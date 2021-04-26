Supermoon 2021: 6 facts you need to know about the phenomenon

Look up
This infrequent lunar occurrence is worth staying up for.
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A full moon is already an event worth looking up for, but there’s an even more spectacular lunar phenomenon you should make time to see: the supermoon.
GeorgePeters/DigitalVision Vectors/Getty Images
In 2021, we’ll see two supermoons: one on the night of April 26 and one on May 26.
They’ll be visible throughout the night, with a peak shortly before midnight. So what exactly is a supermoon?