It’s hard to fault Percy Jackson and the Olympians, given what fans of the series had before. The Disney+ series is a vast improvement on the 2010 film starring Logan Lerman, chiefly because it’s so faithful to the books by Rick Riordan. Still, it’s not quite enough to exist as an accurate retelling. This new, improved Percy Jackson felt like a slog in other areas, with shoddy pacing and muddy backgrounds from the Volume keeping audiences at arm’s length.

Percy Jackson Season 1 had a laundry list of issues to address. Fortunately, the new trailer for Season 2 seems to be teasing a big improvement on its predecessor.

The second season of Percy Jackson will adapt the events of The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Riordan’s five-book series. It’s decidedly angstier than book 1, The Lightning Thief, which mostly had the task of introducing a hidden world filled with Greek gods and their half-blooded children. The child of a love affair between the god Poseidon (Toby Stephens) and a mortal woman, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) has only just gotten used to his new life as a half-blood. He’s got new friends in Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), the daughter of Athena, and the satyr Grover (Aryan Simhadri). He’s even training to meet his potential with summers at Camp Half-Blood, kind of like Hogwarts for Greek society.

But something changes when Percy and Annabeth start to suffer from haunting dreams. Our heroes see visions of terrible things, like Grover getting abducted and their beloved camp under siege. It turns out those things are actually happening in reality: Grover’s gone missing, and the exiled Luke (Charlie Bushnell) has poisoned the mythical tree that protects Camp Half-Blood from their enemies. The only thing that can save the camp is the Golden Fleece, a mythical relic with powerful healing abilities, and only Percy and Annabeth are capable of getting it.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is heading into much darker territory in Season 2. Disney+

“With help from Annabeth, Clarisse, and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus,” the synopsis reads.

Season 2 will be much darker than Season 1, and ideally more action-packed. It’ll be interesting to see how the series adapts the book, but it’s already gotten a lot farther than the original film adaptation. With Season 3 currently in production, it’s clear Disney believes in this remake. Season 1 gave fans a promising foundation; Season 2 can (hopefully) only build on it.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 premieres on December 10 on Disney+.