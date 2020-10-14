Scientists measured a key ingredient in star formation for the first time

During the early universe, galaxy and star formation was at an all-time high.

A mere few hundred million years after the Big Bang, nearly half of the stars that have ever existed had already formed.

The rate of star formation has decreased by tenfold since then, but there is a missing piece in the story of what fueled the rapid spurt of star births early in the universe, and why the growth has since slowed.

The mystery centers on atomic hydrogen — a key ingredient in star formation and the fuel for this early burst of productivity.

To try and solve this, a team of scientists measured atomic hydrogen in more than 7,000 galaxies during a period of the universe in which galactic formation was at its peak. Their findings are detailed in a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. The data reveal new clues into the earliest years of the cosmos and how it continues to evolve today.

During the early universe, atomic hydrogen made up the majority of gas in younger galaxies.

Stars form as interstellar gas falls into galaxies, creating hydrogen atoms which are then converted to molecular hydrogen. This directly fuels the birth of stars.

Hydrogen atoms have been detected in nearby galaxies, but the atomic gas is harder to detect in galaxies that are farther away. As a result, the exact details of the gas that fueled early star formation remained an enigma.

To observe the process in these distant galaxies, the scientists behind the new study used the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, located near Pune, India to measure the emissions of neutral atomic hydrogen in a total of 7,653 galaxies.

The telescope was used to peer back into the early universe and measure the gas that birthed young stars. National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune, India

The galaxies were all over 0.4 redshift, which is a unit of measurement denoting an object's distance from Earth. Redshift depends on how light shifts toward shorter or longer wavelengths as objects in space move closer or farther away from us. The farther away an object is, the more the light is shifted towards the red end of the spectrum.

The galaxies studied here are located in the early universe, in a region of space and time when galaxy formation was at its peak — around four to seven billion years after the Big Bang.

Galaxies at that time contained about 2.5 times more of this gas relative to their stellar masses than galaxies do today. The huge amount of this gas in these early galaxies could explain the higher rate of star formation during that time of cosmic history, the results suggest.

Atomic hydrogen was consumed relatively quickly in the process of star formation, the study suggests. That means the accretion of the gas would have had to have been somewhat continuous in order to keep up with the rate of birth of these young stars, the study finds.

In that sense, it is perhaps no surprise that star formation slowed down, given that the production of hydrogen gas did not remain high enough to meet the high output of baby stars.

The study does not conclude whether the gas was mostly found in larger galaxies, or if it was distributed among all galaxies equally, however. So there are still some missing details scientists will need to fill in with future observations of the distant universe.

The scientists behind this study hope to use the upcoming Square Kilometre Array, a radio telescope designed specifically to detect hydrogen emissions from distant galaxies, to try and answer these fundamental questions of how our universe formed.