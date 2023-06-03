Cool Things for Your Home Under $35 on Amazon You Never Knew Existed

Whether you’ve just moved in or you’re a long-time resident, it’s always fun to improve your home in little ways that won’t break the bank — and Amazon is filled with some unexpected yet brilliant things that will make a big difference without costing a lot. As you scroll, you’ll find some cool accessories and gadgets such as home organization tools, items that’ll make daily tasks a lot easier, and some decorative picks that are both unique and fun.

The best part? They’re all under $35. Scroll on to check out these cool things on Amazon that you probably didn’t even know existed.

01 A pack of cable labels to help organize your cords Amazon Wrap-It Cable Labels (36-Pack) $16 See On Amazon When you need to unplug a device, these colorful cable labels make it so much easier to find the correct cord. You can write on the labels with any ballpoint pen and each one wraps snugly around your cable with hook and loop closures so they can be removed and reused without leaving any sticky residue behind. Colors: 2 | Styles: 6

02 This hydrating herb keeper that keeps them fresh for up to 3 weeks Amazon NOVART Herb Keeper $28 See On Amazon This handy herb keeper will help keep your basil, parsley, thyme, and other herbs fresh for up to three weeks in your fridge. Just add water to the glass cylinder, place your trimmed herbs inside the BPA-free cup, and use the top knob to lift them out for fresh picking as needed. It’s great for keeping your asparagus fresh, too.

03 A clip-on strainer that’s easy to clean & takes up much less space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $15 See On Amazon This compact strainer clips securely onto the side of your cookware to make straining pasta, potatoes, and veggies so much easier. The silicone strainer takes up less than half the space of a traditional colander and has a universal design to fit most pots, pans, and bowls. It can also be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Colors: 4

04 This whimsical key holder with powerful magnets Amazon TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder $9.98 See On Amazon For a fun way to organize your keys, this cloud key holder uses three strong magnets along the bottom to keep your key rings securely in place. Each magnet can comfortably hold about 6.4 ounces of weight, and the back of the cloud features a heavy-duty adhesive to attach to your wall.

05 A night sky projector for a dreamy ambiance Amazon WINICE LED Star Projector $27 See On Amazon This cool LED projector can turn any room into a soothing light show, and it has six modes to explore, including planets, constellations, and sea creatures. You can use the included remote to set timers and control the rotation, brightness, and color, and it even has a rechargeable battery so it doesn’t need to be plugged in for use. Colors: 2

06 These versatile molds for making delectable treats Amazon Kedudes Oreo Mold (3-Pack) $13.49 See On Amazon Cover your Oreo cookies in chocolate using these molds that help create the perfect chocolate-to-Oreo ratio. The set of three plastic molds can make up to 18 cookies at a time, and one fan wrote, “They set super quick in the fridge and pop right out.” They’re also great for making mini cakes, chocolates, and other treats.

07 A charcuterie board with sliding storage Amazon Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board $30.99 See On Amazon Great for entertaining guests or using on your own for a cozy night in, this bamboo cheese board has all the space you’ll need for your favorite charcuterie staples. It has a grooved edge for crackers and other snacks, a platform in the center, and a hidden storage drawer to house the included serving utensils.

08 This fun neon meal planner that clings to your fridge Amazon Cinch! Magnetic Meal Planner $15.99 See On Amazon Figuring out what to eat every night can be a challenge, but this magnetic meal planner helps make it easier by clearly displaying your weekly menu on the fridge or another metal surface. It has areas on the side to create a shopping list and make notes, and it includes a set of neon markers that are fun to use on the black background.

09 A battery organizer with a removable tester Amazon The Battery Organizer Case $18 See On Amazon Keep your batteries neat and easy to find with this organizer that fits up to 93 batteries in various sizes. It has a clear top so you can easily see what you have, plus a removable battery tester to show how much juice is left. Keep it in a drawer or mount it on the wall for easy access. Colors: 5

10 These adhesive strips that keep your cables in place Amazon Wrap-It Cable Clams (18-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Keep your cords in check with these cable clams that attach to appliances, shelves, and desks so cables are bundled and neat. Simply stick the adhesive strip to the desired surface and use the hook and loop closure to wrap your cables up securely. The strips won’t leave a sticky residue if removed, and they can be cut to your desired length.

11 A pack of mosquito-repelling incense sticks Amazon Mosquito Guard Mosquito Repellent Sticks (12 Pieces) $12 See On Amazon To enjoy your outdoor space without being bombarded by mosquitoes, consider these mosquito-repellent citronella sticks that burn like incense and are super effective. One fan wrote: “I decided to try this as an alternative to bug sprays and I haven't got bit by a mosquito yet.” The sticks can be placed in the ground or in a pot while burning, and each one provides up to three hours of protection.

12 This microfiber cloth that cleans glass without detergents Amazon persik Pure-Sky Window Glass Cleaning Cloth $8 See On Amazon This glass-cleaning cloth can give you a streak-free shine without the use of cleaners or detergents. Simply wet the microfiber towel with water, and the filament fibers will work to lift dirt and dust and polish surfaces. The cloth can be used on mirrors, windows, and stainless steel and tossed in the washing machine when dirty.

