The path to good health in 2021

Ahead of the holiday season — as we brace ourselves for a chilly, virus-laden winter — staying physically safe from the novel coronavirus remains a top priority.

By combing through a massive data set, researchers have pinpointed the most common superspreader sites to avoid. But while steering clear of certain locations could be lifesaving, you don’t have to take an all-or-nothing approach to health.

New research says some of the most powerful strategies for longevity are free and easy, and have nothing to do with giving up bread or suffering through a HIIT class. Soft health drivers like social networks, kindness, and volunteerism can make everyday living better — and add years to your life.

In this episode of The Abstract, we explain how to avoid high-risk hot spots and embrace essential soft health drivers for a stronger, healthier new year.

Our first story is about the massive data set that reveals the four risky superspreader sites to skip this winter. Experts suggest avoiding these areas can limit catastrophic transmission and keep cities from locking down.

Our second story looks at the soft health drivers proven to keep you mentally and physically strong — without costing you a dime. Whereas diet and exercise are important, the soft drivers of health — how you live your life mentally and socially — can be key drivers of wellness and longevity.

