller LEDs around them to illuminate your table or your patio space. They’re also dimmable in case you want more of a cozy outdoor dinner party vibe. Plus, it has a clamp design that’s super easy to adjust around any umbrella.

47 These Trendy Silicone Straws With Everything You Need to Clean Them Amazon Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 10) $11 See On Amazon Not only do these reusable straws look super trendy, but they’re also made of soft yet durable silicone to stand out from those hard metal or glass straws. This flexible, food-grade, and BPA-free material also makes them even easier to clean with the included brush. Of course, you can also stick them in the dishwasher with your water bottle.

48 The Aerating Shoes That Fix Up Your Yard While You Walk Amazon AbcoTech Lawn Aerator Shoes $24 See On Amazon Simply walk around your yard with these popular clip-on aerating shoes, and you won’t even have to think about hiring an aerating service. They come with adjustable straps and 13 durable spikes on the bottom, so they’ll feel sturdy while you’re fixing up your yard.

49 This Secure Shower Mirror That Stays Totally Fog-Free Amazon HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror $15 See On Amazon Go ahead and shave your face or do your skincare right after a shower because this unique mirror will be completely fog-free and ready to go. It has an anti-fog coating that resists steam and a suction cup that secures it firmly to the shower wall. If you prefer to shave, this mirror also has a handy razor hook at the bottom.