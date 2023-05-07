Shopping

Amazon Keeps Selling Out of These Clever Backyard Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

Budget-friendly gems that’ll turn your backyard into an oasis.

Amazon
Turning your backyard into a fun, relaxing oasis is easier said than done. But luckily, Amazon is full of budget-friendly, reviewer-beloved products that have rave reviews to improve patios, walkways, gardens, and more. Whether you’re looking for a backyard-friendly game, solar lighting, or cozy, inflatable seating that can be stored during the colder months, scroll on for all the inspiration you need to make your outdoor space a five-star retreat.

01

These Solar Pathway Lights That Can Be Used With or Without Stakes

Amazon
Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10 Pack)
$40

Thanks to their removable stakes, this 10-pack of wireless solar pathway lights can be placed directly in the grass (at two different heights) or sit directly on your walkway or stairs. Their whimsical design will cast beautiful shadows and the inviting glow will last up to 12 hours. The lights have a durable, waterproof construction.

02

A Magnetic Screen Door with 46,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Amazon
Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door
$25

This magnetic screen door is a fan-favorite for its ease of use and effectiveness — one reviewer wrote, “It literally took me about five minutes to install, and it works PERFECTLY!” With 26 powerful magnets lining the center, it shuts out bugs and dust while allowing you to walk through without using your hands. And because it can be installed with adhesive strips and thumbtacks, it won’t damage your doorway.

03

This $20 Inflatable Ottoman with a Washable Cover

Amazon
Kozyard Inflatable Stool Ottoman
$20

You can set up this inflatable ottoman in just minutes with the included air pump. This compact piece can be used as a footrest or an extra seat, and it has a built-in handle to move it with ease. This durable ottoman can hold up to 260 pounds and the cover can be removed and washed to keep it looking fresh. It’s available in 20 patterns in the listing.

04

These Solar Deck Lights That Change Color

Amazon
TIJNN Solar Deck Lights (4-Pack)
$25

This four-pack of solar deck lights can be used to brighten anywhere in your backyard — they can be installed with the included screws on fences, stairs, rails, and more. The lights project a warm glow that can last for up to 10 hours and can be changed from white to seven fun colors to get the party started. The durable plastic is both heatproof and waterproof.

05

A Locking Grill Basket for Easy Flipping

Amazon
Grillman Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel BBQ Basket
$19

With this grill basket, you’ll never have to struggle with a spatula or fork again. Gently flip burgers, fish, burgers, sausages, and veggies instantly without the mess simply by locking them between the stainless steel racks. The basket is large enough to grill an entire meal for two to three adults or a main or side for a larger crowd.

06

This UV-Blocking Sunshade That Comes in Tons of Colors, Sizes & Shapes

Amazon
Asteroutdoor Sun Shade Sail
$35

Unlike an umbrella, this rectangular sunshade can potentially cover most of your backyard or patio. It’s made of a high-density polyester fabric that blocks out 95% of harmful UV rays. It’s available in six colors and 13 shapes and sizes within the listing. One fan wrote, “Keeps the sun out, make the area under seem a tad cooler. Will order more for other areas of the yard.”

07

A Set of Magnetic Gooseneck Flashlights that Comes with Batteries

Amazon
Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (Set of 2)
$14

Whether you’re grilling on the patio or need light for loading marshmallows on a stick, this set of two magnetic flashlights can make your job a lot easier. Place the base on any metal surface for hands-free illumination. The flexible gooseneck of each light allows you to direct the light in any direction. The flashlights each run on three AAA batteries and the set comes with six batteries to power both lights.

08

These Collapsible Mesh Covers to Protect Your Picnic

Amazon
PicniKing Picnic Food Covers (3 Pack)
$25

Use these mesh food covers to keep your food safe from bugs and dirt when eating in the backyard instead of dealing with fussy plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Each of the covers in this three-pack has a double layer of mesh that’s held up by durable rods and clips. “[It] works just like an umbrella. Folds up perfectly with a cinch bag for storage. Love the 1 large & 2 small for versatility,” said one happy customer.

