Jennifer Walter
2 hours ago
Gobble Gobble
Turkeys are weirder birds than you think.
Here are 9 surprising fun facts
Don’t think of them as big chickens.
Sarah Bricker / 500px/500px/Getty Images
Turkey meat may be a Thanksgiving staple, but there’s a whole lot more to these birds than what’s on your plate.
Found all over North America, turkeys have some peculiar features, surprising abilities, and a fascinating evolutionary history.
