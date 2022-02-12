If you’re anything like me, you have an Amazon wish list for everything in your life. Below, I’ve rounded up 45 of the cleverest things for your home most added to Amazon wish lists.It’s the uniqueness of these products and their often very specific uses that have landed them among other viral, wished-for Amazon products.

I’ve included a lazy Susan organizer, one designed specifically for tea bags, and a solution for keeping your T-shirts neat. Each of these products comes highly rated and reviewed so you can shop with confidence.

1. The Decorative Shelf For Your WFH Space

Keep your desk tidy with this small storage rack. It provides flat surfaces for frames or plants and has plenty of space for books, papers, and office supplies. You can adjust the configuration to fit your needs and it’s available in three style options.

2. A Versatile 25-Piece Set Of Plastic Organizers

These versatile drawer organizers are perfect for getting your entire house in order. The 25-pack comes with four different-sized plastic trays. Use them to organize that junk drawer, your makeup, home office, or even your pantry. Each transparent drawer comes with durable non-slip pads to keep everything from shifting around. They’re easy to wipe clean, too.

3. An Adjustable Food Wrap Organizer

The hardest part about organizing your home is finding storage solutions that can accommodate all of your stuff. This unique organizer is designed to secure food wrap boxes such as tin foil, plastic wrap, and wax paper. The eight adjustable wire holders and clever handle make it easy to store and pull out when you need it.

4. This Outlet Shelf For Bonus Device Storage

Add a little extra counter space right where you need it with this affordable home outlet shelf. This $12 gem turns any ordinary outlet into a convenient stand for speakers, beauty products, or voice-activated smart devices. Use it in the kitchen, bathroom, or office, or create your own charging station anywhere in your home.

5. This Narrow Toilet Paper Stand With Storage

Elevate your bathroom instantly with this stylish yet practical toilet paper stand. The narrow footprint is ideal for small spaces and the cabinet-like design keeps the bathroom organized. The top of the stand has a shelf, while the bottom portion can hold up to four rolls of TP, a small bathroom brush, or cleaning supplies. Between the two is one convenient TP roll holder. This is a bestseller with more than 24,000 reviews.

6. This Hair Styling Tool Organizer That Fits Three Tools

Give your hair tools a proper home and keep your counters clear with this bathroom organizer. It’s made of chrome metal, which allows you to safely store tools while they are cooling down. It has three slots to hold your straightener, curling iron, and blow dryer and features a bin underneath to neatly store cords. It fits over cabinet doors and is designed with a padded foam backing that protects your doors.

7. The Step Trash Can With A Small Footprint

For small bathrooms, this clever semi-round trash can is a game-changer. The stainless steel trash can hold six liters and has a small footprint with a strong steel pedal that can last for years. The silent close lid is a bonus feature and it has a removable inner bucket that makes taking out the trash a much easier task.

8. A Magnetic Stove Shelf For Spices

Keep your countertops clear by adding this magnetic shelf to the top of your stove. It snaps right on with virtually no installation required. The 30-inch bar is perfect for storing your spices, oils, or other cooking necessities. It’s designed to fit both flat and curved stoves, and the magnets on the bottom can be adjusted as needed. It comes in three sizes and a few colors like black and white.

9. A Container To Collect Grease In Your Kitchen

You don’t want to pour grease down your drain, but what do you do with it? This grease container is so convenient. It’s made of wrought iron and has an internal and external non-stick coating. It features a fine-mesh strainer that will catch debris and it sits elegantly on a coaster tray with an anti-slip bottom.

10. A Pack Of Super-Absorbent Reusable Wipes

Ideal for tackling spills and splashes on any surface, these versatile dishcloths are not only super absorbent but also reusable, making them a sustainable alternative to disposable paper towels. Simply toss them in the wash after use, and they'll be ready to tackle messes again and again. Designed to be multipurpose, these dishcloths are safe to use on a variety of surfaces, including marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood.

11. This Wall-Mounted Grocery Bag Dispenser

Solve a common storage issue and make reusing plastic bags easier with this wall-mounted bag dispenser. You can add up to 30 bags to the top opening, and when you need to reuse one, just pull a bag out of the front dispensing slot without disrupting the others. The dispenser comes with screws and adhesive tape for quick installation, too.

