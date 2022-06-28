Jennifer Walter

far, far away

BepiColombo: Watch the probe’s second stunning Mercury flyby

We’re one step closer to orbiting the closest planet to the Sun.

ESA/BepiColombo/MTM

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Mercury may be the least-explored planet in the inner Solar System, but the ongoing BepiColombo mission is creeping ever closer to the neighbor in our cosmic backyard.

On June 23, BepiColombo completed its second Mercury flyby.

The goal of the joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is for BepiColombo to orbit Mercury by 2025.

ESA via Giphy