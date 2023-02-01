‘Golden Boy’ mummy CT scans reveal 2,300-year-old burial traditions

Book of the Dead
The teenage mummy’s coffin was a treasure trove of burial rituals.
Culture Club/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
More than 2,000 years ago, ancient Egyptians mummified the dead through a painstaking process believed to guide souls to the afterlife.
United Archives/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Though the mummification process can preserve bodies for thousands of years, countless tombs were robbed from the Middle Ages through the 19th Century to turn mummies into sketchy medicine or curios.