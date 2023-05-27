60 Cool Things Under $25 That Are Popping Off on Amazon Now

Finding quality products at a reasonable price can be a challenge. Not only do you need to know where to look, but you also have to be able to figure out whether the product you’re looking at is a fantastic find or not. Luckily, I’ve already done all the work for you — and I’ve even put all my findings into the convenient list you’ll find below.

From genius kitchen tools to soothing shampoo brushes, I’ve made sure to include a little something for everybody. And since each item is $25 or less, don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting to add more than a few things to your cart — I know I did.

01 A Portable Lightning Cable That Attaches to Your Bag Amazon i-Dawn iPhone Charger Keychain & Bottle Opener $6 See On Amazon Phone battery always running low? Clip this lightning cable to your bag or one of your belt loops, and you’ll always have one ready whenever your phone dies. It’s made from tough aluminum and even features a built-in bottle opener — just in case you get thirsty.

02 This Breathable Eye Mask That’s Filled With Massage Beads Amazon Brownmed IMAK Eye Pillow $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to nap or suffering from a migraine, this eye mask is a solid pick whenever you want to shut your eyes for a bit. The cotton exterior is breathable, helping keep you cool while you relax. Plus, the soothing ergoBeads on the inside contour to the shape of your face for added comfort.

03 A Shampoo Brush That Doubles as a Scalp Massager Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then gently scrub it into your head to wash away dirt and grime. The bristles are made from soft silicone that massages your scalp — and they can even help stimulate blood flow in order to help thicken your hair. Plus, each order includes a second head that you can use to massage your head when not in the shower.

04 The Protective Egg Drawer That Snaps Onto Your Fridge Shelves Amazon Skywin Refrigerator Egg Drawer $19 See On Amazon That cardboard box your eggs come in does an alright job at protecting them — though this drawer is a much better option. It’s made from tough plastic and features enough space to hold up to 18 eggs. Installation is also a total breeze, as it snaps right into place on your refrigerator shelves.

05 This Stainless Steel Bottle That Helps Keep Drinks Cold Amazon Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $23 See On Amazon With double-wall insulation that helps keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours, this water bottle is a definite upgrade from the plastic one you’ve been sipping out of. It’s made from tough stainless steel, making it shatterproof in the event it gets dropped — and the push-to-open lid even helps prevent spills. Choose from more than 10 colors.

06 These Bottle Stoppers That Help Keep Wine Fresh Amazon Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers $22 See On Amazon You don’t have to polish off that entire bottle of wine in one sitting — just use one of these stoppers to save it for later. They can help keep your reds and whites fresh for up to 10 days. Plus, the universal design means they’ll fit into nearly any bottle.

07 A Stainless Steel Slicer That Takes the Work Out of Slicing Watermelon Amazon Yueshico Watermelon Slicer $12 See On Amazon Slicing up a watermelon can be a real pain — unless you’re using this slicer. The stainless steel blade easily pierces into the watermelon, making it easy to slice up bite-sized chunks for desserts, fruit plates, drinks, and more. And since the blade isn’t sharp, you can even let kids use it to prepare their own snacks.

08 A Kitchen Gadget That Makes Slicing Avocados So Easy Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $11 See On Amazon Don’t feel like getting a cutting board and knife dirty? Try using this slicer the next time you’re in the mood for some avocado. It splits, pits, and slices the fruit without relying on any sharp edges, and the nonslip grip even helps you keep a firm grasp when using it.

09 A Mesh Bag That Makes It Easier To Wash & Dry Sneakers Amazon Household Essentials Sneaker Wash And Dry Bag $9 See On Amazon Clunky sneakers can damage the inside of your washer and dryer, making this mesh bag a smart buy. Not only does it help keep your sneakers from getting tangled with clothes, but it also features velcro straps that let you secure it to your dryer door. The result? You’ll be able to dry your sneakers without having to listen to them clunk around.