13 A moon lamp with adjustable brightness settings Amazon Mydethun Moon Lamp $28 See On Amazon This cool rechargeable moon lamp with a wooden base will provide a soft glow while also serving as a decorative accent piece. Touch sensors allow you to adjust the brightness and warmth with just a tap, and there are four sizes ranging from 3.5 to 7.1 inches to suit your space. Sizes: 4 | Colors: 3

14 These laundry detergent sheets that take up so much less space Amazon Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets $14 See On Amazon Swap your monstrous jug of laundry detergent for these dissolving detergent sheets that deliver an effective clean without taking up so much space. Just half a sheet will provide enough cleaning power for a standard load, and they’re made of a hypoallergenic, paraben-free formula. Choose from fresh or unscented versions.

15 A bidet attachment with 18,000+ ratings Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet $28 See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom experience with this bidet attachment that reviewers rave about, with one fan writing, “Of the hundreds of items that I have purchased on Amazon, this is the one item that I wouldn't trade for anything!” It has six pressure settings and an adjustable nozzle for a customizable flow, plus a universal design that’s easy to install.

16 An automatic soap dispenser with 5 settings Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon This automatic soap dispenser will add a touch of luxury to your bathroom, and since it’s touchless, it makes hand washing more hygienic. The 17-ounce dispenser can be used with any liquid soap and features five output settings, providing up to 1,400 hand washes before needing to be refilled. Four AA batteries are required.

17 This black light flashlight to find hidden stains Amazon GearLight Stain Detector Flashlight $20 See On Amazon This handy little flashlight will help you uncover hidden stains around your home. It uses 100 mini LED black lights to make stains glow, features a wide light head to scan large areas quickly, and is made of a durable aluminum shell with a nonslip grip. One detail worth noting: It won’t show wet stains or cat urine.

18 A reusable notepad that’ll clear with the press of a button Amazon Boogie Board Basics Reusable Writing Pad $19 See On Amazon If you’re the type of person that prefers hand-writing notes and lists, consider this reusable LCD writing pad and stylus. The pad doesn’t require charging or batteries and has a button at the top that’ll clear the pad for new notes. Plus, it has a magnet on the back so you can hang it on your fridge. Colors: 3

19 This grease keeper that’ll make it easier to strain & store cooking oils Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container $15 See On Amazon Instead of keeping your used cooking oils or bacon grease in a random jar or container, consider using this stainless steel grease keeper that comes with a fine-mesh strainer and lid. It can store up to 5 cups of grease, is cleaned easily in the dishwasher, and has an easy-pour spout for mess-free use.

20 A set of durable wine glasses that are great for outdoor use Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $31 See On Amazon Enjoy your wine or mixed drinks without the fear of shattered glass with these stainless steel cups that are great for use outside. Each of the four stemless wine glasses has a large 18-ounce capacity, and the stainless steel construction may even help keep your drinks cool for longer. Colors: 27 | Styles: 2

21 This extendable strainer that sits over your sink Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket $17.99 See On Amazon Use this over-the-sink colander as a hands-free way to help with a variety of kitchen tasks, including straining pasta and potatoes, rinsing fruits and veggies, and leaving dishes to air dry. The BPA-free strainer has an extendable design to fit sinks between 14 and 19 inches wide and is dishwasher-safe for convenient cleaning. Colors: 7

22 A ceiling fan duster on a long, extendable pole Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $11 See On Amazon This ceiling fan duster makes easy work of a challenging task thanks to its oval dusting head that slides over your ceiling fan blades for quick cleaning on all sides. The pole is extendable up to 47 inches, and it’s also great for reaching other hard-to-clean spots like ceiling corners, curtain rods, and light fixtures.

23 This set of sheet clips that have been featured on Shark Tank Amazon Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Keep your bedsheets from twisting and balling up in the washer and dryer with these sheet clips that attach strategically to your flat and fitted sheets to keep them smooth and tangle-free. They help keep clothes and other items from getting trapped inside your sheets, and they may even help reduce drying time.

24 A continuous mist water bottle with endless uses Amazon FLAIROSOL Fine Mist Spray Bottle $13 See On Amazon From plant care to self-care, this continuous mist spray bottle is great to have on hand. The 10-ounce bottle provides a long-lasting, super-fine mist that’s useful in a wide variety of applications, including watering houseplants, styling your hair, and cleaning, and can be sprayed from any angle.

