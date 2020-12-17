Here’s something interesting: Research shows that your head, face, and chest are more sensitive to temperature changes — which is why a cozy winter hat goes a long way once the weather turns cold. Not only are the best winter hats for men made from warm materials like wool and fleece, but they come in a range of styles, so you can find the one you'll want to wear through the cold season.

Men's winter hats are made with a variety of materials, but they're all designed to do the same thing: fend off the chill. If you want to get into details, it's helpful to know that acrylic and polyester fleece offer great warmth, while cotton adds a bit of breathable comfort if you're worried about overheating under too many layers. Wool is one of the warmest materials around, and it's also temperature-regulating, so it'll keep you comfortable in all kinds of weather. And all these materials — with the exception of cotton — are moisture-wicking, so you don't have to worry about wet snow seeping through.

You’ll also want to consider style and performance. Most men's winter hat styles are versatile enough to wear anywhere and any place, but if you exercise outdoors, you might want a lightweight, moisture-wicking hat that’ll keep you warm and dry while you sweat (one of these options are even thin enough to wear comfortably under a helmet — perfect if you ski, snowboard, or cycle). Other winter hats for men, like a faux fur-lined trapper hat or a timeless newsboy hat, are stylish pieces to add to your winter wardrobe.

No matter which style you prefer, these men’s winter hats — which are all available on Amazon — will have you prepared when frigid temps arrive for the season.

1. A Carhartt beanie with 40,000+ reviews

With more than 40,000 reviews and a stellar overall rating, this Carhartt beanie is a fan favorite for winter weather. Boasting a classic design, the stretchy rib-knit cap is made from warm acrylic with a wide cuff that you can pull down over your ears. It comes in a huge variety of colors, including gray, navy, and hunter green, all with the classic Carhartt patch.

Available colors: 28

According to a fan: “like this particular hat because it's long enough that, if it's really cold, you can pull the hat all the way down and double the fabric over your ears to keep them warmer. Most types of these hats I find are not deep enough to do that. So this is by far my favorite cold weather hat. Carhartt put some thought into this hat, and it paid off. Superior."

2. A classic wool beanie

For something classic and reliable, you can't go wrong with this U.S. Navy issue wool cap. Wool offers the most temperature regulation of all the materials on this list, so it'll keep you warm on freezing days, but won't overheat you if you're just dealing with some mildly cool weather. Reviewers report that the wool material isn't itchy, and the rib-knit hat has a wide cuff that can be folded down over the ears. It comes in three neutral colors: black, navy blue, and coyote tan.

Available colors: 3

According to a fan: "Great cap - keeps my head really warm; wool is not itchy and the knit stretches just right."

3. A faux fur trapper hat

For woodsy vibes, check out this buffalo plaid trapper hat lined with faux fur. The shell is made from warm acrylic and polyester with a soft polyester lining, and you can wear the ear flaps up or down, depending on how cold it is — just make adjustments with the simple snap closures. And if you prefer solid colors as opposed to this cabin-worthy plain, the hat is also available in navy and black.

Available colors: 3

According to a fan: “I’m seriously impressed but the quality of this trapper hat. It’s thick, warm, and looks awesome!”

4. A stretchy baseball cap with ear & neck coverage

If you love sporting a baseball cap year-round, this fleece ball cap will keep you warm when the temperature dips. It's made from a blend of plush polyester and fleece, along with spandex to offer a snug fit that blocks out the cold. It's outfitted with a curved bill that has a reflective accent for low-light conditions and — the best part — a cuff that can be folded down to provide protection to your ears and upper neck.

Available colors: 1

According to a fan: “Warm and comfortable. I wanted a warm hat that would cover my ears and also keep the sun out of my eyes. This will do both."