10 This Waterproof Pouch That Keeps Your Phone High & Dry Amazon Travelon Floating Waterproof Smart Phone/Digital Camera Pouch $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to a pool party or the beach, this waterproof bag can help keep your phone high and dry so that it doesn’t get damaged. A foam insert on the inside gives it some buoyancy — just in case you accidentally drop it — and the plastic front is even touchscreen-compatible, eliminating the need to pull your phone out when you want to use it.

11 These Popsicle Molds Shaped Like Fun Dinosaurs Amazon Tovolo Freezer Pop Molds Dinos (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Making your own popsicles at home is an easy way to save money, so why not take a look at these molds? They’re shaped like fun dinosaurs, giving your popsicles a unique look that kids (and adults) are sure to appreciate. Plus, the base holds them upright while they’re freezing, so there’s no need to worry about drips.

12 The Bath Salts Variety Pack Made Without Any Artificial Fragrances Amazon TABINO YADO Hot Springs Bath Salts Assortment Pack $19 See On Amazon Unlike some bath salts that have a strong, overpowering scent, these bath salts are made without any perfumes or artificial fragrances. They rely on minerals to help promote blood circulation while you soak — and each order includes four different formulations, all of which are designed to represent a different Japanese hot spring.

13 A Miniature Trash Can That’s Perfect for Countertops Amazon Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can $17 See On Amazon If your kitchen trashcan is a little too far from your food prep area, consider giving yourself this miniature one to use for food scraps. It’s made from high-quality stainless steel, with a brushed exterior to help prevent fingerprints. Plus, the swing-top lid helps keep all the trash hidden until you’re ready to dump it out.

14 This Tub of Pink Stuff That Can Clean Nearly Anything Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste $6 See On Amazon Ceramics, jewelry, wood — this tub of pink stuff is so versatile that you can use it to clean nearly any surface. It’s tough on grease and stains, yet gentle enough that it won’t leave behind scratches on delicate surfaces, nor will it leave streaks on glass.

15 A Bird Feeder That’s Completely Squirrelproof Amazon Perky-Pet Squirrel-Be-Gone Bird Feeder $24 See On Amazon Whereas some bird feeders can be accessed by squirrels, this one features a weight-activated cage that pulls itself shut when a squirrel hops on, blocking their access to the seed inside. Plus, its clear reservoir makes it easy to see when it’s time to add more seed.

16 The Collapsible Organizer That Fits Inside Your Trunk Amazon Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer $24 See On Amazon Trunk getting a little messy? This organizer features multiple pockets for groceries, sports equipment, and everything in between. Straps on the bottom let you secure it down so that it doesn’t go sliding around while you’re driving — and if you no longer need it, you can even collapse it down flat for easy storage.

17 A Stand Mixer Accessory That Gets Every Last Drop Off Whisks Amazon Whisk Wiper® PRO for Stand Mixers $15 See On Amazon There’s usually at least a few tablespoons of batter stuck to your stand mixer whisk, so why not use this wiper to scrape it off? Not only can it help you minimize waste, but it also doubles as a stand that catches drips when your whisk is sitting out on your counters.

18 These Adjustable Straps That Help Keep Your Fitted Sheet in Place Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps Set (4-Pieces) $9 See On Amazon Tired of your fitted sheet riding up over your mattress? These adjustable straps can help fasten it down. They’re made from stretchy nylon, allowing them to stretch with your bed so that they don’t rip holes in your sheets. Plus, the nickel-plated clips feature a clenching system that keeps sheets from slipping out.

19 An LED Dog Collar That Keeps Your Pup Visible at Night Amazon Blazin LED Light Up Dog Collar $19 See On Amazon Put this LED collar on your dog, and you’ll be able to see them from up to 1,000 feet away at night. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to eight hours before you need to plug it in again. And unlike some collars, this one even features three light modes: solid, fast blink, or slow blink.

