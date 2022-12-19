If you spend any amount of time scrolling through #BeautyTok or #AmazonFinds on TikTok, odds are you’ve come across foot peel masks. These magical little booties help to peel away dry, callused skin from your feet over a period of about two weeks. It’s a hands-off beauty routine with totally satisfying results.

Perhaps one of the most viral foot masks is the peach-scented foot peel mask from Plantifique. The brand claims to have racked up over 115 million views on TikTok and been used by over 1 million customers worldwide.

If you’ve been thinking about dipping your toe, or uh, entire foot, into the peeling mask trend, now is the time to do so because the two-pack of peach-scented masks is on sale now at Amazon for a whopping 50% off.

Yep, they’re down from their original price of $29.95 to $14.96 from December 19 to 25, making each pair of masks cost less than $7.50. That’s way less than a day at the pedicurist.

Plantifique’s peach foot masks are a bona fide customer favorite on Amazon, with nearly 25,000 five-star reviews on the e-tailer. “I will start by saying I won’t post pictures because the peeling process I personally find really gross, but the results are amazing! I am one of those people who can’t stand the feeling of dry rough feet. I use this product when I start to feel my feet are getting that dry and rough feel. As I said the peeling process is very gross looking and does take time. The peeling process for me takes about 3-4 days depending on how long/ often I soak my feet after the peel is applied. During that time I wear socks. Once all the dead skin is gone I am left with really soft skin on my feet,” one happy buyer wrote.

These foot peel masks are also a viral sensation on TikTok, with tons of videos of influencers showing off the peeling process. It’s kind of gross, but also totally mesmerizing, and the result speaks for itself.

Though oftentimes used for a self care moment, you can also turn the holiday into a spa-li-day, because Plantifique’s family pack of foot peel masks is also available at a deep discount this week: 40% off, to be exact. Because the family that does a foot peel together... doesn’t have to point fingers about who exactly is shedding away dry skin like a snake.

This multipack comes with four masks, each with a different unique ingredient and benefit: peach for rejuvenation, strawberry for exfoliation, avocado to boost collagen, and vitamins for regeneration.

How exactly do these magical foot peel masks work? Just soak your feet in warm water, wear the booties for about an hour to 90 minutes underneath your favorite pair of fuzzy socks, rinse off the serum, and watch over the next 14 days as your old skin peels away. You can continue to soak them daily to help the process, but everyday activity will also do the trick.

These masks use various botanicals, lactic acid, and salicylic acids to penetrate the deepest layers of the skin and exfoliate. The actual peeling process may take a couple of days to kick off and then occurs over five to six more days, but at the end of the process, you won’t even recognize your feet.