5. A skull cap for outdoor workouts & wearing under helmets

Lightweight, thin, and boasting flat-seam construction, this stretchy skull cap is the best option if you're looking for something you can wear under a helmet, but it's also fantastic if you're just in the market for something non-bulky. Offering four-way stretch and ear coverage, it's made from a blend of polyester and spandex, with a thermal lining that wicks away sweat.

Available colors: 8

According to a fan: “Fits my head well. I use it as a ski helmet liner and it it large enough to cover my ears plus has a double layer over the ears. Just what I needed for colder ski days.”

6. An affordable 2-pack of beanies

If you’re looking for an affordable winter hat, you can’t go wrong with this two-pack of knit beanies. The soft and cozy beanies are made from a stretchy blend of acrylic, polyester, and cotton — a great choice if you're looking for a combination of warmth and breathability. They’re available in different color combinations, and (like the above option) you can pull the extra-wide cuffs down to cover your ears. One note: Some reviewers mention that the caps run small, so they may not be the best option if you have a larger head.

Available color combinations: 7

According to a fan: “These beanies were thick and pretty warm. I found them practical for going in both the chilly LA nights and in cold/windy NY.”

7. A trapper hat with a mask

This trapper hat with a mask will give you extra coverage while enjoying the great outdoors on frigid days. Made with a water-resistant nylon shell, it’s lined with plush polyester faux fur for extra warmth, and the removable, snap-on mask protects your face from any biting winds. The ear flaps can be worn up or down using the adjustable buckle strap, and if you're looking for the most coverage possible — you can opt for a version that wraps around your neck.

Available colors and styles: 7

According to a fan: “I've used it in sub-zero temps and it kept my head and face protected. The face mask is adjustable and removable if it's not needed.”

8. A fleece-lined beanie

With a stretchy knit wool shell and a thermal polar fleece lining, this classic winter beanie will be a go-to hat that'll keep you ultra-warm. The cozy, lightweight beanie has thousands of five-star ratings and comes in colors that’ll go with everything in your winter closet. And if you want to switch it up, it's also available in a wide rib-knit option.

Available colors and styles: 7

According to a fan: “I recently traveled well north into Canada [...] We went snow tubing, dog sledding, visited an Ice Hotel, and I wore this hat every day, all day, for the entire five day trip. The hat was wind proof, comfortable and very warm. I wasn't cold at all. Highly recommend."

9. A beanie with a brim to keep snow off your glasses

If you wear glasses, you'll want to check out this beanie with a brim. It’s made from two layers of soft and warm double-knit acrylic with a wide cuff that can be pulled down over the ears, and the short brim is perfect for shielding your specs from snowflakes or sleet. It comes in versatile colors like army green and navy, as well as brights like red and yellow.

Available colors: 10

According to a fan: “I'm a letter carrier, and the bill on this hat saves me in the rain. I wear glasses and the bill keeps the rain from adhering to my lenses.”

10. A wool newsboy hat

Want a winter cap with vintage style? This newsboy hat is an excellent pick that has withstood the test of time. The simple cap is made from 100% wool with a flannel lining and a snap-front brim. It comes in classic colors like camel, charcoal, and brown, all of which will look good for years to come.

Available colors: 5

5 Available sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large

According to a fan: “Nice winter grade cap with a flannel liner that provides superior warmth during the winter months. A very good value as well."

11. A balaclava that protects against cold, wind, & UV rays

For the most protection against the elements, this balaclava ski mask is a popular choice. The breathable, moisture-wicking polyester-spandex fabric offers four-way stretch and wards off cold, wind, dust, and UV rays. There’s also a heat-retaining fleece lining to help you stay comfortable in frigid temperatures and mesh breathing panels that prevent your glasses or goggles from fogging up. The lightweight balaclava can be worn on its own or underneath a helmet.

Available colors: 1

According to a fan: “This thing is awesome! I wear it on my 25 min walk to/from work in sub-zero temps and it keeps me nice and toasty. The mesh ventilator is great! It obviously still gets moist but it is perfectly placed to let my breath escape.”