Jennifer Walter
Octopus,Octopus vulgaris,can change color and patterns dramatically,in Chichiriviche de la Costa,Ven...

Just keep swimming

Look: This weird 10 legged fossil could be an octopus ancestor with extra arms

It had two more tentacles than today’s octopi.

Humberto Ramirez/Moment/Getty Images

A. Martin UW Photography/Moment/Getty Images

Octopi may be strange, but their past is even stranger.

We don’t know when octopi or their squid cousins first swam in the Earth’s oceans.

Wild Horizon/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

But we do know that coleoids — a class of soft-bodied cephalopods that encompass squid and octopi — have been around for a long time.

Isolated fossils of ancient coleoids date back hundreds of millions of years.