Science shows there's much to gain from working out outside even when the temperatures are less than motivating — from being able to last longer without getting tired to mood-boosting effects. But having the right gear is key: The best men's winter gloves will help keep your hands warm and dry so you stay adequately protected on your quest for glory — whether that's shoveling or free-skiing.

When shopping around, look for a glove's temperature rating to see what kind of coverage you can expect — some intrepid pairs promise to keep you warm even when it's as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, you'll want a pair with solid insulation, and that can run the gamut from Thinsulate to wool to synthetic fibers. Your gloves should at the very least be water-resistant if not entirely waterproof — and some include a moisture-wicking lining. Close-fitting cuffs are essential, whether that’s a ribbed sweater-like knit or something adjustable to batten down the hatches. From there, touchscreen capabilities and extra grip on the palms all add up to a genuinely functional glove.

From the heavy-duty gauntlets temperature-rated well below zero to some lightweight winter gloves for sports (and the leather pair you’ll grab when you're leading with style rather than straight utility), these are the top-rated winter gloves on Amazon.

1. Some best-selling winter gloves built for extreme temps

These best-selling, heavy-duty gloves are built with five layers of protection, including 2 millimeters of sponge insulation and a waterproof, windproof shell (The brand even dares you to dip your hand in a bucket of water to prove it). The knit cuff is the only component that isn't 100% weather-resistant, but it works just as hard to prevent drafts or snow from working their way inside. These gloves have a cold resistance rating of -30 degrees Fahrenheit, so you know they can handle frigid conditions. A web of grippy silica gel on the palms means your phone won’t go flying, and there are touchscreen capabilities on the thumb and index finger of both hands for a full-featured winter glove.

"I worked outside all day yesterday with these," reported one Amazon shopper whose work included power washing car lots. "The outside got soaked from blowback water and wringing the chamois out, but my hands were completely warm and dry the entire time...I can’t express how good it is to have these for my job."

Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2. A 2-pack of high-dexterity cold-weather gloves

These winter work gloves combine a high-dexterity cut with essential waterproof and windproof features. Their fingers are sewn to a 45-degree curve that follows the hand's natural anatomy, and both palms are cut precisely so there’s no extra material bunching up when you make a fist (or grab a shovel). The synthetic leather grip features contoured cutouts for increased flexibility where your hand instinctively bends, and a reflective strip ensures visibility in low light. The glove features a six-layer construction, including a waterproof, windproof TPU membrane and a layer of 3M Thinsulate that promises to keep you comfortable in temperatures down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit. A Velcro band at the wrist allows you to easily adjust the fit, and there's touchscreen functionality on the thumb, index, and middle fingers.

"I work as an Aviation Line Technician in Wisconsin, and spend most of my night outside," a reviewer wrote. "With these gloves on, I can open fuel caps, operate finger switches, handle dipsticks, maneuver passenger baggage, and write fairly legibly. After 5 years in the aviation field, these have the best balance between warmth and dexterity. Waterproofing has been highly effective." And since you get two pairs for less than $30, it's a deal to act on.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3. These minimalist wool gloves that are worth the splurge

Although technically marketed as a cycling glove, this pair from Showers Pass has all the features you’d want on hand. Made from a merino wool blend with three bonded layers, they feature a moisture-wicking lining and a waterproof, windproof membrane designed for maximum breathability. Silicone grips and a chafe-free seamless construction makes them great for outdoor workouts. While no temperature rating was provided, several reviewers reported that they held up in the cold. "I cycle commute and have used these in single-digit temps and been ok for a short duration. Have kept my hands dry in the rain and snow so they're good by me. Not bulky and good dexterity and grippy bits on palm and fingers," one fan reported.

The only thing these gloves lack is a touchscreen pad. If that’s a dealbreaker and you’re willing to fudge the waterproofing, consider the Smartwool merino sport fleece training glove. For an even thinner option with maximum versatility, consider the Minus33 merino wool glove that you can layer beneath other pairs.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4. The winter ski gloves that are vetted for shoveling

These ski gloves were designed with winter sports in mind, but reviewers loved them just as much for shoveling snow. With 150 grams of 3M Thinsulate, they're rated to keep you warm in temperatures down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. The performance nylon exterior sheds snow like a duck, and inside is a waterproof TPU sleeve to prevent any snowmelt from getting through — but enhanced breathability means you won't risk clamminess or blisters. The leather palms are rugged and double-stitched, with a second layer of cowhide where the thumb meets your hand for durable reinforcement where you'll most need it. The 5-inch gauntlets cinch down tightly with a buckle and bungee cord because the last thing you need is snow down your gloves.

"I took them out for a spin with a snow blower and then the shovel," one shopper noted. "I was out in the cold with temps in the single digits. My hands were warm till about the end, about an hour and a half in...at this price point, they ended up being the warmest gloves I have ever owned." They're also available in a five-finger mitten cut.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

5. These nice leather driving gloves with an adjustable cuff

If you’re headed someplace where your winter work gloves aren't going to cut it, these leather driving gloves win for looking put together while keeping your digits warm. While the Napa leather has a certain degree of water resistance, these gloves are obviously not waterproof — but they're meant for driving cars, not snowmobiles. For the lining, choose between a full hand of cashmere and wool or sink your finger into some deep-pile fleece (both are available in this listing). The adjustable snap cuff on the wrist helps prevent snow and cold air from sneaking in, and the touchscreen functionality on three fingers is highly responsive.

"Not only do these gloves look excellent, but they're super soft on the inside and feel great on my hands," one shopper commented. "They do what they need to do: Protect my hands from my frigid steering wheel when I'm driving and the weather outside...a little bit chilly in 15°F weather, but I find that they strike the best balance between dexterity and warmth out of any other pair I've worn."