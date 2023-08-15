50 Cheap, Clever Home Products Skyrocketing in Popularity You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Whether you’re looking for ways to organize your kitchen or ideas for space-saving storage solutions, this list of cheap and clever home products includes that and more. I’m talking helpful hacks and multifunctional items that make life more efficient, so you can spend less time on mundane tasks and do more of what you love.

Keep scrolling for game-changing products that are skyrocketing in popularity. You’ll wish you knew about them sooner — now you do.

01 A vegetable chopper that does all the work for you Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $24 See On Amazon Get this internet-famous vegetable chopper and never cry a river while dicing onions again. This clever tool has four stainless steel blades — small, large, spiral, and ribbon — and a large container that catches all the chopped veggies. Its non-skid bottom keeps it securely in place and the rubber handle ensures easy and comfortable use that makes meal prep such a breeze.

02 These clear storage bins to clean up the junk drawer Amazon Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (25-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Clean up and organize the junk drawer with these plastic storage bins. The 25-piece set includes four sizes of organizers that come with small silicone pads you stick on the bottom, so the containers don’t slide around. They’re versatile enough to use in the kitchen, bathroom, or home office, and with over 13,000 five-star reviews, they’re a cheap but top-rated tool to help you organize your home.

03 This handheld mini fan that’ll keep you cool at all times Amazon JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan $15 See On Amazon Get this cute handheld mini fan and stay cool no matter how unbearably hot it gets outside. It’s rechargeable with a battery life of up to 21 hours on a full charge and in addition to carrying it around, you can fold it down and place it on your desk to stay cool while you type away. It also doubles as a flashlight and power bank you can use to charge your phone on the go.

04 An extendable cleaner so you can finally dust the ceiling fan Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Cleaner $12 See On Amazon Use this genius extendable duster to clean your ceiling fan without having to stand on a wobbly ladder. The pole extends to 47 inches and the microfiber head has fluffy fibers designed to trap dust and dirt. Once you’re done cleaning, the head is removable and washable so it’ll be nice and fluffy the next time you dust the fan and other hard-to-reach areas of your home.

05 These under-bed storage containers to maximize space Amazon ZOBER Under Bed Storage Containers $12 See On Amazon If your closets are bursting at the seams, get these under-bed storage containers to maximize space. The sturdy bags have a clear plastic top so you can quickly identify their contents and reinforced handles to easily pull them out as needed. Use them for out-of-season clothing, shoes, or bulky blankets and you’ll be impressed with how much extra space you gain.

06 These Swedish dishcloths to replace single-use paper towels Amazon Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for ways to replace single-use products in your daily routine, these Swedish dishcloths are a great alternative to paper towels. The machine-washable cloths are super absorbent and can be used on multiple surfaces, from glass windows to granite countertops. And since they’re reusable, each dishcloth is equivalent to 15 rolls of paper towels, so you’re saving yourself a ton of money while helping the planet, too. Win-win.

07 A heavy-duty shower curtain liner that resists soap scum Amazon LiBa Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner $14 See On Amazon Hang this reviewer-favorite — as in, has over 169,000 perfect five-star ratings — heavy-duty shower curtain liner in your bathroom and watch it resist soap scum, helping it last for longer. Its surface helps promotes bead formation so water quickly rolls off, and in addition to rustproof grommets and a reinforced header, it also features three strong magnets that keep it in place.

08 An electric frother to whip up a coffee shop-style beverage at home Amazon Zulay Original Milk Frother - $14.97 $21.99 See On Amazon Get this cheap but highly popular electric milk frother and whip up a coffee shop-style beverage any time you want for a fraction of the cost. It creates rich, cloud-like foam in seconds and comes with a little cheat sheet to teach you how to froth different kinds of milk. The frother is available in a wide variety of colors, has an easy-to-grip handle, and includes a stainless steel stand for convenient storage.

09 This battery organizer to keep extras neatly stored Amazon The Battery Organizer & Tester With Cover $16 See On Amazon Instead of extra batteries cluttering every drawer in your home, get this clever battery organizer and tester that holds up to 93 batteries of various sizes. It has a compact design that doesn’t take up excessive space and offers the option to be mounted on the wall. The waterproof and shockproof cover is made from durable plastic and the organizer comes with a handy tester, so you can find out which batteries are worth saving.

