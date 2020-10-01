How you doin’? Staying mentally healthy during Covid-19

In the age of coronavirus, dealing with Covid-19 information overload has become the new normal.

With the world more confusing than ever, dealing with constant uncertainty can have dire consequences when it comes to your mental health. And while sussing out truths and digesting complicated news can be exhausting, there are scientific ways to cut through the clutter and find the information you really need.

Key strategies can also protect your mental health against anxiety and depression. Before you grab your phone for another doom-scrolling session, it’s important to check in on yourself first.

The best way to forge ahead through uncertainty may be to slow down entirely. You can start by taking a breath, and asking yourself one question first: how you doin’?

In a bonus crossover episode, Inverse Mind & Body staff writer Ali Pattillo joins Quinn Emmett and Brian Colbert Kennedy, co-hosts of the Important, Not Important podcast, for a conversation about today’s information overload — and its gripping effects on our mental health. Luckily, the latest insight from scientists offers vital strategies to help keep us healthy and sane.

