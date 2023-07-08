50 Cheap Things That Make Your Home Look & Feel More Expensive With Almost No Effort

Outside of work, home is where I spend the most amount of time — which is precisely why I like to try and make it look as nice as possible. The only catch is that I have to stick to my monthly budget, which immediately rules out any pricy renovations. Luckily, there are tons of cheap things on Amazon that can make any home look and feel more expensive with almost no effort. From solar-powered lights to plush all-season bedding, I’ve made sure to fill this list with items that every home can benefit from.

01 This cozy throw blanket made from soft faux fur Amazon Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket - $19.94 $26.95 See On Amazon Whether you’re snuggling up on a cold night or simply lounging during an afternoon nap, this throw blanket is an oh-so-comfy choice. It’s made from soft faux fur — and unlike some throws, this one has fur on both sides. You also have eight colors to choose from, ranging from classic black to a shimmering shade of teal.

02 An affordable set of towels made from Turkish cotton Amazon UpThrone Bath Towel Set (Set of 6) $44.99 See On Amazon Not only is this set of six towels available for just $40 but they’re also made from soft, ring-spun Turkish cotton, making them just as absorbent as they are soft. The best part? The colors won’t fade after dozens of washes — and you even have the choice of two: dark grey or black.

03 The adjustable plant stand made from sleek bamboo Amazon UppWell Plant Stand $27 See On Amazon Placing pots directly on your floors can lead to scratches, so why not put them on this stand instead? It’s made from sleek bamboo — not plastic — and you can even adjust the height from 8 to 12 inches simply by flipping it upside down.

04 These glass carafes that come with airtight lids Amazon Estilo Glass Carafe Pitcher $24 See On Amazon Looking for an elegant way to serve drinks when guests are over? Search no further than these carafes. They’re made from sleek glass, and come with a matching airtight lid to help prevent spills should they accidentally get knocked over. Plus, the curved necks allow for easy pouring.

05 A French press that won’t let grounds leak into your mug Amazon bonVIVO French Press Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon With its fine-mesh filter that can be rinsed and reused hundreds of times, this French press is a solid pick for anyone who enjoys a smooth cup of coffee. The filter prevents grounds from pouring into your mug, while the sturdy body is made from a combination of stainless steel and tough borosilicate glass. Many reviewers also appreciated how it’s “easy to clean.”

06 This space-saving turntable made from gorgeous white marble Amazon Greenco White Marble Lazy Susan $26 See On Amazon Place this lazy Susan turntable inside a cabinet, and a gentle spin is all it’ll need to bring all those hard-to-reach items stored in the back around to the front. It’s made from gorgeous white marble, making it a stylish choice as the base for table centerpieces — and the felt pads on the bottom even help prevent scratches to your surfaces.

07 These cooling pillows filled with soft down alternative Amazon Fern and Willow Down Alternative Pillows (Set of 2) $35 See On Amazon Hot sleepers will appreciate these pillows, as they’re filled with breathable down-alternative that can help you stay cool on warm nights. A zipper on the side lets you add or remove filling as you please — and unlike some pillows, these ones rebound quickly once flattened in order to keep you supported where you need it.

08 The rustproof shower shelves that don’t require any drilling to install Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf $32 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about these shelves corroding in humid bathrooms, as they’re made from rustproof stainless steel that’s designed to last. Installation is also a total breeze; just use the waterproof adhesive that comes with each order to stick them right onto your tile walls.

09 A crystal whiskey decanter that comes with 6 cocktail glasses Amazon Paksh Novelty Whiskey Decanter Set (7 Pieces) See On Amazon You don’t have to be a big whiskey drinker to appreciate this decanter, as it’s sure to add a stylish touch when placed on any home bar. Each one is crafted in Italy from sleek crystal glass — and each order even includes six cocktail glasses for serving.

10 This stove-safe glass teapot that comes with a reusable infuser Amazon Teabloom Stovetop Safe Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser $34.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re crafting a table centerpiece or in the mood for a cup of tea, this teapot has got you covered. It’s made from crystal-clear borosilicate glass and features a stainless steel infuser that you can reuse hundreds of times. Each order also includes four double-walled glass cups for serving.

11 These glass salt & pepper grinders that let you adjust the coarseness Amazon Modetro Salt and Pepper Shakers Set See On Amazon Consider these glass salt and pepper grinders a much-needed upgrade from the plastic shakers you’ve been using. A dial on the top lets you adjust how fine or coarse your spices come out — and the stainless steel tops are even designed to help keep your spices from scattering all over your tabletops.