20 The Ring Toss Game That You Can Play Inside or Outside Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $18 See On Amazon Add this ring toss game to your patio or basement, and you’ll always have a fun game to play that’s suitable for the whole family. The rules are simple: pull the ring backward, then try to get it to swing onto the hook. Whoever gets it to swing onto the hook (or whoever gets it on the hook the most number of times) wins.

21 A Touch Lamp That Lights Up in 13 Different Colors Amazon GKCI Touch Lamp $19 See On Amazon With a compact footprint that takes up hardly any space, this lamp is a solid pick for cramped nightstands, desks, and more. The brightness is adjustable up to four levels, and can easily be changed simply by tapping the top. It also features 13 different colors when setting the mood — and you can change them using the included remote.

22 This Potent Callus Remover That Reviewers Adore Amazon Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $14 See On Amazon With thousands of positive reviews, it’s clear that this callus remover is a hit with Amazon shoppers. Simply let your feet soak for about 10 minutes, apply the callus remover gel, rinse it off, and then give your calluses a gentle scrub — all that tough skin should easily fall away without any pain. But if that isn’t enough? Reviewer Always Shopping wrote, “Don't question yourself about buying this, it works, removed the hard callus skin on my heels. Feet are so soft.”

23 A Stainless Steel Tool That Takes the Work Out of Slicing Pineapple Amazon Newness Pineapple Corer $13 See On Amazon Pineapple may be a delicious snack, but slicing it up can be a bit of a pain — unless you have this coring tool. It peels, cores, and slices an entire pineapple with just a few easy twists, helping save you time and stress in the kitchen. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s very little chance of it ever growing rusty.

24 The Detangling Brush That Removes Knots Painlessly Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $15 See On Amazon Using a regular hair brush on tangled hair can be painful, so why not give this detangling brush a try instead? Its cone-tipped bristles work to separate strands, allowing knots to gently work themselves out so that your scalp stays pain-free. You can also use it on any type of hair, regardless of whether it’s wet or dry.

25 The Microfiber Cloths That Are Designed for Cleaning Stainless Steel Amazon E-Cloth Stainless Steel Cleaning Kit $17 See On Amazon Using regular cloths to clean stainless steel can leave it looking cloudy — so grab these microfiber cloths instead. They latch onto grime, fingerprints, bacteria, and more, removing them from your stainless steel so that it’s left sparkling like new. The best part? There’s no cleanser necessary, as you only need to get them wet with water in order for them to be effective.

26 These Glass Mason Jar Mugs That Come With Leakproof Lids Amazon Estilo Mason Jar Mugs (Set Of 6) $21 See On Amazon Not only are these mason jar mugs cute to look at, but each one also comes with a matching leakproof lid to help keep spills to a minimum. They’re made from crack-resistant glass, making them more durable than the flimsy ones you’ve likely been sipping from — and the Estilo molding on the side gives them a timeless appearance.

27 A Collapsible Bowl That Lets You Pop Kernels in the Microwave Amazon The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $15 See On Amazon Air poppers can take up a ton of space inside your cabinets, so why not downsize to this bowl? Simply fill it with kernels, then send it through the microwave for a spin the next time you’re in the mood for popcorn. The handles on either side stay cool so that you have somewhere safe to grab — and it even collapses down for easy storage.

28 This Leakproof Trash Can With Extra Space for Storage Amazon HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid $10 See On Amazon Don’t let guests leave garbage inside your car — have them toss it into this trash can instead. Its leakproof base helps protect your car from spills, while multiple pockets around the side give you tons of space to store wet wipes, snacks, or even bottled water. Choose from 19 colors.

29 These Customizable Dividers That Help Organize Messy Drawers Amazon Poeland Drawer Divider Organizer (8-Pieces) $13 See On Amazon Underwear, belts, socks — these dividers are great for organizing all sorts of items. Assembly is as easy as snapping them together, making it easy to customize them to fit drawers of nearly any shape or size. Plus, the plastic material can be wiped clean with a damp cloth if it ever gets dirty.

