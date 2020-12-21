When winter weather arrives, experts recommended piling on the layers to trap in your body heat and keep it from dispersing into the chilly air, but if you want to forego a separate base layer, you can opt for a pair of flannel-lined jeans instead. Not only do the best flannel-lined jeans provide breathable warmth, but they also come in a variety of washes and styles, so you can choose a pair you feel good in.

Flannel is a medium-weight cotton fabric with a napped finish, and it feels incredibly soft and warm. It's also breathable, so you won't overheat, and when combined with durable cotton denim, you’ve got a comfortable pair of insulated jeans that’s versatile enough to wear all winter. But as an alternative to flannel, you might want to consider polyester fleece-lined jeans which will offer a soft, plush feel. Polyester is also good at repelling moisture, in case you work up a sweat, and it offers great warmth. Whichever lining you prefer, you can choose from various colors and washes — including black, brown, and classic stonewash — so there’s sure to be a pair of men's flannel-lined jeans that you feel good in. There are also several fits, from relaxed to slim, so you can pick the one that’s most comfortable for you.

Ready to refresh your closet with some warm and comfortable pants? Scroll on for the best flannel-lined jeans on Amazon that will make it a little easier to leave the house on cold, wintry days.

1. These classic Carhartt flannel-lined jeans

Available in a classic dark stonewash, these Carhartt flannel-lined jeans offer timeless style and warmth. The five-pocket pants are made from 100% cotton denim with a 100% cotton flannel lining and a button-and-zip fly. They sit slightly below the waist and have a relaxed seat and thigh, and the roomy 17.5-inch leg openings fit easily over winter boots.

Available sizes: 28 - 50 inches (waist), 30 - 36 inches (length)

Available colors: 1 (dark stone)

According to a fan: “These Carhartt jeans are exceptionally well-made, durable, and are suited for heavy-duty work in extreme cold climates. But they are extremely comfortable and feel as though you're wearing pajamas. If you live in a cold climate and work outdoors, these are highly-recommended. I wear Carhartt brand jeans all year long, and live in these lined ones from November thru March."

2. These Eddie Bauer flannel-lined jeans with a bit of stretch

These Eddie Bauer flannel-lined jeans are made with cotton and spandex for breathable comfort with two-way stretch, and the red and the buffalo plaid flannel lining is made from 100% cotton. The five-pocket jeans sit below the natural waist, with a straight fit through the hip, thigh, and leg, and they feature a button-and-zip fly. They’re available in two classic denim washes as well as black and red.

Available sizes: 30 - 40 inches (waist), 30 - 36 inches (length)

Available colors: 4

According to a fan: “I keep a pair at our family vacation home in the mountains because they are AMAZING in freezing weather.”

3. These fleece-lined Wrangler jeans

If you want even more of a soft, plush feel, these Wrangler fleece-lined, insulated jeans are an excellent alternative, and the polyester will help wick away moisture, too. The denim shell is made from 100% cotton, and the jeans sit at the natural waist with a relaxed fit through the seat and thigh. They have five pockets and a button-and-zip fly.

Available sizes: 30 - 48 inches (waist), 29 - 36 inches (length)

Available colors: 3

According to a fan: “Fit was nice and these jeans are quite comfortable. They wear like the pair of khaki jeans I purchased a few months ago. Love these fleece-lined jeans as my legs have never gotten cold in the latest 24 degree weather we’ve had lately. Not once have these jeans made my legs sweat and I plan to purchase more later."

4. These Carhartt flannel-lined work pants in versatile colors

If you need something other than classic washed denim, these flannel-lined work pants are available in four colors: black, Carhartt brown, moss, and gravel. The pants are made from 100% cotton duck, which is a weighty and durable canvas fabric, and the lining is made with 100% cotton flannel. They sit slightly above the waist with a roomy full seat and thigh and feature a button-and-zip fly. There’s also a hammer loop, as well as multiple tool and utility pockets and reinforced back pockets. Plus, the 19-inch leg opening fits well over work boots.

Available sizes: 28 - 46 inches (waist), 30 - 36 inches (length)

Available colors: 4

According to a fan: “The flannel lining is great for a little extra warmth in the winter, but are breathable enough that I often end up wearing them year round.”

5. A pair of fleece-lined skinny jeans

If you prefer a slim fit, these fleece-lined skinny jeans are a warm option. The jeans are made from cotton, polyester, and spandex for comfort and stretch, and they're lined with soft and warm fleece, which will help lock in warmth while wicking away sweat. The regular-fit, straight-leg pants sit at the mid-waist and feature five pockets and a button-and-zip fly.

Available sizes: 28 - 42 (see size chart on Amazon for more info)

Available colors: 10

According to a fan: “For those who don’t like to wear thermals, this is the best jeans for winter season.”