25 This best-selling organizer to keep your desk neat & looking sharp Amazon Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer $26 See On Amazon Organize your desk without sacrificing style with this display shelf that’s earned over 10,000 ratings on Amazon. The modern minimalist shelf sits neatly on your desktop and has a tiered design to organize books, office supplies, and other accessories. It’s made of sturdy engineered wood and can even be split into two units for a customizable setup. Colors: 5

26 A flameless lighter that recharges via USB Amazon Power Practical USB Rechargeable Electric Lighter $25 See On Amazon Ditch single-use lighters and flammable liquids in favor of this flameless lighter that uses an electric arc to light candles, gas stoves, and campfires. The USB-rechargeable lighter fully powers up in less than one hour and has built-in safety features to avoid unwanted lighting. It’s also windproof for easy lighting outdoors. Colors: 3

27 This security stamper to hide your private information Amazon Miseyo Wide Identity Theft Protection Roller Stamp Set $16 See On Amazon Keep your personal information safe from prying eyes with this rolling stamp that quickly and effectively covers printed or written data on mail, business documents, and bank statements. It’s a great alternative to noisy and expensive paper shredders, and it still allows papers to be recycled after stamping. Plus, you get three ink refills for long-lasting use. Colors: 8

28 A set of swaying solar lights to create a whimsical outdoor ambiance Amazon TONULAX Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Place these solar lights in your garden and they’ll bend and sway in the breeze to create a pretty firefly effect. Each stake features a cluster of warm white LED bulbs and solar panels that’ll automatically turn the lights on when it gets dark. They’re water-resistant against rain and are designed with study iron stems for durability.

29 This powder that’ll solidify cooking oils & grease for easy disposal Amazon FryAway Pan Fry Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder $10 See On Amazon This oil-solidifying powder makes getting rid of cooking grease and oil super simple. Just sprinkle the powder over your oil, allow it to cool, and scrape it away into the trash can. Each mini packet can solidify up to 2 cups of oil and grease, and it’s made from biodegradable plant-based ingredients that’ll break down naturally in just weeks.

30 A portable stain treatment spray that begins working instantly Amazon Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon This stain treatment spray begins to lift and lighten tough messes instantly — even coffee and tomato sauce spills. The small, 4-ounce bottle is easy to keep on hand in your bag or car, and the water-based formula is safe to use around kids and pets. No wonder Amazon shoppers have given it over 28,000 five-star reviews.

31 These velvet-coated hangers that’ll prevent your clothes from sliding off Amazon Zober Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) $28 See On Amazon While hangers aren’t typically given much attention, they can make a big impact on the feel and function of your closet. Consider upgrading to these highly rated velvet hangers that’ll help keep your clothes from sliding off thanks to their textured coating. They also have 360-degree swiveling hooks and notches that are great for thin straps. Colors: 7 | Quantity options: 4

32 A super-slim wall charger for tight spaces Amazon Nekmit Dual Port Ultra Thin Wall Charger $15 See On Amazon Great for the tight spaces behind your couch, bed, or desk, this slim USB charger is less than an inch thick so you can power your devices in those hard-to-reach outlets. It boasts two USB ports and will automatically charge your devices at their maximum speed. It also comes in five colors to suit your style. Colors: 5

33 This powerful scrubbing tool with an oscillating brush head Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 See On Amazon Get into all of those hard-to-clean nooks, crannies, and grout lines with this mini power scrubber. The compact brush offers pulse and continuous cleaning settings and has an oscillating head to help scrub away dirt and grime. It comes with the four AA batteries needed for use, and there are options in the listing with additional brush heads.

34 A set of washable fridge shelf liners for easy cleaning Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These washable shelf liners will add a colorful pop to your fridge, cabinets, and drawers and have a washable design that makes cleaning them super easy. They can be cut to size, are made of 100% food-grade EVA material, and are also available in a clear option if desired. Colors: 2

35 This waterproof notepad to record all of your brilliant shower thoughts Amazon Aqua Notes Water Proof Note Pad $13 See On Amazon If you happen to do some of your best thinking in the shower, put this waterproof notepad and pencil on the wall so you’ll never forget that genius idea or important task. The pad boasts 40 sheets of waterproof paper, two suction cups on the back to keep it in place, and even comes with a suction cup pencil holder.

36 A set of bamboo dividers to help organize your drawers Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers $28 See On Amazon Great for organizing kitchen utensils, dresser drawers, or office accessories, these bamboo drawer dividers are versatile home organization must-haves. They feature an extendable design ranging from 17.5 to 22 inches long, have nonslip rubber backing to keep them in place, and feature soft foam on each end to protect the inside of your drawers. Colors: 3

37 This mini LED ring light that clips onto your device Amazon GearLight Selfie Ring Light $15 See On Amazon For brighter video chat sessions and selfies, add one of these clip-on ring lights to your computer or phone for a professional lighting effect. It can clip onto devices up to 1.25 inches wide and has a variety of brightness and color modes. Plus, the USB-rechargeable battery provides up to two hours of light on a single charge.

38 A helpful magnet to keep your cables where you want them Amazon Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager $20 See On Amazon Keep your charging cables from falling on the floor with this cord holder that uses a magnet to help secure them in place. At less than 3.5 inches wide, it won’t clutter up your nightstand or desk, and it has a grippy bottom to prevent it from sliding. Plus, it comes with two optional cable collars to boost any cable’s magnetic attraction. Colors: 4

39 These paint-filled markers that are designed to make grout look like new Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon For sparkling white grout lines, use this grout pen that’s filled with water-based nontoxic paint to help bathroom and kitchen tiles look like new. This narrow-tip paint will cover up to 150 feet of grout (a wide-tip pen is also available in the listing) and it will leave a waterproof finish that dries in about six hours.