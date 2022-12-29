New discoveries
New to science and already endangered.
Paulo Camargo
Every year, thousands of new species of plants and fungi are discovered, proving again and again just how much we still don’t know about our world. And each year, Britain’s Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew highlights 10 key discoveries.
Marcos Amend
Even as they’re being discovered, some species are already endangered. Naming them won’t put a stop to that, but it shines a needed light on their precarious situation and shows us what conservationists are working to protect.