09

A Comfy Lounger That Can Be Inflated Without a Pump

Amazon
Wekapo Inflatable Lounger
$39

This inflatable lounger will be the coziest addition to your backyard; you don’t even have to use a pump to inflate it — just whisk it through the air to have it plump in just minutes. Once closed, it will stay inflated for up to six hours. It has a built-in headrest, two mesh pockets, and a beverage holder for maximum relaxation outdoors. It’s available in 16 colors and patterns within the listing.

10

This Popular Ring Toss Game That Folds Down

Amazon
Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game
$24

People of all ages will enjoy playing this ring toss game. It takes just a few minutes to set up and even comes with a travel bag so that you can bring it along on camping trips and beach days. One reviewer raved, “I'd forgotten just how much fun this could be. The item is strong and good quality.”

11

These Unbreakable Wine Glasses That Also Keep Your Drink Chilled

Amazon
FineDine Triple-Insulated Wine Tumbler With Lid (4 Pack)
$26

These insulated, shatterproof stainless steel wine glasses can retain the temperature of your wine (or any other drink). They’re available in 13 colors and patterns within the listing. “I like the stainless steel keeping the drink cold for a little longer than another cup. [...] it’s cute for our back yard and entertaining,” wrote one shopper.

12

This 4-Pack of Drink Stakes for Cups Or Bottles

Amazon
Cuisinart Drink Stakes (4 Pieces)
$17

Use this four-pack of drink stakes to keep your cup (or even a wine bottle) nearby when the patio table is out of reach or full. They’re made of thick wire that can be securely anchored into the ground to create a sturdy place to balance your cold beer or lemonade. Plus, the four different colors included in this pack allow everyone to easily identify their drink, and they break down for storage.

13

A Patio Umbrella Light with 3 Brightness Levels

Amazon
OYOCO Umbrella Light
$12

This patio umbrella light clamps onto the pole of your umbrella and projects a bright white glow that can be set to three different brightness levels. The light requires no tools for installation and is battery-operated. One reviewer suggested, “I preferred to turn the light facing upwards to reflect the light off the umbrella, which casts a softer light downwards.”

14

A Ring Toss Game That’s Compact & More Challenging Than It Looks

Amazon
Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game
$16

It takes just a few minutes to mount this fun ring toss game to a wall, fence, or tree. It’s made of genuine bamboo and other high-quality materials that are safe to leave in your yard or patio. One reviewer said, “Great fun and not as easy as it looks. Great addition to the backyard patio.” Several other versions are available at the listing, including a larger model that includes a bottle opener.

15

A Bristle-Free Grill Brush That Can Be Used 500 Times

Amazon
CharGon BBQ Stainless Steel Ultimate Grill and BBQ Cleaning Tool
$20

Use this grill cleaning tool to gently scrape off char and built-up food from the bars of your grill. It has a durable, angled stainless steel tip that has been performance tested for 500 uses and a sturdy rosewood handle for deep and thorough cleaning. One reviewer said, “Grill bristle brushes [...] eventually fall apart and you may consume a piece of sharp metal. Not with this though! Super easy to use and sturdy.”

16

This Picnic Blanket with a Waterproof Backing

Amazon
Scuddles Extra-Large Picnic Blanket
$27

Use this picnic blanket to set up a cozy picnic in the grass. It features a soft woven upper fabric, a plush foam layer, and a waterproof backing to keep you comfortable and dry. To store it or take it to the beach, fold it up and use the convenient handle to carry it. It’s available in several colors and sizes within the listing.

17

An Electric Bug Zapper That Covers 2,100 Square Feet

Amazon
Klahaite Electronic Outdoor Bug Zapper
$30

To create a 2,100-square-foot pest-free zone, all you need is this electric bug zapper. It has a 15-watt ultraviolet bulb that attracts mosquitoes, gnats, moths, and other flying insects. The protective housing keeps the high-voltage grids at a safe distance from curious pets and children. To clean it, just pop out the bottom tray and empty it in the trash.

