Driving has been established as one of the safest ways to travel during the ongoing pandemic, so you might find yourself driving more — and over longer distances — which means that it may be time to rethink your behind-the-wheel gear. Your shades are a great place to start, since having eyewear that will let you log miles comfortably is key to a safe (and fun) trip. The best sunglasses for driving are polarized, and the ideal lens color is a grey, amber, or deep copper tint that won’t obscure the colors of important things like traffic lights or road signs. Although research shows that yellow sunglasses for driving at night don’t measurably improve vision in low light, some people can’t live without their tried-and-true night vision glasses and that's okay, too.

Some sunglasses are designed with a base curve, which means they follow the contours of your face and protect more of your peripheral vision. Base curves range from 4 to 10, and the higher the number of the curve, the deeper its angle; an 8-base curve, found in sporty wraparound styles, will provide the most sun protection, short of going all-in on a 10-base shield-style sunglass.

All five of the sunglasses below feature a combination of polarized lenses with just the right tint in styles ranging from classic to wraparound. Start your engines and check out the best sunglasses for driving below.

1. These timeless aviators with an 8-base curve

These old-school aviators are a pick you can count on to look just as cool behind the wheel as they do on the street. Their solid metal frame features a deep 8-base curve that hugs your face. The scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses come with an anti-reflective coating that are polarized to eliminate glare and fend off 100% of UV rays. All five options available in the listing are optimized for the road with lenses in shades of brown and grey. Silicone nose pads and temple tips keep them in place mile after mile, so you're not constantly pushing them back up. "They are not heavy, like RayBans I have had, but feel great. The lenses I chose were polarized with a brownish orange tint. They have been very nice for driving," one shopper wrote of their aviators.

Available colors: 5

2. A more budget-friendly pair with an 8-base curve

For wraparound sunglasses that don't look overly sporty, you'd be hard pressed to do better than these polarized sunglasses. Their rectangular metal frames are low-profile with an 8-base curve, featuring a spring hinge that hugs your head for a custom fit. Their polarized TAC lenses are made with multiple layers for a scratch-resistant finish with anti-reflective coating, plus UV400 protection and impressive impact resistance. Adjustable silicone nose pads and rubber temple tips ensure that these shades will be the last thing on your mind as you navigate traffic, and the lenses come in a range of colors, like driving-friendly gray and brown. "The fit is comfortable for extended wearing. They feel rugged enough to hold up for years of use. Seems like a very expensive pair of glasses," a reviewer commented, adding, "The bonus firm and soft cases were a fantastic addition, since the glasses alone are great for the price."

Available colors: 9

3. Some classic polarized shades with a copper tint

These squared-off aviators have a hypoallergenic alloy frame for a weightless feel with adjustable hinges you can tinker with for a perfect fit. Although the frame doesn't have an explicitly 8-base curve, there's a noticeable arc to their shape that still provides more protection than straight-across styles. The multi-layer TAC lenses are fully polarized and provide 100% UV protection. If you're not a fan of the dark amber tint shown here, you can also snag them in other colors, including smokey gray. "Fives across the board only because I cant give sixes," one fan declared of their star rating. "After 4 hours of driving and a good dose of beach, I knew I had a quality product. As soon as I got home I ordered another pair. I drive an 18 wheeler in Texas so if anyone values a dark, sturdy set of shades, its me."

Available colors: 10

4. A trucker-approved set of sunglasses for driving day and night

If you log tons of miles, it's worth springing for a set of driving sunglasses with lenses optimized for the open road — especially if spend a lot of time driving at night. This set of two pairs of glasses feature a seven-layer polarized TAC lens in yellow and amber with semi-rimless wraparound frames, so your eyes are totally protected without cutting off your field of vision. Both hues feature UV400 protection. "I have now driven at least 4,000+ miles with both the day and night glasses and I don't know why I haven't been wearing these my entire life," one professional driver wrote of this set, adding, "You haven't lived until you've driven in the rain with these glasses. It feels like my eyes are bionic." They even include a clip to keep them within easy reach on sun visors.

5. A pair that fits over your prescription lenses

Prescription glasses are an investment, so if you don't want to spring for a tinted pair, these sunglasses sit over your regular glasses with a full wraparound frame and clear side panels so they won't impede your line of sight. The lightweight polycarbonate frame won't crack under pressure, and multi-layer TAC lenses afford nealry 180 degrees of full UV protection. The pair shown here has a gray tint, and you can also find them in brown if that's your preference. "They really block the sun glare from the front and the side while driving. No more frantically trying to adjust the sun visor like I did with my flip ups," a reviewer commented, adding, "They feel like they just lock in place, and are lightweight and don’t fall off. Even though they cut the glare greatly, I can still see my GPS."