12 The olive wood charcuterie board with a unique shape Amazon Tramanto Olive Wood Cheese Board and Cutting Board, 12 x 6 Inch $21.99 See On Amazon You might not be able to find a charcuterie board as stylish as this one in stores — especially at less than $25. It’s made from smooth olive wood and features a unique shape that gives it a touch of rustic charm. Plus, it only weighs about 2 pounds, so you shouldn’t have any trouble carrying it from kitchen to table.

13 An all-season comforter that’s hypoallergenic Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection 1800 Series Duvet Insert See On Amazon You won’t have to swap this comforter out for a lighter option in the warm summer months, nor will you need to trade it in for something heavier in the winter — the down alternative filling is designed to keep you comfortable regardless of what season it is. And since it’s also hypoallergenic, there’s no need to worry about irritation.

14 These iron candle holders that are sturdy & elegant Amazon Melt Candle Company Candle Holders $19.99 See On Amazon Whether you top these candle holders with LED or real candles is up to you — but either way, their sturdy steel frame is sure to add a touch of class wherever you place them. The wide bases help keep them from tipping over. And since the heights are staggered, they’re already styled to look good when placed together.

15 The motion-sensor night lights that only turn on when it’s dark Amazon AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon There’s very little chance of these night lights running up your energy bills, as each one features a built-in motion sensor that prevents them from turning on when no one is around. But if that isn’t enough? They also have a dusk-to-dawn sensor that keeps them from turning on when it’s still bright out — and their brightness is even adjustable up to five levels.

16 These wine glasses made from hand-blown crystal Amazon Elixir Glassware Crystal Wine Glasses See On Amazon Not only are these wine glasses a definite upgrade from the plastic ones you’ve been sipping out of, but each pair is also made from hand-blown crystal that contains zero lead. The square shape makes them stand out from the crowd — and they’re even large enough that you can pour over half a bottle of wine inside.

17 The stainless steel mixing bowls that come with a set of measuring cups & spoons Amazon Estilo Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (12-Piece Set) $20 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, these mixing bowls are a solid addition to any kitchen. Their flat bases make it easy to stir without having to hold them down in place — and each order even includes a variety of accessories, including a set of measuring spoons and cups, as well as a barrel handle whisk.

18 A bathroom faucet that comes in 4 sleek finishes Amazon Waterfall Bathroom Faucet $41.80 See On Amazon Regardless of how you’ve decorated your bathroom, one of the four finishes this faucet comes in is sure to look good: matte black, chrome, brushed nickel, or brushed gold. A ceramic cartridge on the inside helps prevent drips when not in use — and the waterfall style delivers a modern touch inside any bathroom.

19 This set of kitchen utensils that come with a stylish caddy Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set $30 See On Amazon Every kitchen can use a quality set of utensils — so take a look at this set. Each piece is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and washing them afterward is a total breeze since they won’t stick to your food. Each order also includes a caddy to keep them stored together on your countertop.

20 An electric whisk that can help spice up your morning coffee Amazon PowerLix Milk Frother $10 See On Amazon Tired of drinking the same cup of coffee every morning? Then this electric whisk is definitely worth a look. It only takes a few seconds to whip milk into a delicious froth — and if you enjoy baking, it can even whisk egg whites into stiff peaks when making meringue. Plus, the motor runs at a near-silent level, so there’s no need to worry about disturbing others at the office.

21 A toilet brush set that fits into cramped spaces Amazon Sellemer Toilet Brush $11 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of space between your toilet and the wall? Not a problem, as this toilet brush and holder are ultra-slim, making it easy to fit them into cramped spaces. The bristles on the brush are made from tough silicone, making it easy to scrub away grime as well as rinse them out afterward — and the holder even features ventilation holes to help prevent grimy water from building up.

22 This wireless charger that’s compatible with nearly any phone brand Amazon Yootech Wireless Charger $14 See On Amazon As long as your phone is Qi-enabled, this wireless charger is designed to work with it, regardless of whether you have an iPhone or Android. The indicator light changes colors so that you can easily tell when your phone has been successfully connected — and you can even use it to recharge AirPods.

23 These outdoor string lights that cast a warm, cozy glow Amazon Brightown String Lights $18 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about how these string lights will fare outdoors, as their weatherproof design ensures they’ll keep working in rain or snow. The globe bulbs cast a warm, cozy glow that’s perfect for setting a relaxing vibe after a long day — and you can even connect up to three 25-foot strands together in order to cover large spaces.

24 An electric kettle designed with stainless steel AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Eletric Kettle $18.11 See On Amazon Not only is this electric kettle great for busy mornings when you don’t want to dirty up your stove, but many reviewers also raved about how it was able to bring water to a boil in just a few short minutes. Its brushed stainless steel exterior helps keep it free from fingerprints, all while an automatic shut-off works to help keep you safe should you ever forget to unplug it.

