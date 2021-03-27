coronavirus
SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images
As Covid-19 vaccinations slowly become available to more people, questions remain about the two-dose format. Do you need the second dose at all? And how safe are you after just one?
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Not all vaccines are created equal. Single-dose Covid-19 vaccines do exist — like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but you should absolutely get both doses if you receive a two-dose vaccine. And all vaccines take several weeks to kick in.