Jennifer Walter

Gobble Gobble

Turkeys are weirder birds than you think. Here are 9 surprising fun facts

Don’t think of them as big chickens.

Sarah Bricker / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Turkey meat may be a Thanksgiving staple, but there’s a whole lot more to these birds than what’s on your plate.

Found all over North America, turkeys have some peculiar features, surprising abilities, and a fascinating evolutionary history.

Jeff R Clow/Moment/Getty Images
Tap