10 A plug-in fly trap to keep your home insect-free Amazon Safer Home Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap for Flies $18 See On Amazon Use this plug-in fly trap for a non-chemical way to keep your home insect-free. It can be plugged into any regular outlet and starts working immediately, its UV light attracting fruit flies, moths, gnats, and other creepy crawlers, trapping them on a hidden glue card. To reuse the fly trap, simply replace the card with a refill and plug it in again.

11 This pumice stone toilet cleaner to remove stubborn stains Amazon Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner $12 See On Amazon Restore your toilet’s sparkle with this pumice stone cleaner that removes limescale deposits, mildew, and hard water stains. The handle makes it easy to use and although the pumice stone is hard on dirt and grime, it’s gentle on your surfaces and won’t cause scratches. Besides a toilet, it can also be used on a sink, tub, and tiled floors.

12 A power scrubber that saves time & effort Amazon Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Let this drill brush power scrubber attachment do all the work for you, whether it’s cleaning grout or giving the tub a good scrub. The different brush heads provide versatility, while their nylon bristles are tough but don’t leave behind scratched surfaces. The scrubber extends so you can finally get to all those hard-to-reach nooks and crevices and for under $10, it’s a powerful cleaning tool that has garnered over 46,000 five-star ratings that speak for themselves.

13 An electric kettle for a quick way to boil water Amazon Amazon Basics Electric Glass and Steel Kettle $26 See On Amazon If you’re still using an old-school whistling kettle, upgrade to this electric kettle that’s as sleek as it is practical. The glass and stainless steel construction gives it a cool, modern look and it has markers on the side to track how much water you’re filling it with. The kettle heats up and boils water fast, so you’re always just moments away from enjoying a hot cup of tea.

14 These expandable drawer dividers that are a popular organizational tool Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Whether it’s your sock drawer or a utensil drawer, use these expandable bamboo dividers to keep it organized. They have a universal design that fits most drawers and their ends have nonslip rubber pads that keep them in place and prevent scratching. You can position the bamboo dividers horizontally or vertically and to give them a quick clean, simply wipe them down with a damp cloth.

15 A freezable lunch box that has built-in cooling gel Amazon PackIt Freezable Classic Lunch Box $25 See On Amazon Cut down on eating out and use this freezable lunch box that has built-in cooling gel in its walls to eliminate the need for ice packs. The zippered top opening and handle make it super convenient to pack and carry, while a separate pocket is designed to hold napkins and other personal items. To freeze the lunchbox, empty it, place it in the freezer for 12 hours, and it’s ready to be filled.

16 This bidet attachment for a cheap way to upgrade your bathroom Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet Water Sprayer $28 See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom with this shopper-recommended bidet attachment that delivers all the benefits of a bidet without the pricey and messy installation. It’s made from durable plastic and its universal design means it fits on any standard-size toilet. Additionally, the side panel allows you to control water pressure to tailor the bathroom accessory to your preference.

17 A heavy duty tote for moving & storage Amazon TICONN Heavy-Duty Storage Tote (2 Pack) $17 See On Amazon Use these heavy-duty tote bags to move or store items such as clothes, towels, and bedding. The waterproof bags have wrap-around handles for extra support to carry a hefty load and their spacious interior can hold up to 24 gallons. Each bag has a zippered top that can be fully opened for easy loading and there’s a tag pocket so you can keep track of what’s inside.

18 This set of tongs that’s a kitchen must-have Amazon Kaluns Kitchen Tongs (4 Pieces) $23 See On Amazon Remove food from a pan or flip a piece of meat using this set of kitchen tongs which includes 7-, 9-, and 12-inch tongs and a nonstick silicone spatula. The stainless steel utensils have silicone ends to prevent scratching, as well as silicone handles for a comfortable grip. They have a pull-locking mechanism for easy operation and they’re dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup.

19 A backpack laundry bag with mesh pockets & shoulder straps Amazon Dalykate Backpack Laundry Bag $17 See On Amazon Carry laundry and cleaning supplies in one go using this backpack laundry bag. It has gained more than 12,000 perfect five-star ratings and has a seriously clever design that includes adjustable straps for easy carrying, mesh pockets to hold laundry detergent and softener, and a drawstring closure to secure the bag’s contents. It’s large enough to hold two to three loads’ worth and also doubles as a hanging hamper.