30 The Dice That Help You Figure Out What’s for Dinner Amazon Tumbleweeds Store Foodie Dice $20 See On Amazon Can’t figure out what to make for dinner? Try giving these dice a roll. Each one is printed with a different category of ingredients — protein, carb, herb — as well as a cooking method and special bonus ingredient. Once you’ve figured out your meal, put them back inside the included drawstring bag for safekeeping.

31 A Rechargeable Racket That Stops Bugs in Their Tracks Amazon ZAP IT! Bug Zapper Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket $20 See On Amazon From mosquitos to horse flies, this electric racket makes it easy to eliminate all sorts of creepy crawlies. Its rechargeable battery produces up to 10,000 zaps before it needs to be plugged in again — and the mesh face is triple-layered to help keep you safe.

32 This Roller Stamp That Helps Protect Sensitive Information Amazon Identity Protection Roller Stamps Wide Kit $16 See On Amazon This roller stamp completely obscures your sensitive information from sight. It’s designed to work on plain pieces of paper that aren’t glossy, and each order comes with six ink refills to get you started. Choose from two colors: white or grey. This bestseller has over 22,000 five-star ratings.

33 A Gap Filler That Stops Items From Falling Between Car Seats Amazon Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Retrieving the small items that have fallen between your car seats can be tricky, so why not stop them from falling in the first place with these gap fillers? They’re designed to fit inside most cars — and each order even includes a small LED credit card light to help you locate lost items underneath your seats.

34 The Leakproof Aerator That Can Help Improve the Flavor of Cheap Wine Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into your wine bottle, and it’ll help improve the flavor of cheap reds and whites as you pour yourself a glass. Its silicone base creates a leakproof seal, while a tapered spout works to prevent drips once you’ve finished pouring. Choose from three colors: black, chardonnay, or rosé.

35 These Headrest Hooks That Help Keep Your Bags Clean Amazon Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Don’t let your pricy handbag sit on that dirty car floor — instead, hang it up on one of these hooks. Zero tools are necessary to attach them to your headrests, and they’re designed to fit inside nearly any car. Plus, each one is so sturdy that it can easily support up to 55 pounds, which means you can also use them for grocery bags.

36 A Silicone Pouch That Helps Protect Your Counter From Scorch Marks Amazon ZAXOP Silicone Heat Resistant Holder Mat Pouch $9 See On Amazon Leaving a flat or curling iron out on your counter can leave it with scorch marks — but that’s where this pouch comes into play. Its textured exterior creates a grippy surface where you can rest your hot tools between uses, and it’s even heat-resistant up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. The result? You shouldn’t have any problem storing your styling tools inside of it while they’re still hot.

37 This Food Scale That Offers 5 Different Units of Measurement Amazon RENPHO Food Scale with Smartphone App $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re measuring liquids or solids, this food scale is so versatile that it can handle both without a problem. It offers five different units of measurement to choose from: ounces, pounds, grams, milliliters, or fluid ounces. And since its glass top is waterproof, there’s no need to worry about getting it wet or spilling.

38 An Electric Whisk That’s Perfect for Frothing Milk Amazon Zulay Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon If you’re growing tired of drinking the same cup of coffee every morning, try whipping some milk up into a delicious froth using this electric whisk. Its motor runs at an ultra-silent level, making it easy to use at the office without disturbing others. And if you aren’t into coffee? You can also use it to beat egg whites into stiff peaks when baking.

39 The Ultra-Thin USB Charger That Doesn’t Jut Out From the Wall Amazon Nekmit Dual Port Ultra Thin Flat USB Wall Charger $15 See On Amazon Unlike some USB wall chargers that are incredibly bulky, this one has a slim profile that doesn’t jut out from the wall, allowing you to press furniture right up against it. Quick-charging technology helps it power your devices as fast as they can handle — and it even features two USB ports rather than just one.