12. A Set Of Colorful Silicone Baking Mats

Perfect for both savory and sweet creations, you can enjoy a healthier meal with these premium silicone baking mats that eliminate the need for cooking sprays or oils. These professional-grade mats are nonstick and easy to clean, ensuring effortless baking and quick cleanup. They come in both half-sheet and quarter-sheet sizes, and can withstand a wide range of temperatures.

13. This 2-in-1 Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser

Why dispense your own toothpaste when you can pay $26 to have a machine do it for you? This toothpaste dispenser can be conveniently mounted to the wall by your bathroom sink using a double-sided adhesive. It’s also a sanitary solution: It can hold up to four toothbrushes when they’re not in use, keeping their heads covered and away from germs. Plus it features a shelf for storing other essentials, as well as two cup dispensers.

14. This Pack Of Cascading Hanger Organizers That Save Space

These versatile cascading hanger organizers let you group clothes by type, style, occasion, or color; whichever is more aligned with your organizational preferences. Each hanger has five slots for hangers and is strong enough to hold up to six pounds horizontally and eight pounds vertically. They come in black or white and in packs of eight, 10, 16, and 20.

15. The Undergarment Organizers That Are Under $20

This bestselling set of closet organizers makes it easy to keep your undergarments in order. It comes with four bins: a six-cell option designed for ties and scarves, an eight-cell option for underwear, a seven-cell option for bras, and a 24-cell option for socks. This $17 pack has earned nearly 50,000 reviews, including one that noted, “These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back.”

16. A DIY Cube Organizer That Takes 30 Minutes To Build

This easy-to-build cube storage organizer comes with six cubes, connectors, and a wooden mallet to put it all together, as well as furniture legs that lift it off the ground to avoid scratching floors. The manufacturer says it should take less than 30 minutes to assemble and you can choose from two sizes and six colors.

17. An Entryway Storage Unit For Your Shoes

If your shoes and the shoes of every guest that enters your home are sprawled out all over the hallway floor, this is the attractive solution you need in your home. This shoe shelf has four tiers where you can store shoes and boots, as well as purses and a basket for umbrellas. It can hold up to 16 pairs of shoes.

18. This Complete Set Of Cooking Utensils

With this versatile collection of nine essential kitchen utensils, you'll be equipped for all your cooking, baking, frying, and serving needs. The heat-resistant silicone-coated handles ensure safe usage up to 480°F, with long-lasting performance that can protect your hands from heat. Crafted with durability in mind, cleaning is a breeze as they are dishwasher safe, making maintenance effortless.

19. These Stylish Storage Bins That Fit Under The Bed

Say goodbye to clutter and maximize your closet storage with these spacious storage organizers. Crafted from lightweight, durable, and breathable material, these storage bins are made to last. The thoughtful design includes a reinforced handle for easy maneuvering and a see-through plastic cover, allowing you to easily identify the contents.

20. The Easy-To-Install Shelf Dividers

Customize your closet shelves without paying a fortune with these inexpensive shelf dividers. They slide onto shelves and stand up without any additional screws or installation. This pack of two dividers is made of non-woven fabric and strong steel supports that measure 12 inches high. They’re perfect for small closets or bathrooms where you need more room to stack towels, washcloths, linens, or clothing. The best part? If you change your mind, just slide the dividers off the shelf without any damage.

21. This Unique 28-Cell Organizer For Scarves

This space-saving organizer is designed to hold all of your scarves, shawls, or belts. The multipurpose organizer has 28 rings, giving you plenty of space to hang your accessoires or ties. The top of the organizer features a standard metal hanger hook so it easily fits into your closet. The soft texture of the organizer ensures your accessories are never damaged.

22. This Over-The-Door Pocket Organizer

This over-the-door organizer features six pockets, each with a clear window to see what’s inside. Use it to store kids’ toys, linens, or pantry items. It will hang over a standard door or on a closet rod. The fabric organizer comes in seven colors and has earned more than 20,000 reviews.

23. A Wall-Mounted Plastic Bag Organizer

Keep your reusable bags organized and easily accessible with this handy plastic bag holder. Installation is a breeze, and mounting hardware is included for your convenience. This bag holder can be easily mounted on walls, inside cabinets, and closets — and it's not just for grocery bags: you can use it to handily store trash bags, garbage bags, shopping bags, and more.