20 A clip-on LED light for late-night reading Amazon Glocusent LED Book Light $12 See On Amazon Attach this clip-on light to the top of your book and keep reading late into the night without disturbing anyone. The rechargeable LED light works for up to 80 hours on a full charge and offers three brightness levels and color options. Each of the different color temperatures is designed to block blue light, reduce glare, and create a soft glow, depending on your preference.

21 These corner grippers to stop rugs from sliding around StepNGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Keep rugs in place and prevent corners from curling by securing them down with these rug corner grippers. The V-shaped grippers adhere to the rug and the floor, instantly flattening corners, but still make it easy to lift the corners so you can clean underneath the rug. They’re also reusable; simply wipe down the grippers with rubbing alcohol to renew their stickiness.

22 This self-adhesive drawer for extra storage space under your desk Amazon COZYWELL Under Desk Storage Drawer (2-Pack) $22.49 See On Amazon Add extra storage space for office supplies under your desk with this self-adhesive slide-out drawer that’s much cheaper than purchasing a new desk. It provides hidden storage without taking up additional square footage, making it a perfect choice for a small apartment or tiny WFH corner. To install the plastic drawer, peel off the backing, stick it to the bottom of your worktop, hold it in place for a couple of seconds, and it’s ready for use.

23 A sleek night-light with an automatic sensor Amazon Sujeet Night Light (4-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Plug in this sleek night-light to add just enough illumination after dark, so you don’t have to reach for the harsh overhead light. Its compact design only takes up one outlet, freeing up the other for a second device, and the automatic sensor turns the light on at dusk and off at dawn to conserve energy. The Amazon favorite comes with thousands of positive reviews and is a great addition to a dark hallway, bathroom, or kitchen.

24 These clever straps to secure a fitted sheet in place Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps Set $10 See On Amazon If you’re sick and tired of your fitted sheet unraveling every night, get these clever straps that grab onto the corners and secure them in place. The bands are adjustable to fit any size sheet and mattress, and the stainless steel clips have built-in pads to protect the fabric from snagging. They don’t just solve the shifting problem, the clips are also a great way to reduce wrinkles and stretch a short sheet over a deep mattress.

25 These durable cut-resistant gloves that are 4 times stronger than leather Amazon NoCry Premium Cut Resistant Gloves $11 See On Amazon Protect your hands while using sharp tools with these cut-resistant gloves that are four times as strong as leather and 10 times as strong as steel, offering maximum protection. They are ambidextrous, so can be worn on either hand and their snug fit allows for good coverage and a tight grip. To keep them clean, toss them in the washer and they’ll be as good as new.

26 A stylish plant stand that holds a variety of planter sizes Amazon UppWell Plant Stand $27 See On Amazon Add a little mid-century flair to your home with this stylish plant stand that’s adjustable and can accommodate a variety of planter sizes. The wood stand is made from natural bamboo that complements the greenery and boosts the planter’s height, and it can hold up to 150 pounds. Its X-shaped base ensures ample support and stability and the stand comes with self-adhesive protectors to prevent floor damage.

27 A security lock for added safety & peace of mind Amazon EverPlus Home Security Door Lock $12 See On Amazon You can’t put a price on peace of mind, but for under $20, this security lock is certainly an affordable way to add extra safety. It’s easy to install on any inward-opening door using the provided screws, and the heavy-duty latch is strong enough to withstand up to 800 pounds of force. It’s also a good way to add extra security to certain spaces when childproofing your home if you have children or pets.

28 This genius dish soap dispenser with more than 12,000 5-star reviews Amazon Aeakey Soap Dispenser $9 See On Amazon Declutter your kitchen sink and get this genius soap dispenser that holds a sponge and instantly dispenses dish soap directly onto the sponge when you press it down. The clear construction allows you to see when it’s time to refill it and it’s available in a silver, white, and gray version to fit your style. The dispenser has a nonslip base so it stays put and in addition to helping you stay organized and save time, it also cuts down on dish soap waste.