40 A Clip-On Strainer That Helps Save Space in Cramped Kitchens Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $16 See On Amazon Whereas regular strainers can take up a ton of space inside your cabinets, this clip-on one is a fraction of the size, making it a great option for cramped kitchens. The clips stretch to fit nearly any bowl, pan, or pot — even if there’s a lip around the edge. And since all the food stays inside the container as you pour, it’s much less likely that anything but water will spill out into the sink.

41 This Tongue Scraper That Can Help Freshen Breath Amazon mastermedi Tongue Scraper with Travel Case (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon This tongue scraper is made from 100% medical-grade stainless steel, with soft edges that let you scrape your tongue clean without irritating the skin. It’s designed to help remove bacteria that could cause unwanted odor — and each order also includes a protective case for storage.

42 These Plastic Apothecary Jars That Look Just Like Real Glass Amazon AOZITA Apothecary Jars (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Cotton swabs, flosser picks, and more — these apothecary jars are perfect for all sorts of bathroom accessories. They’re made from sleek plastic that looks just like real glass, yet won’t shatter if dropped. Plus, the tight-fitting lids help keep everything inside safe from dust.

43 An LED Desk Lamp With 2 Convenient Charging Ports in the Back Amazon White Crown Dimmable LED Desk Lamp $20 See On Amazon Don’t let your phone die while you’re hard at work — just plug it into this LED desk lamp. Two charging ports in the back (one USB and one micro-USB) give you ample space to power your devices, while the adjustable arm lets you point the light in nearly any direction. You can also adjust the brightness up to 10 levels.

44 The Electric Scrubber That’s Completely Cordless Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $29 See On Amazon Save yourself some elbow grease and use this electric scrubber to tackle dirty jobs. Its narrow head easily fits into tight nooks and crannies, while the water-resistant body makes it suitable for wet bathroom jobs. Each order also comes with four AA batteries included so that you can start using it right out of the box.

45 These Pencil Holders That Attach to Your Computer Monitor Amazon Goblin's Treasures New Creative Screen Pen Holder $6 See On AMazon Running out of space for office supplies on your desk? Not a problem — just attach these pencil holders to your computer monitor. Each order comes with three holders: two long ones for pencils, as well as a shorter third container that’s better suited for paper clips, sticky notes, and other small items. Installation is also a total breeze, as you’ll also receive a pack of double-sided adhesives.

46 The Terracotta Bears That Help Keep Brown Sugar Fresh Amazon Brown Sugar Bear Original Brown Sugar Saver and Softener $9 See On Amazon Brown sugar can harden into a rock if stored inside a container that isn’t airtight — so grab these bears. They’re made from terracotta clay that absorbs moisture, helping keep your brown sugar fresh when placed inside. Or, if you don’t have brown sugar, you can also use it to help keep baked goods, marshmallows, or even packs of dried fruit fresh.

47 A Miniature Waffle Maker That Won’t Stick to Your Meals Amazon DASH Mini Maker $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to like waffles to get some use out of this miniature waffle maker. It’s so versatile that you can use it to make hash browns, cookies, or even tiny biscuit pizzas — and the nonstick cooking plates won’t adhere to your meals. Plus, the small size is great for dorms, RVs, as well as cramped kitchens.

48 This Rotating Makeup Organizer That Can Fit Nearly Any Bottle Amazon Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $18 See On Amazon Since the shelves on this makeup organizer are adjustable, you can easily fit nearly any bottle onto it — including taller canisters of dry shampoo. The rotating base makes it easy to reach items stashed in the back. Plus, a guardrail around the top works to keep items from sliding off as it spins.

49 A Foldable Umbrella Hat That Can Help You Stay Cool Amazon NEW-Vi Fishing Umbrella Hat Folding Adjustable Sun Rain Cap $12 See On Amazon Not only can this umbrella hat help keep you dry in the rain, but it’s also made from heat-reflective cloth that works to keep you cool on warm, sunny days. The best part? You can fold it down for easy storage when you aren’t wearing it, making it easy to take with you when traveling.

