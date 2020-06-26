Unmasking the facts about face masks

Just as we begin to emerge from 2020’s tidal wave of perpetual pandemic panic, experts warn about a potential “second wave” of coronavirus. However, you may not have to restock on the extra toilet paper, alcohol, and video games just yet. Thankfully, a resurgence isn't totally inevitable or out of our control.
As public health experts keep telling us, there is a cheap but powerful tool in our arsenal to stop this dreaded boomerang effect in its tracks: face masks. While mask advocates call for universal adoption of face masks, science confirms that if only half the population covered up, the second wave of Covid-19 could be entirely prevented.
In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss how the widespread adoption of face masks could help curb the spread of Covid-19.
Our first story is about the research showing face masks can dramatically curb Covid-19 cases if at least 50 percent of people wear them. While masks aren’t a catch-all, experts stress they’re one of the most effective, practical tools to beat back Covid-19 — especially in resource-strapped areas of the world.
Our second story looks at how to further get this mask messaging across. Through a series of interconnected pro-mask initiatives that stretch from the United States to Czech Republic, viral movements are looking to change mask policies around the world — and some are succeeding.
Read the original Inverse stories here:
- Inside the global social media movement that claims it changed the CDC's mind on masks
- Covid-19 second wave could be prevented if 50% of people do this