25 This 3-D LED clock that comes with a convenient remote Amazon EDUP HOME 3D LED Wall Clock $40 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a quirky upgrade from the bland wall clock you’ve been looking at, make sure to take a look at this 3-D LED clock. Its brightness is adjustable up to four levels, making it suitable for nightstands — and each order even includes a remote that works from up to 30 feet away.

26 A toothpaste dispenser that’s *so* easy to install Amazon iHave Toothpaste Dispenser $7 See On Amazon There are no tools required when installing this toothpaste dispenser, as each order comes with a double-sided adhesive that lets you easily press it into place on your walls. Simply press your toothbrush into the trigger, and it’ll squirt out the ideal amount of toothpaste — no waste within sight.

27 These stainless steel measuring cups with sleek wooden handles Amazon PrettyFine Collection Gold Measuring Cups & Spoons Set $24 See On Amazon Not only are these measuring cups made from a combination of rust-resistant stainless steel and wood, but each one also has its measurements scored into the wood, so there’s no need to worry about them washing away over time. And since they nest together when not in use, stashing them away inside a drawer should be no problem at all.

28 A stainless steel bar that holds onto tools, knives, & more Amazon Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Bar $20 See On Amazon Whether you need somewhere to store knives in your kitchen or your toolbox is looking a little cramped, this bar has got you covered. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel and features a series of strong magnets in the back that hold onto knives, tools, and more, holding them firmly in place until you need them. Choose from six sizes ranging from 10 to 24 inches.

29 The countertop trash can that’s resistant to fingerprints Amazon Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can $15 See On Amazon Tea bags, sugar packets, plastic wrappers — this little trash can is perfect for all those small pieces of garbage that wind up accumulating on your counters over the course of a day. It’s made from brushed stainless steel, making it both rust- as well as fingerprint-resistant. Plus, the swinging lid helps keep everything out of sight until you’re ready to empty it out.

30 A faux marble tray that’s great for organizing messy vanities Amazon SunnyPoint Faux Marble Organizer Tray $20 See On Amazon Skincare bottles, hair ties, soap dispensers — this tray is a stylish place to organize all those items sitting out on your vanity. It’s made from sleek resin, with a faux white marble finish that makes it look way more expensive than it is. Plus, the heavyweight even makes it feel like real marble should a guest decide to pick it up.

31 This silverware organizer that fits into tight drawers Amazon Joseph Joseph Bamboo Cutlery Organizer $20 See On Amazon Unlike those expanding silverware organizers you’ve likely seen, this one has a narrow design where the silverware compartments are layered on top of each other, allowing it to fit into tight drawers. Plus, the nonslip feet on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place when you open and close the drawer.

32 These whiskey stones that are made from sleek granite Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones $10 See On Amazon Keep these whiskey stones in your freezer, and they’ll always be ready to go whenever you want to enjoy a chilled cocktail. They won’t melt over time like regular ice does, which means they won’t dilute your drink over time — and each one is even made from sleek granite stone.

33 A peel-&-stick backsplash that’s resistant to heat & moisture Amazon Art3d Peel & Stick Backsplash $32 See On Amazon Not all homes come with a backsplash — but if you’d like to install one, this peel-and-stick option is just as renter-friendly as it is easy to install. Simply peel off the adhesive backing, then press it into place the same way you would with a giant sticker. And since the tiles are heat- as well as moisture-resistant, there’s no need to worry about how they’ll fare behind your hot stove.

34 The glass canisters that come with airtight bamboo lids Amazon EZOWare Wooden Glass Jar Set (10-Piece) $27 See On Amazon Not only are these glass canisters great for spices, but each one also comes with a matching bamboo lid that’s completely airtight, helping keep everything inside fresh until you’re ready to use it. Or, if your spices are already looking organized, you can also use them to store office supplies, hair ties, and more in a stylish way.

35 These razor hooks that won’t rust in humid bathrooms Amazon Luckyiren Razor Holder Shaver Hook (2 Pack) $6 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about these hooks corroding in humid bathrooms, as each one is made from rust-resistant stainless steel. There’s also no drilling required in order to set them up, as each order comes with waterproof adhesive included — and you even have the choice of two finishes: silver or black.

36 A rainfall shower head that can help improve low water pressure Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head $27 See On Amazon With its advanced air intake system that gives low water pressure a much-needed boost, this rainfall shower head gives any shower a luxurious, spa-like feel. The best part? It’s made from lightweight plastic with a chrome-plated finish, and the swivel ball connector joint even lets you point it in nearly any direction.

