Robin Bea
The mummy's coffin.

Book of the Dead

‘Golden Boy’ mummy CT scans reveal 2,300-year-old burial traditions

The teenage mummy’s coffin was a treasure trove of burial rituals.

SN SALEEM

Culture Club/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

More than 2,000 years ago, ancient Egyptians mummified the dead through a painstaking process believed to guide souls to the afterlife.

United Archives/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Though the mummification process can preserve bodies for thousands of years, countless tombs were robbed from the Middle Ages through the 19th Century to turn mummies into sketchy medicine or curios.

