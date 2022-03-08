Just keep swimming
It had two more tentacles than today’s octopi.
A. Martin UW Photography/Moment/Getty Images
Octopi may be strange, but their past is even stranger.
We don’t know when octopi or their squid cousins first swam in the Earth’s oceans.
Wild Horizon/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
But we do know that coleoids — a class of soft-bodied cephalopods that encompass squid and octopi — have been around for a long time.
Isolated fossils of ancient coleoids date back hundreds of millions of years.