Madeline Muzzi
3 minutes ago

Science

Beer + Chicken = Slammable Chicken

Cooking with beer can be easy — if you follow a few basic scientific laws.

I selected a receipe uses beer in two separate stages:

First, it’s used for a brine, in which the chicken soaks overnight.

Next, another beer is used to baste the chicken while it roasts.

The alcohol plays a chemical role in the brining solution. Water and fat don’t mix, but fat and alcohol do.

The alcohol is able to penetrate the fat-rich meat and carry the brine flavor along with it.

The addition of beer -- which can break down fat -- in the brine enhances the flavors of the dish in ways that water alone wouldn’t.