24. The Digital Thermometer That’s Waterproof & Easy To Read

Take some of the stress out of cooking. From grilling to baking and everything in between, this versatile digital thermometer is a must-have kitchen accessory. Its waterproof design allows for easy cleaning and the large LCD screen with a contrasted blue backlight provides clear and convenient temperature readings. With a 240-degree rotating probe, you can use it at any angle, and the built-in bottle opener adds extra functionality.

25. This Set Of Nesting Stainless Steel Bowls

Providing you with the ideal bowl for every task, this set of high-quality stainless steel bowls features an attractive mirror finish that adds elegance to your kitchen decor. Not only are they easy to clean, but they are also resistant to odors, stains, and tastes. Designed to be durable yet lightweight, these bowls are made from shatterproof materials that are both freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

26. These Stackable Eyewear Organizers That Look High End

A good pair of sunglasses isn’t cheap: that’s why reviewers love this hard plastic eyeglass storage case. Each case holds five pairs of glass, and this set comes with two — which stack on top of each other. The hinged lids and transparent design look high-end without the expensive price tag. They’re also available in different colors, however, they all still have a transparent top.

27. The Easy-To-Install Plastic Fridge Drawers

Make use of that empty space in your refrigerator with these fridge drawer organizers. The durable plastic track attaches to your fridge’s shelves and a slide-out drawer opens and closes with ease. Each bin is made of food-grade plastic that’s BPA-free and easy to clean. These bins are the perfect place to store produce, cheese, or snacks.

28. The Airtight Storage Set For The Pantry Of Your Dreams

Avoid attracting bugs, critters, or mold by storing your food in these low-cost, airtight storage containers — that also look pretty in your pantry. This set of 15 comes with several sizes of jars to accommodate all your favorite snacks and foods and keep them fresh — from coffee beans to noodles or candy. Their BPA-free plastic design won’t break and the set includes labels and a liquid chalk marker so you can more effectively organize your kitchen and keep your food fresher, longer.

29. A Pack Of Fridge Organizers For Condiments

​​Reviewers love how affordable these pantry and fridge organizers are and how easy they make it to stay tidy. This eight-pack comes with drawers to hold condiments, produce, snacks, and more. Plus: the transparent design makes it easy to quickly find what you need.

30. This Clever Lid Organizer For Tupperware

This lid organizer is exactly what your kitchen storage is missing. For just $20, solve your organization woes by storing lids in between these five adjustable dividers. They hold round and square lids up to 9-inches wide. It’s made of BPA-free plastic and has earned more than 24,000 reviews.

31. A Wall-Mounted Organizer For Brooms

Keep your cleaning tools off the floor with this wall-mounted organizer. It’s ideal for tools like mops and brooms and has four spring-loaded holders that lock items into place, as well as four hooks for hanging towels, brushes, and more. One five-star review noted, “Works wonderful in my laundry room. Now able to keep brooms and mops off the floor! I’ll be purchasing one more to finish up organizing the small space.”

32. This Convenient Cabinet Door Solution For Cutting Boards

The inside of your cabinet doors is an under-utilized space and this organizer can help with that. The alloy steel organizer hangs over the cabinet door to provide narrow storage for cutting boards or baking sheets. The ultra-thin hooks are padded with foam to protect your cabinets from any wear. One reviewer noted, “fastened it to the side of our cupboards above a counter to store large cutting boards. Fits perfectly and sturdy.”

33. The Perfect Cabinet Organizer For Water Bottles

You’ve been looking for a better way to store water bottles — here’s a clever solution. This vertical, stackable water bottle holder will straighten your cabinet in seconds. Each rack holds about three bottles, depending on their size. This rack is adjustable so you can lower or raise the shelves to accommodate bottles of any size and this pick boasts more than 10,000 reviews.

34. This Dual-Sided Pan Organizer Reviewers Love

This pot organizer is worth the hype because it’s completely customizable and keeps clean pots off of dirty cabinet floors. With adjustable dividers and sturdy construction, the organizer can be assembled in three primary ways. Use the rack horizontally to store pans and their lids on their sides, or vertically to store pots and pans on one or both sides. The M-shaped dividers are ideal for holding pots, pans, and lids of all shapes and sizes and have a non-slip silicone layer that keeps them in place.

35. This Sleek & Chic Kitchen Scale

With its accurate measurements and convenient features, this digital scale is a must-have tool for any cooking or baking enthusiast. It offers precise measurements in one-gram increments, up to 11 pounds. It features an easy tare function, unit conversion, and a clear backlit LCD display. Portable and versatile, and made with a stainless steel platform, it is suitable for measuring food, small items, and liquids.