37 This starry sky projector that helps you create a relaxing ambiance Amazon BlissLights Starport USB Laser Star Projector $20 See On Amazon Stressful day got you feeling down? Turn on this starry sky projector to help set a relaxing ambiance. It’s small enough to fit inside your pocket, making it easy to take with you when traveling — and you even have the choice of three colors: blue, green, or red.

38 A wireless doorbell that lets you know when someone is approaching Amazon STARPOINT Expandable Wireless Doorbell See On Amazon Guests won’t have to ring this wireless doorbell for you to know they’re arriving, as each order includes a motion sensor that you can place on walkways, mailboxes, or nearly anywhere else on your property. It also comes pre-loaded with more than 50 chimes — about one for every week of the year — and the chime volume is even adjustable up to four levels.

39 These affordable throw pillow cases made from faux leather Amazon KKY Faux Leather Throw Pillow Cover (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay high prices for high-quality throw pillowcases — especially when it comes to these faux leather ones. Each one features a thick zipper on the side that makes it easy to adjust the loft as high or low as you like. You also have the choice of eight sizes, ranging from small rectangles to large 28 by 28 squares.

40 This rustic key holder with extra space for mail Amazon OurWarm Key Holder $22 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to misplace your keys when you get home — unless you have this key holder perched next to your doorway. Seven hooks give you tons of space to hang keys, lanyards, purses, and more, while a small shelf on the top is the perfect place to keep mail until you’re ready to open it. It’s also made from real wood — not plastic.

41 A rechargeable lighter that won’t go out in the wind Amazon SUPRUS Electric Lighter $10 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on disposable flame lighters, why not upgrade to this rechargeable one? Instead of flame, it produces an electronic plasma arc that you can use to light candles, grills, and more — but unlike flame, it won’t go out in strong winds. Plus, the indicator lights on the side let you know when it’s ready to be recharged.

42 The LED picture light that doesn’t require any complicated wiring Amazon LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light $31 See On Amazon Looking for ways to showcase art on your walls? Search no further than this picture light, as its bright LED bulb highlights any type of art you hang underneath. Installation is also a total breeze, as it’s powered using three AA batteries (which are not included) — no complicated wiring required.

43 These solar deck lights that stay lit for up to 10 hours Amazon Solar Deck Lights (6 Pack) $34 See On Amazon With a powerful solar panel built into the top of each one of these deck lights, you can rest assured that they’ll stay lit for up to 10 hours at night — and installation is as easy as screwing them into place. You also have the choice of two light colors: warm white, or a fun carousel option that cycles between seven colors.

44 A shower soap dispenser that’s shatter-resistant Amazon HotelSpaWave Shower Dispenser $10 See On Amazon There’s no need to drill into your shower walls when installing this soap dispenser, as each order comes with double-sided adhesive included — though you’ll also receive a set of anchors and screws just in case you’d prefer a more permanent mount. Plus, its plastic body is shatter-resistant.

45 The faux garage door hinges that can help improve your home’s curb appeal Amazon AntiqueSmith Garage Door Decorative Handles $17 See On Amazon The outside of your home is the first impression you make on guests, so why not give it a boost by adding these faux hinges to your garage door? Their magnetic backing makes installation a total breeze — and each one even has a rust-iron finish that makes them look incredibly real, even up close.

46 A sleek, compact power strip that sits against your outlets Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover $25 See On Amazon Unlike some power strips where the plug juts out from the wall, this one features a flat plug that sits against your outlets, giving it a subtle appearance while also letting you push furniture right up against it. The power cable is 3 feet long, and each order even includes adhesive cable clips so that you can secure the power cable to the wall if desired.

47 These wool dryer balls that can help you cut down on utility bills Amazon Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $25 See On Amazon Swap out your dryer sheets with these dryer balls, and they’ll help aerate your clothes as they tumble, which can lead to your clothes drying even faster. Plus, each one is even reusable through hundreds of loads — and you can store them in the included canvas bag between laundry days.

48 A roll of white marble contact paper that’s renter-friendly Amazon Glossy Marble Paper $7 See On Amazon Looking for cheap ways to upgrade your kitchen? Search no further than this roll of contact paper. It’s made from tough vinyl that’s been printed to look just like white marble — even up close. And since it’s water-resistant, you can even install it on top of outdated kitchen counters without having to worry about how it’ll fare near your sink.

49 The LED grill lights that are water-resistant Amazon KOSIN Magnetic Barbecue Grill Light $25.99 See On Amazon It can be hard to see how done your meats are when grilling at night, so why not grab these lights? Their super-bright LED bulbs make it easy to tell when it’s time to flip those steaks, while the magnetic bases allow you to attach them to your grill without any tools needed. Plus, their water-resistant design makes it safe to use them when raining.