We’re one step closer to orbiting the closest planet to the Sun.
NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
Mercury may be the least-explored planet in the inner Solar System, but the ongoing BepiColombo mission is creeping ever closer to the neighbor in our cosmic backyard.
The goal of the joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is for BepiColombo to orbit Mercury by 2025.