29 A UV black light that’s a must-have for pet owners Amazon Escolite UV Black Light Flashlight $13 See On Amazon If you’re a pet owner, this UV black light is for you; it’s cheap but highly effective and it’s got the five-star ratings — all 29,000 of them — to prove it. Use it to expose stains so you can deep clean them and eliminate any unpleasant odors and permanent damage to upholstery. The waterproof flashlight can also be used outside and its compact size and wrist strap make it easy to grab and carry.

30 A burger press that reduces cooking time Amazon HULISEN Burger Press $26 See On Amazon Get this burger press to smash down patties and create the perfect sear while reducing cooking time. The stainless steel tool is nonstick and its flat edge creates a larger surface for seasoning to boost flavor. You can use it on a griddle or outdoor grill, whether you’re cooking burgers, bacon, or a grilled cheese sandwich.

31 These pouches that save soap & exfoliate at the same time Amazon ZOMCHI Soap Savers for Bar Soap (2 Pieces) $12 See On Amazon Save soap while gently exfoliating your body with these mesh pouches. Place any size bar of soap (or a collection of small soaps) inside the pouch and it’ll quickly produce a rich lather. Made from durable nylon fibers, it cleanses and removes dead skin cells, leaving your body feeling oh-so-soft and refreshed. The pouches also have a colorful loop you can hold them with to prevent dropping and then hang them on to dry and store.

32 An electric can opener that works at the push of a button Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 See On Amazon Open cans quickly and safely using this electric can opener that literally works at the push of a button, hands-free. It cuts smoothly to prevent sharp edges and the blade moves along the sides without touching the food inside. With more than 59,000 five-star ratings, this clever gadget is skyrocketing in popularity, so you may want to snag one for yourself.

33 This vinyl & leather repair kit that’s way cheaper than buying new furniture Amazon oconix Vinyl and Leather Repair Kit $19 See On Amazon Restore vinyl and leather pieces to like-new condition with this cheap repair kit that includes 10 different compounds, so you can mix up a custom shade that perfectly matches your items. The kit comes with a spatula, an applicator, a mixing brush, and backing fabric for easy application. Follow the provided instructions for professional-level results whether you’re repairing a sofa, travel bag, or leather jacket.

34 A picture-hanging kit that includes all the essentials Amazon Go Hang It! Pro Picture Hanging Kit $37 See On Amazon Hang a stunning gallery wall without putting too many extra holes in the walls with the help of this picture-hanging kit. It includes 85 pieces of hanging hardware, from different-sized hooks and nails to wire, and even a handy built-in level. Everything is enclosed in an easy-to-carry case with individual compartments so you can keep it neatly organized.

35 This bedside shelf that was made for tight spaces Amazon BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $30 See On Amazon Add a storage surface next to your bed even if the space is too small for a nightstand thanks to this clever clip-on bedside shelf. The floating tray table can hold up to 35 pounds and stays put using a strong clamp. Its compact size and minimalist design are great for small spaces and it only takes a couple of seconds to install, without any drilling or hammering.

36 A rotating pull-out caddy that maximizes cabinet space Amazon Cabinet Caddy $33 See On Amazon Make the most of your cabinet space with this rotating pull-out caddy that can be used for everything from spices to vitamins and supplements. The clever organizational tool has a spot for labels on the front and its modular two-tier design maximizes space to make all stored items visible and easily accessible. Plus, foam inserts help small items stay in place and nonslip feet provide stability for the caddy.

37 These artificial plants for anyone without a green thumb Amazon Der Rose Mini Potted Fake Plants (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you’d like to have greenery around your home but weren’t exactly blessed with a green thumb, this three-pack of artificial potted plants provides a beautiful solution. The Amazon-popular set has over 10,000 five-star ratings and is a pretty accent for your desk, bookshelf, or side table. The plants’ gray-green finish gives them an incredibly lifelike look and the weathered pots add a lovely rustic touch.

38 An LED alarm clock that turns into a makeup mirror Amazon SZELAM Digital Mirrored Alarm Clock $24 See On Amazon Multifunctional products are a great way to save money and space, and that’s exactly what this clever digital alarm clock does. It has an LED display that shows time, but can also be used as a makeup mirror at the push of a button. You can choose from three brightness levels and even use it to charge devices utilizing its two built-in USB ports.

