Amazons and Wonder Women: Mythbusting human history

For centuries, scientists have unearthed myth-busting evidence about our primitive human past. Now, two new studies have researchers rethinking common ancient stereotypes.

Discovered deep within the mountains of Peru, the remains of a fierce female hunter prove prehistoric hunting wasn’t just a man’s game. Meanwhile, new research on the Amazons, the female warriors of Greek mythology, reveal what truly makes a warrior, confirming the existence of real-life “Wonder Women.”

Unexpected truths about forceful females of years past are not only turning fantasy into reality; they’re rewriting human history.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss how new discoveries are subverting prehistoric gender roles.

Our first story is about the ancient women who hunted big game alongside their male peers. With evidence suggesting the ranks of prehistoric hunters may have actually been close to 50 percent female, researchers are rethinking the structure of early hunter-gatherer societies.

Our second story is about the science behind the real-life “Wonder Woman,” and how it’s telling a new human story. As new genetic analysis highlights ancient female warriors, studies confirm the existence of the once mythical Amazon woman.

