Moon origin story had a major impact on the Earth's atmosphere

Earth formed around 4.5 billion years ago. In the surrounding chaos of this younger universe, our planet survived several impacts from massive bodies.
One of those collisions may have birthed the Moon. And new research reveals it may also have cost the Earth a portion of its atmosphere.
In a study recreating the Earth's early history, scientists argue an ancient collision with another object in space may have caused Earth to lose somewhere between 10 to 60 percent of its atmosphere.