18

This Bird Bath That Attaches without Tools

Amazon
Haniz Deck-Mounted Bird Bath
$21

Clamping a bird bath onto your patio railing lets you turn your backyard into an oasis for wildlife. The round bowl is lightweight and has a sturdy steel base. The clamp is adjustable to fit railings up to two inches thick. One reviewer wrote, “Simple design, attaches easy and the plastic bowl itself detached easily for cleaning and filling.”

19

A Statement-Making Solar Light That Glows for 8 Hours

Amazon
HOMEIMPRO Garden Solar Light
$26

Standing 40 inches tall, this moon solar light will make a statement in your backyard — it acts as both a light fixture and a piece of art. It’s made of antique-looking metal and crackled glass that creates a beautiful shadow through the globe. “I purchased this for a family member and even with a lot of shade in their yard - To my surprise it illuminates at dusk and will remain on and bright for hours,” wrote one reviewer.

20

A Wooden Plant Stand That Comes with Gardening Tools

Amazon
New England Stories Plant Stand
$26

Reviewers say this plant stand is easy to put together (it comes with a small wood hammer) and it includes gardening tools and gloves so you have everything you need to pot plants. “Seriously the best thing I got for all my plants. It’s really sturdy, I’ve had a ton of weight on it with no problems,” wrote one reviewer. It’s also available in eight other configurations within the listing.

21

These Waterproof Playing Cards with 16,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Amazon
Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards
$6

Play card games in the backyard or by the pool with these waterproof playing cards that are made of durable plastic that can even survive falling into the deep end or being dropped in a puddle. They remain flexible and easy to shuffle even when wet and can even be wiped clean. Plus, they come in a protective case for storage or travel.

22

A Sleek Ice Bucket with a Built-in Strainer

Amazon
FineDine Stainless Steel Insulated Ice Bucket with Lid and Tong
$32

With a three-liter capacity, this insulated ice bucket and tong set will keep you from constantly needing to run inside for refills. It’s made of double-walled stainless steel to insulate ice and it also resists smudges, staying sleek and shiny. And because there is a strainer at the bottom, ice is kept out of the melt water.

23

This Adjustable Mosquito Net That Fits Almost Any Umbrella

Amazon
Best Choice Products Adjustable Mosquito Net for Umbrella
$30

Grab this mosquito net to relax and eat and drink without worrying about bugs. It can be attached to the top of your patio umbrella and adjusted to fit umbrellas ranging from 7.5 to 11 feet wide by pulling on the drawstring. It has a double zipper that can be opened and closed from inside or outside and it has fillable base tubes that you can weigh down with water or sand to keep it in place.

24

A Highly Rated Portable Charcoal Grill for Small Spaces

Amazon
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill
$21

You don’t need much space to use this charcoal grill; it’s only 14 inches wide and weighs just two pounds. It features three secure lid locks and a built-in vent system for charcoal management and temperature control. “Grill is well constructed and easy to assemble. It's stable on my patio table and a perfect size for grilling small amounts, like 1-4 hamburgers, or meat and [veggies] for 1-2 people,” wrote one reviewer. A 16-inch model is also available in the listing.

25

These Solar Firework Lights That Glow for 16 Hours

Amazon
Unihoh Solar Lights Outdoor (4 Pieces)
$24

Each of the solar firework lights in this pack of four has 30 flexible high-quality copper wires for a total of 120 LED beads. Their unique shape and durable construction can take on any kind of weather. Use the wireless remote to change the colors, adjust the brightness, or set a timer. They are also available in cool white and multicolor option within the listing.

26

This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with a 100-Foot Range

Amazon
Oontz Angle 3 Ultra Waterproof Speaker
$35

You don’t have to worry about anyone spilling their drink on this waterproof Bluetooth speaker — it’ll continue to deliver crystal-clear sound that can be controlled on your device from up to 100 feet away. It has a 20-hour playtime per charge and it has an AUX jack to use with non-Bluetooth devices. This fan-favorite speaker has over 32,000 five-star reviews.

