More than just a way to impress your boss, formal clothing can actually enhance our tendency to engage in abstract-cognitive processing, according to a 2015 study. This means if you think you’re looking good, you may spend more time thinking about conceptual ideas, rather than only what’s physically in front of you. Luckily, with the best cashmere sweaters, style and comfort aren’t mutually exclusive.

If you want an extra-warm cashmere sweater, look for ones made from two-ply yarn, which provides added warmth as well as softness. And while 100% cashmere pieces will provide the most luxurious feel, cashmere blends can be a great option too. Not only are blends often a little less expensive, but some can even be machine-washed.

Which brings us to the point of care. No matter what type of cashmere sweater you buy, it will always pill to some degree because cashmere wool is a very fine material. If you're worried about pilling, consider buying a pumice stone or electric fabric shaver. Most cashmere clothing can't be tossed in the washing machine, so if you wear it often, it's a good idea to invest in some cashmere shampoo for hand washing.

If you're ready to get stylishly cozy this season, check out this list of the best cashmere sweaters, all of which you can buy on Amazon.

1. A quarter-zip sweater with ribbed detailing

This 100% cashmere sweater has tan accenting around the zipper, which adds a touch of flair to the otherwise classic quarter-zip design. It also has ribbed detailing on the cuffs and waist, and comes in a variety of solid color options, so it can go well with any wardrobe. Like many cashmere pieces, this one is must be hand washed.

One fan raved: “An excellent bargain for a quality cashmere sweater!!! I am very pleased with the quality of the sweater, the fit, and how well it holds its shape even after I've worn it 10 to 12 hours in a day.”

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

Available colors: 10, including grey, olive, and camel

2. A pullover with elbow patches for an academic look

Elbow patches and an accented placket line bring a touch of sophistication to this relaxed pullover from State Cashmere. This 100% cashmere sweater has a mock turtleneck collar, and comes in a variety of classic colors with contrasting details on the elbow patches and collar. It's also extra warm, since it's made from two-ply yarn. Note that this one is not machine-washable.

One fan raved: “It is a very comfortable sweater — very soft cashmere. Really worth it for the price. I will only buy State Cashmere going forward.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11, including navy, burgundy, and baby blue

3. This cashmere-blend full-zip with a flannel lining

This budget-friendly full-zip is not only less expensive than fully cashmere sweaters, but according to reviewers, it's also warmer than most. Perfect as an outer layer on crisp days, it's lined with plaid fleece and has a classic stand collar to block the wind and cold. This zip-up sweater is made from a blend of 38% cashmere, 20% cotton, 22% wool, and 20% anti-pilling fibers, and it can be machine washed. It has two convenient front pockets, and the collar, cuffs, and waist have classic ribbed detailing.

One fan raved: “These things are spectacular. It's like wearing a cozy wool pullover with a blanket inside. Very warm, but also breathes a bit. I bought another right after I bought my first one, and I've worn one of them nearly every day this winter. If you love being comfortable, these are where it's at. Also, I've washed them a few times with zero shrinkage. [...]”

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 9, including wine red, black, and blue

4. A solid turtleneck that can be paired with anything

This 100% cashmere pullover is made from two-ply yarn, so it's extra warm and soft. The folded turtleneck design gives it a timeless look, and the ribbed detailing on the collar, waist, and cuffs add classic sophistication. This sweater should be hand washed with cashmere shampoo, which will help it to become even softer over time according to the brand.

One fan raved: “I absolutely love this sweater! It is so warm and luxurious! It's rather pricey, but still a great value overall.”

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 9, including black, brown, and camel

5. A simple, soft V-neck that will never go out of style

Go for a simple yet tasteful look with this classic V-neck sweater. Made from two-ply yarn, this 100% cashmere sweater is as cozy as can be, but for best care, it should be hand washed with baby shampoo or cashmere shampoo. Some reviewers noted that this sweater runs small and suggested sizing up.

One fan raved: “I love wearing Cashmere sweaters for casual work days and for weekends- but they can be really expensive. This sweater is a great price- but I was afraid it might be cheap. I am happy to say that it’s really great quality and I waited a few weeks before reviewing- I had it dry cleaned and it looks great. I am happy with the purchase and bought another one.”

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 11, including charcoal, camel, and ivory

6. This cardigan sweater that’s perfect for layering

This 100% cashmere cardigan is a great addition to any outfit, whether you're going to work or staying in. The two front pockets give it a classic look, and the ribbed detailing on the cuffs and waist add a touch of textured style. This sweater is also easy to care for, as it's machine-washable.

One fan raved: “The fit is just as expected from the size chart. The weave density is comparable to the better options at this price point with a good weight so you're getting your money's worth in material. Overall good quality and a good buy.”

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

Available colors: 6, including dark grey, blue, and olive

7. A crewneck you can wear with jeans or joggers

This 100% cashmere crewneck is stylish and simple enough to pair well with any outfit. The two-ply yarn gives you the softness and warmth you want, and the simple design will pair well with any wardrobe for years to come. Like the other State Cashmere sweaters, this one is not machine-washable and should be hand washed with cashmere shampoo.

One fan raved: “This cashmere sweater is wonderful! Excellent quality and extremely soft! Sizing is just right and the cutting is very classic. It is warm as well, great for those cool, every occasion days and evenings. Some of my friends asked me where [to] get it and I got several compliments from strangers. Looks and feels like a more expensive sweater.”

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 11, including heather grey, burgundy, and navy

8. A budget-friendly V-neck made from a cashmere blend

This lightweight V-neck sweater is made from a blend of cashmere, wool, viscose, nylon and polyester. It is machine-washable for easy care, and has a relaxed fit that is both casual and comfortable. This sweater comes in a variety of colors, and is also available in a cable-knit crewneck design if you're looking for a more classic look.

One fan raved: “Feels like an expensive cashmere sweater for a bargain price. I am ordering more. Also keeps its shape better than my 100% cashmeres.”

Available sizes: Medium - 3X-Large

Available colors: 6, including black, charcoal, and coffee

Also handy: cashmere shampoo

If you're going to invest in a great cashmere sweater, it's worth getting some cashmere shampoo as well. Made with plant-based ingredients, this cedar-scented shampoo has a gentle formula that can safely wash cashmere, which may help your sweater last longer. It also has a concentrated design, so one bottle can last up to 32 washes. The founders don't believe in testing their products on animals, so they test their shampoo on themselves instead.