50 The Honey Dispenser That Helps Eliminate Mess Amazon Hunnibi Glass Honey Dispenser $23 See On Amazon Adding honey to your food using a spoon can be messy — instead, use this dispenser. It serves honey from the bottom, making it easy to avoid mess since you won’t have to worry about any gooey strands draping across your table. And since both the lid and dispenser bottom are airtight, it’ll even help keep your honey fresh.

51 This Pastry Scraper With A Rust-Resistant Blade Amazon XoYoZo Dough Pastry Scraper/Chopper $9 See On Amazon Not only is this pastry scraper made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but it also features measurement markings along the blade so that you can easily measure out your dough. Or, if you need to convert units of measurement, there’s also a chart on the front that converts cups to fluid ounces, tablespoons, as well as milliliters.

52 An LED Neck Light That Features 3 Light Temperatures Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re reading or tackling a DIY project, this LED neck light is a smart choice. It features three light temperatures so that you have the optimal lighting in any situation: yellow, warm white, and cool white. Plus, its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 80 hours before you need to plug it into an outlet.

53 The Tabletop Bowling Game With Thousands of Positive Reviews Amazon SYZ Tabletop Mini Bowling Game $13 See On Amazon Looking for ways to blow off steam at work? Search no further than this tabletop bowling game. The miniature size makes it easy to fit on a desk or shelf — just give the ball a light flick, and it’ll go rolling toward the miniature pins at the other end of the lane. Amazon reviewer Lavette even wrote, “[...] put it on my desk at work and everyone loves to play with it.”

54 This Stainless Steel Back Scratcher With A Telescopic Handle Amazon Kuvvfe Stainless Steel Telescoping Back Scratcher $7 See On Amazon If you’re having trouble itching that awkward spot in the middle of your back, consider giving this back scratcher a try. Its telescopic handle extends out to 27 inches, making it easy to reach all over your body — and the stainless steel frame is even resistant to rust.

55 An Ice Roller That Can Help Soothe Away Inflammation Amazon ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Cryotherapy Ice Roller and Face Massager $9 See On Amazon If the skin around your eyes or cheeks is feeling irritated, this ice roller may be able to help. Not only can it help with inflammation, but it can also help soothe facial muscles — and the roller head detaches for easy cleaning. Keep it in the fridge or freezer so that it’s always ready to go when you need it.

56 The Shower Head With 6 Different Spray Settings Amazon AquaDance 6-Setting Handheld Shower $17 See On Amazon With six different spray settings to choose from, this shower head is a must-have in any bathroom. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and can be used as a handheld when washing the dog — or even just giving yourself an extra-thorough clean. The best part? No tools are required for installation.

57 A Knife Sharpener That Repairs, Hones, & Polishes Blades Amazon SIMPLETASTE 3-Stage Kitchen Knife Sharpener $12 See On Amazon Dull knives can create so much extra work for you in the kitchen — but that’s why this knife sharpener is such a good buy. Three slots let you repair, hone, and polish your dull blades, while a nonslip base helps keep it steady while you pull your knives through.

58 This Flying Disc That Lights Up in Fun Colors Amazon Nite Ize Flashflight LED Light Up Flying Disc $20 See On Amazon Consider this flying disc a must-have at your next backyard get-together. The LED bulb on the inside lights up in brilliant colors, making it easy to see at night — and each order even comes with batteries that should last for up to 20 hours before they need to be replaced.

59 A Label Printer That Comes Pre-Loaded With More Than 1,000 Symbols Amazon Phomemo Bluetooth Label Maker Machine $24 See On Amazon You’ve got options when it comes to this label maker. Not only does it come pre-loaded with more than 1,000 symbols, but you also get more than 60 frames, as well as a variety of fonts. Plus, its Bluetooth connection makes it easy to use with your phone, while a rechargeable battery eliminates the need to buy replacements.