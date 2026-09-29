Few things are more humbling than looking down at a black shirt and realizing your scalp has been shedding onto it all day. But if those flakes have you scratching your head — literally and figuratively — you’re far from alone.

Dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis are closely related, though experts don’t always define their relationship in the same way. And they're hardly niche problems: A 2024 meta-analysis of 121 studies and more than 1.2 million people estimated that 5.64% of adults worldwide have seborrheic dermatitis, while dandruff may affect roughly half of the population. So where does ordinary dandruff end and seborrheic dermatitis begin — and why does the condition keep coming back?

What’s the Difference Between Dandruff and Seborrheic Dermatitis?

Basically, they're relatives. Though dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis are sometimes used interchangeably, “dandruff is considered to be a mild form of seborrheic dermatitis, without as much redness and inflammation,” says Dawn Queen, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. Dandruff is generally confined to the scalp, while seborrheic dermatitis can cause redness, itching, and greasy or flaky scale on the eyebrows, around the nose, behind the ears, the beard area, and even the chest, she says.

To add to the confusion, flakes are often chalked up to simple dryness, but a genuinely dry scalp is actually less common than you might think — thanks in part to the high concentration of oil-producing sebaceous glands on the scalp. The appearance of the flakes can help distinguish the two: “An actual dry scalp tends to produce fine, white, powdery flakes, while seborrheic dermatitis is more likely to involve small, yellowish, greasy patches along with more intense itching and redness,” says Queen.

What Sets Off Seborrheic Dermatitis?

Dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis are closely linked to a fungus that naturally lives on your skin: Malassezia. This genus of yeast is a normal part of the skin microbiome and feeds on oil produced by the sebaceous glands. “Most of the time, we have a pretty peaceful relationship with it,” says Dr. Carlos Vieira, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in Philadelphia.

Simply having Malassezia isn’t necessarily the issue; it’s how your body reacts to it. Research suggests seborrheic dermatitis involves an interplay among the yeast, sebum, the skin barrier, and the immune system. Everything from genetics to environmental factors may explain why one person’s Malassezia minds its own business while another person’s contributes to an itchy, flaky scalp, says Vieira.

That relationship between Malassezia and oil helps explain why seborrheic dermatitis can seem so contradictory: Your scalp may feel dry and flaky even when it’s producing plenty of oil. Because the yeast feeds on sebum, oil-rich areas like the scalp are an especially hospitable environment for it. Infrequent washing can allow sebum and scale to build up, potentially creating a more favorable environment for the yeast — but Vieira stresses that the equation isn’t as simple as “less hair-washing equals seborrheic dermatitis.” Two people with similar scalp habits can have very different experiences.

Oil isn’t the only factor, either. Queen points to cold, dry weather, stress, and illness as common triggers; sweat may play a role for some people, while greasy hair products and product buildup can worsen symptoms. Hormones may also have an indirect effect by changing oil production: Vieira notes that “fluctuations during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause can also exacerbate the condition.”

How to Treat Seborrheic Dermatitis

If your anti-dandruff shampoo isn't doing much, the problem may be how you're using it.

Queen and Vieira recommend ketoconazole, selenium sulfide, and zinc pyrithione. Salicylic acid can loosen and remove built-up scales. “Prescription options include stronger antifungals and medications that target inflammation,” says Queen.

“Medicated shampoo should be treated more like a scalp treatment than regular shampoo,” says Vieira. Work it into the scalp and leave it there for about three to five minutes before rinsing. Using it two or three times per week is generally enough, since frequent use can dry out the hair itself, he says.

Why Seborrheic Dermatitis Might Keep Coming Back

Unfortunately, clearing the flakes doesn't necessarily mean they won’t come back. Seborrheic dermatitis is chronic and “tends to wax and wane, meaning a calm scalp can be followed by another flare that seems to come out of nowhere,” says Vieira. However, knowing what’s triggering your symptoms can make them easier to manage. If you’re not seeing improvement from a consistent OTC treatment (or your scalp is particularly red, itchy, or inflamed), Vieira recommends seeing a board-certified dermatologist. Psoriasis, eczema, and contact dermatitis can all masquerade as seborrheic dermatitis, and sometimes, as he puts it, “your scalp needs a little detective work.”

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