39 These blue apples that keep produce fresher for longer Amazon Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Cut down on food waste and keep produce fresher for longer by placing these reviewer-loved blue apples in your crisper or fruit bowl. Each of the refillable plastic apple-shaped containers holds a packet containing active ingredients that last for up to three months, absorbing ethylene gas to promote freshness and firmness in fruits and veggies.

40 A slim duster to clean under furniture & appliances Amazon HEOTH Microfiber Duster $20 See On Amazon Remove dust and retrieve lost items from under furniture and appliances using this slim microfiber duster. It has an extendable handle to get to hard-to-reach places and easily glides in between appliances and cabinets thanks to its flat design. The microfiber cloth cover is removable and can be washed to keep it clean for repeated use.

41 An armrest organizer to help eliminate clutter Amazon SYSOV Sofa Armrest Organizer $15 See On Amazon This sofa armrest organizer is a great way to keep remotes, eyeglasses, and other items you’re constantly looking for conveniently on hand. Eliminate clutter with this five-pocket organizer that has a nonslip lining to keep it in place and is available in multiple colors to match or complement your furniture.

42 This wall-mounted shoe rack to clean up your entryway Amazon Lavezee Wall Mounted Shoe Rack $23 See On Amazon Get rid of shoe piles in your entryway and organize frequently worn pairs using this wall-mounted shoe rack. The sturdy metal rack can hold up to eight pairs of shoes and if you’re short on floor space, think vertical instead and go with this space-saving storage alternative. The set includes two shoe racks and all necessary mounting hardware.

43 These bird-shaped sponges for an adorable kitchen sink accessory Amazon Genuine Fred Perched sponges $15 See On Amazon Make doing the dishes less of a chore with the addition of these adorable bird-shaped sponges that come with a wooden perch that adheres to the sink using a suction cup. The set includes multi-layered sponges that have four different bird designs on the top felt layer. They tackle tough burnt-on messes without scratching and once the dishes are done, the birds add a sweet decorative touch.

44 A silicone tool to move an oven rack & minimize burns Amazon INFRAOVENS Silicone Oven Rack Push/Pull Tool $10 See On Amazon Get this silicone tool to push the oven rack back and forth and minimize accidental burns. It’s cleverly designed with the bottom meant to pull the rack out and the top to slide it back in. The long handle ensures comfortable use without close contact with heat and is safe to use in oven heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

45 This Shark Tank-featured bottle emptying kit that helps reduce waste Amazon Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Whether it’s hand soap or shampoo, make sure you get every last drop thanks to this genius bottle emptying kit. The Shark Tank-featured kit includes four attachments in different sizes that fit onto most bottles and replace the cap. Screw the attachment on, flip the bottle upside down, and you’ll reduce waste while saving yourself money in the long run.

46 A toothpaste dispenser that’ll make you feel like you live in a fancy hotel MOPMS Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser $7 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a smart makeover with this automatic toothpaste dispenser. It has a sleek, minimalist design that blends well with a contemporary aesthetic and dispenses the perfect amount to minimize waste. The chic gadget looks way more expensive than its budget price tag and is a customer favorite with thousands of positive reviews.

47 This mini trash can that’s small enough for a countertop Amazon Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can $17 See On Amazon Keep this mini stainless steel trash can on your desk or kitchen countertop to easily dispose of paper waste or a used teabag. Its minimalist design, fingerprint-resistant brushed finish, and compact size make it very discreet while its swing-top lid allows for quick and convenient trash disposal.

48 A double-sided cutlery cleaner for a faster & safer way to wash utensils Amazon Joseph Joseph Cutlery Cleaner $6 See On Amazon Wash sharp knives and other utensils quickly and safely using this double-sided cutlery cleaner. The opposed bristles deliver an efficient clean while the textured nonslip handle is easy to grip. Once you’re done, just stand the brush up or hang it over a caddy to dry.

49 This sandwich container that prevents sogginess Amazon SubSafe Sandwich Container $24 See On Amazon Don’t let a perfectly delicious sandwich get soggy, but instead, place it in this clever sandwich container that’s adjustable to fit a 6- or 12-inch sub. The BPA-free plastic container serves as a waterproof and crushproof barrier to protect your lunch and doubles as a drinking cup or makeshift cocktail shaker.