27

This Mounted Bottle Opener with a Magnetic Cap Catcher

Amazon
CAPLORD Wall-Mounted Beer Bottle Opener
$21

This wall-mounted bottle opener with a magnetic cap catcher will save you time and keep your patio and yard clean. Instead of trying to find a conventional bottle opener, you can mount this one in a convenient spot — it takes just two screws to install. Plus, the magnetic cap catcher that can be mounted underneath can hold up to 40 caps at a time.

28

A Sleek, Odor-Free Mosquito Repeller

Amazon
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
$30

This mosquito repeller requires no open flames and emits zero odor, giving you a safe and odor-free way to create a bug-free zone. It comes with a 12-hour fuel cartridge and three repellent mats that last four hours each to create a 15-foot zone of protection. It takes just 15 minutes for it to provide maximum protection, so you can worry less about bites and focus on having fun.

29

A Collapsible Solar Lantern with a USB Port

Amazon
Kizen LED Camping Lantern
$16

This collapsible solar lantern shines bright white light for up to 10 hours and it can be hung by its handle from a tree in the backyard or kept right on your patio table. It’s wind- and splash-resistant and it has three brightness modes. You can also put it to use as a phone charger by plugging your device into the USB port.

30

A Disc Toss Game That Has a 4.7-Star Overall Rating

Amazon
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game
$40

This easy-to-learn disc toss game is fast to set up and will quickly become a favorite of your friends and family. It even collapses for storage or travel. One fan explained, “I bought Kan Jam as a similar game [to cornhole] that takes up way less space. [...] In Kan Jam, you can save a bad throw by your teammate, or slam it home for the points. It's way more of a team sport.”

31

This Fan-Favorite Personal Fan with Flexible Legs

Amazon
AMACOOL Battery Operated Personal Fan Tripod
$30

Attach this personal fan (that has over 36,000 five-star reviews) to a patio railing, umbrella pole, or branch for relief on a hot day. Depending on which of the three speeds you decide to set it to, it can last for up to 10 hours before it needs to be charged via USB. And because it has built-in LED lights, it’s also easy to use at night.

32

A Solar Torch with Realistic Flickering & an Adjustable Height

Amazon
Everbea Solar Torch Light with Flickering Flame
$23

This solar torch light can safely add a cozy feel to any backyard thanks to its realistic flickering effect that’s created by 96 LED bulbs. The stake’s height can be adjusted to be up to 43 inches tall and it can stay outside year-round thanks to its durable, waterproof design. It turns on at dusk and off at dawn automatically and has a total run time of 10 hours in the summer and five hours in the winter.

33

This Popular Game That Works on Almost Any Surface

Amazon
GoSports Slammo Game Set
$35

This volleyball-style round-net game offers a lot of fun in a small space with minimal setup. Set up teams of three to hit and return the ball off the high-tension net; the set comes with a larger trainer ball and two competition-style balls. The all-surface legs can be put down on grass, asphalt, and more. One reviewer said, “It's so fun and engaging! Played lots of times and the balls have great durability.”

34

A S’mores Kit for Cozy Nights Around the Fire

Amazon
MalloMe Premium Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (Set of 5)
$15

Each of the five telescoping skewers included in this s’mores kit extends up to 34 inches, so you can safely roast two marshmallows at a time by attaching them to stainless steel tines. Each handle even has a spin wheel at the base so you can easily make sure you get every side. The set comes with a storage bag and larger packs are available in the listing.

35

This $8 Rotating Sprinkler That Can Spray 32 Feet Away

Amazon
Signature Garden Three-Arm Lawn Sprinkler
$8

With 12 spray nozzles, this three-arm sprinkler can cover up to 3,600 square feet. It has a 360-degree range of motion and can be set to spray at different angles. It’s equipped with metal weights underneath its thick plastic exterior to keep it in place as it runs.

36

A Highly Rated Hammock with a Built-In Cup Holder

Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock
$40

While this camping hammock weighs only 24 ounces and folds down to the size of an eggplant, it can hold up to 500 pounds. Its strength comes from its rip-resistant nylon build and heavy-duty straps. It’s easy to set up and is equipped with a side cup holder when it’s time to lay back and relax. When packing up, just fold it back into the included drawstring carrying case.

