I’m all about trying new products to help my own well-being. Stickers that promise to make me feel more energetic? Tried them. CBD gummies that’ll help me sleep better? Tried those too. That’s why the team over at Örlö Nutrition immediately caught my eye. Örlö is unlike other wellness brands. For one, they deal with algae that are grown in Iceland.

That alone is enough to pique anyone’s interests. Why is algae becoming the brand new wellness trend? Because it’s got a ton of vitamins and has shown to be incredibly beneficial. In fact, some doctors believe that red algae, in particular, may help some populations avoid colon cancer.

Why is Örlö focused on algae?

The company came together thanks to VAXA Technologies. The people behind the company have studied algae, and realized that it’s what helps make fish so nutritious for humans. Think about it — from fish, we gain omega nutrition. Many of us even take fish oil pills in order to boost our health. But, fish get those benefits from algae. It’s a plant protein and a great addition to our diets. (That said, checking in with your physician is always recommended, just to make sure this is a positive step for you as an individual.)

By making the switch from fish oil pills to Örlö’s sustainably grown algae to get omega-3s, you can save fish and reduce your Co2 impact. According to Örlö, every bottle of their supplements saves 110 Pelagic fish and the equivalent Co2 of driving over 3 miles.

Örlö’s OMEGA-3 supplements are just one of their health-friendly products

Fast Facts: Vegan, Carbon Negative, Ocean-Friendly.

Ingredients: 1000 mg Algea Oil, 260 mg Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids, 90 mg EPA, 170 mg DHA, 135 mg Polar Lipids, Vegan Softgel Shell (Non-GMO Modified Cornstarch, Glycerine, Sorbitol, Seaweed Extract, Purified Water)

This supplement was created to help support some of your most vital organs — your brain and heart, to be specific. Its unique polar-lipid structure provides superior absorption to other fish oil supplements and it doesn’t have the fishy aftertaste either.

They even have a product that supports pregnant women.

Fast Facts: Vegan, Carbon Negative, Ocean-Friendly.

Ingredients: 1000 mg Algea Oil, 2350 mg Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids. 15 mg EPA, 335 mg DHA, 77 mg Polar Lipids, Vegan Softgel Shell (Non-GMO Modified Cornstarch, Glycerine, Sorbitol, Seaweed Extract, Purified Water)

While it’s important to run all supplements by your obstetrician, the company also makes a vegan, non-GMO product for women who are expecting. This supplement contains DHA, which is important for a baby’s growth. And who knows? Maybe an algae pill taken now might help ensure your child likes plant-based foods after being cleared for solids. (I know — wishful thinking. Parents, I fully understand the struggle.)

Örlö is so serious about their craft that they farm their own algae.

If you’re concerned about how Örlö farms its algae, have no fear. Their facility in Iceland is actually notably the first production plant with a carbon-negative profile. Fish aren’t impacted or put in danger during their process, and their algae grow thanks to 100% renewable energy. If all production plants were like this, imagine how much of an impact it’d have on the world.

In the algae-growing world alone, Örlö uses 99% less land and water resources than its competitors. And since they harvest their own, they don’t have to deal with environmental pollutants. The company is a good reminder that we should start asking more questions about how our food makes its way onto our plates.

Still, one of the coolest things about Örlö is that they have a podcast.

Yes, saving the world and making a positive environmental impact are both important. But, their podcast helps spread the word even more.

The podcast is called Nutrition Without Compromise, and it’s a great source for anyone interested in learning more about the importance of nutrients, and the reality of food deserts in our world today. Since some people don’t have the right access to nutritious foods, Örlö’s innovative products can help fill that gap a little bit.

Overall, it’s quite an educational listen. And, by adding it to your podcast rotation, you might find yourself more immersed in the community that, in the words of ÖRLÖ, “challenges the status quo.”

ÖRLÖ also sells a pretty cool tee.

And as you might expect, it’s petrochemical free. Made in California, ÖRLÖ also makes sure that its merchandise doesn’t unnecessarily harm the planet. Each shirt has been created with materials that were ethically sourced, sustainably managed, and recycled.

ÖRLÖ is a company to keep on your radar. They’re a great reminder that food innovations are happening worldwide, and that manufacturing new products doesn’t mean our planet needs to take an environmental hit. Change is happening.