36. These Velvet-Coated Hangers That Help Save Closet Space

Maximize your closet space with these slim black velvet hangers. Designed with a 360-degree swivel hook and contoured shoulder line, these hangers help preserve the shape of your clothes and come with an accessory bar for convenient storage of ties, scarves, belts, and more. The nonslip velvet surface securely holds your garments, while the lightweight yet sturdy design can support up to 10 pounds.

37. A Three-Tier Can Rack For Perfectly Organized Cans

This three-tier can rack will make your pantry look polished without costing a lot of money. It can easily store up to 36 cans in a variety of sizes. If you need more storage, you can even stack multiple organizers on top of each other to form one large rack. They come in four colors that will match your other storage solutions.

38. This Slim Vertical Drawer Organizer For Cutlery

It’s no wonder why shoppers love this simple and compact cutlery organizer or why it has more than 60,000 reviews. It saves space by stacking your cutlery and keeping it orderly. It holds 24 pieces despite its slim design; however, your drawer will need to be at least 3.25 inches in height to accommodate both the organizer and the cutlery that goes in it, so be sure to measure before ordering this tray.

39. The Ultimate Cutting Board Set That Comes With Three Different-Sized Boards

Enhance your cooking experience with this complete set of sturdy plastic cutting boards. With three different sizes, this set is ideal for various cooking needs, whether it's a multi-course meal or all-day meal prep. Cleaning up is a breeze as the boards are dishwasher-safe and resistant to splintering, cracking, or peeling, and the grooved design helps ensure a drip- and mess-free cooking process.

40. These Handy Devices That Stop Your Rug Corners Curling

Say goodbye to curled rug corners and slippery rugs with this pack of rug grippers. Featuring "V" shaped corner pieces, this innovative solution instantly flattens curled rug corners and grips the floor to prevent rugs from slipping and sliding. The corner pieces work on all indoor rugs and are suitable for various surfaces, such as hardwood floors.

41. These Large Storage Bags With Handles For Seasonal Items

If you’re moving or have a lot of seasonal decor, clothing, or linens, add this to your wishlist. This set comes with eight large, heavy-duty bags that have a three-sided zipper design that’s durable. Each bag features side handles and long straps on the top. These make a perfect alternative to traditional moving boxes or bulky storage bins. And when they aren’t in use, they collapse flat for simple storage anywhere.

42. A Matching Set Of Door Handle Covers That Prevent Unsightly Smudges

Protect your kitchen appliances from stains, dirt, water, and fingerprints while adding an elegant touch to your decor with this set of handle covers. They have hook-and-loop fastenings for easy adjustment and can fit various kitchen appliances such as fridges, microwaves, ovens, kitchen cabinets, and dishwashers. Made of high-quality flocking linen material, they are cushy and machine washable.

43. The Stylish Box That Organizes & Hides Unsightly Cables

If your cables and wires are a tangled mess, you need this cable management box. Ideal for under-desk cables, organizing holiday decorations, or managing TV cords, it’s a simple solution for concealing and protecting power strips and excess cables. It makes cleaning hard-to-reach spaces easier and keeps electrical cords out of reach from curious pets and infants. With its modern design, this cord organizer box seamlessly blends with any decor.

44. A Kitchen Tool That Makes Slicing & Dicing Easy

This handheld mandoline is a versatile kitchen tool that allows you to effortlessly slice various ingredients. Its adjustable design makes it easy to achieve the desired slice thickness with a simple twist of the soft knob, and you can choose to slice directly onto a plate or a cutting board or conveniently hook the mandoline over a bowl. The nonslip handle, knob, and foot provide stability and help prevent accidents while slicing. Cleaning is a breeze as this mandoline is dishwasher-safe.

45. This Over-The-Sink Strainer For Easy Rinsing

This over-sink colander can be used for a variety of tasks, such as rinsing vegetables and fruits, draining pasta, thawing frozen food, or even as a dish rack to air-dry utensils, cups, and small plates. It can expand from 14 to 19 inches to accommodate different sink sizes and save space when not in use. Made from BPA-free plastic, it’s safe for food preparation and is highly durable and heat resistant. Cleaning is a breeze as it is dishwasher-safe and resistant to rust.