37

This 12-Pack of Flameless Candles with Remote Controls

Amazon
Algnis Flameless Candles (Set of 12)
$29

Whether you’re worried about the wind blowing them out or have kids running around, these flameless candles are a simple and safe way to upgrade the ambiance of your backyard. This pack comes with 12 candles of four different heights. They are waterproof and can be controlled with the two included remote controls to set them on a timer or adjust their brightness.

38

These Large Grow Bags That Cost Less Than $6 Each

Amazon
Homyhoo Potato Grow Bags with Flap (4 Pack)
$21

These vegetable grow bags make it possible to grow veggies right on your patio, even when the ground is still frozen. They’re made of heavy-duty felt fabric that is breathable for ventilation and drainage, and they have an easy-open panel so you can easily check on the progress of your potatoes, carrots, and onions. Even though they can each hold 10 gallons, they are easy to move around thanks to the durable top handle.

39

A Heavy-Duty Patio Umbrella Available in 15 Colors

Amazon
Sunnyglade 7.5' Patio Umbrella
$40

This patio umbrella has over 18,000 five-star reviews, is made of heavy-duty polyester, and thanks to its 7.5-foot diameter, it can provide shade to up to four surrounding chairs. The lightweight aluminum pole can be tilted so you can block the sun from any angle and a wind vent keeps it from blowing inside out. It’s available in 15 colors within the listing.

40

This Wooden Planter Box Reviewers Gave a 4.9-Star Rating for Durability

Amazon
Thirteen Chefs Wooden Planter Box
$45

This wooden planter box will bring a rustic feel to your patio. Made of 100% premium acacia wood, it has rich earthy tones that will complement any flower or plant you decide to place inside. And to help them flourish, it has built-in drainage holes at the bottom. It comes in three different sizes, all of which are durable and weather-resistant.

41

A Hollow Landscape Rock to Cover Eyesores

Amazon
Emsco Group Landscape Rock
$40

No one will take a second glance at this landscaping rock that has a realistic texture and shape; it will seamlessly blend in as its hollowed center conceals speakers, holes, pipes, and more. It comes in granite and sandstone versions and there are a ton of different shapes and sizes in the listing to cover any eyesore. Use the two included anchors to keep it secure in the ground.

42

This Adjustable Grill Cover with 35,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Amazon
Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover
$33

This popular grill cover is made of rip-resistant fabric that has three layers to protect your investment, including a waterproof backing and anti-UV coating. It also has a ton of hooks and loops to create a snug, customized fit. “Product seems very durable. It's nice looking, fits well and the Velcro straps keep it secured in the wind,” wrote one shopper.

43

This Outdoor Rug That Comes in 47 Sizes & Shapes (& 10 Colors)

Amazon
Unique Loom Indoor and Outdoor Rug
$41

Spruce up your deck or patio with this spacious outdoor area rug. It comes in 47 different sizes and shapes and 10 different colors to match any space. The woven propylene fabric resists shedding, stains, and fading in the sun. “This rug really added to our outdoor space. We received many compliments. Easy to [sweep]/hose off. So glad I made this purchase. One of my neighbors saw it and decided to order one, too!” wrote one fan.

44

This Banana-Shaped Float That Comes with a Repair Kit

Amazon
Greenco Giant Inflatable Ride-On Banana Float
$18

This eye-catching 52-inch-long banana-shaped float is a great addition to any backyard with a pool. It even comes with a patch repair kit to keep it in shape. “This float is awesome. It is so fun to see who can stay in the longest and just float around. 10/10 recommend,” wrote one reviewer. Other fun shapes are available in the listing as well.

45

A Pack of 64,000 Wildflower Seeds with 23 Flower Varieties

Amazon
Open Seed Vault Wildflower Seeds (64,000)
$13

The 64,000 wildflower seeds in this packet include 23 different non-GMO flower varieties. It also comes with a guide to caring for the plants. One reviewer wrote, “Planted my seeds (literally threw them on the ground) a few months ago in a little patch near my vegetable garden. The flowers are in full bloom and are stunning!!! The bees absolutely love them! If you want a low maintenance color garden for summer this is it!!!!”

