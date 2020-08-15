Stress could be having a surprising effect on your vision — and given the current reality, you may be experiencing a bit more stress these days. Research shows that severe stress may contribute to deteriorated eyesight. Although some things might be beyond your control, doing what is in your power — like trying to manage your stress and protecting your eyes from UV damage — is a way to show your eyes some love. And the best cheap men’s sunglasses (under $100) not only provide 99 to 100% protection from the sun, they do so in a range of wearable styles.

You can find impressively good pairs at almost any price point, but investing in a solid build and high-quality materials, like polycarbonate lenses and titanium or TR90 frames, will never steer you wrong. The picks below have been broken them down by price and key style categories so you can choose an investment piece or skip to a beater pair you don’t have to worry about. From designer aviators to wallet-friendly (and sustainable) bamboo sunglasses, here are 20 quality sunglasses that’ll run you anywhere from $100 down to $5. Grab a pair and maybe even a few spares.

The Best Men’s Sunglasses Under $100

1. The Best Aviators

The Armani Exchange aviator sunglasses combine a high-end metal frame with lightweight arms so they won't give you a headache. The polarized gradient lenses offer 100% UV protection and block 99% of reflected light. They feature a scratch-resistant coating so you can toss them in your glovebox occasionally without the included case, and come with a lint-free lens cleaning cloth to nix smudges.

2. The Best Square Sunglasses

While these are just at the $100 price point, these sharp Persol shades are worth the investment. The tortoiseshell frame is accented with sleek metal markings on the arms, and the nose bridge is rounded for comfort. They feature 100% UV protection, though notably, only some options come with polarized lenses. One Amazon reviewer noted, "If you have never owned a pair of Persols, and you appreciate build quality, attention to detail, heritage, and practically scratch proof crystal lenses, then these (Persol) will change the way you look at sunglasses forever." Plus, they're available in several different frame sizes for a perfect fit — and you get a cleaning cloth to keep them looking good.

3. The Best Sports Sunglasses

Made from relatively indestructible polycarbonate lenses and titanium Grilamid frames, this pair of athletic shades from Under Armor is up for any outdoor adventure. They block 100% of UV rays and offer polarized glare reduction. Choose from three different sizes: 60-millimeter (featured), 62-millimeter, and 65-millimeter.

4. The Best Rimless Sunglasses

For a minimalist shade, this pair from Suncoud Optics offers style and utility. The durable, polarized polycarbonate lenses block 100% of UV light, and the ultra-lightweight frame offers easy all-day wear. One reviewer commented, "Quality polarized lenses, good solid fit. They look reasonably good both wearing a tie, or casual."

5. The Best Wood Sunglasses

These classic-looking round wood frames from Ray-Ban have a retro look that emanates cool. The lenses are prescription-ready if that's a feature you're on the hunt for, too. The gradient mirror blue lenses provide extra protection from the sun's rays, though no UV protection percentage is listed. One fan noted, "Great quality!Frames fit securely, arrived in perfect condition with a case, cleaning cloth, and pamphlet."

The Best Men’s Sunglasses Under $50

6. The Best Aviators

Put out Top Gun vibes with these cool aviators with polarized lenses. Offering 100% UV protection and spring hinges for a comfortable fit, these shades not only look good, but have reviewers impressed with their quality construction. One weighed in, "Well made. feels sturdy in hand. Comfortable and I like the partial wrap design, no glare from odd angles."

7. The Best Square Sunglasses

The price is right with these designer look-alike shades, featuring scratch-resistant glass lenses that block 100% of UV rays, as well as a lightweight, corrosion-resistant acetate frame. The silicone-coated nose pads provide non-irritating wear. "Build quality is on a par with RayBan. Lenses are glass and not plastic. They feel expensive," one satisfied shopper wrote. The only downside: They're not polarized.

8. The Best Sports Sunglasses

Enjoy shatterproof polycarbonate lenses and an ultra-durable TR-90 frame, in these sleek-looking sports shades. Whether you're cycling, running, or hiking, these lightweight sunglasses will stay put, thanks to their rubber temple and nose guards. Plus, they block 100% of UV rays and come with a shell case. These are non-polarized, but if you're looking for a polarized pair, consider this slightly more expensive pick.

9. The Best Rimless Sunglasses

These sporty semi-rimless shades come with a sturdy metal frame and oval, 100%-UV-blocking lenses that are prescription ready. The lenses are not polarized, however. One Amazon reviewer, who gave this a five-star review, noted, "Spring arms, great fit, lightweight."

10. The Best Wood Sunglasses

Backed by nearly 2,000 Amazon reviews, these wood sunglasses are a fan favorite. The polycarbonate black front is paired with real walnut arms, coming together in a spring hinge for a custom fit. Enjoy a UV400-level of sun protection (aka this pair blocks 99 to 100% of UV light), polarized and impact-resistant lenses, even a bamboo carrying case and a microfiber pouch for all your storage needs.

The Best Men’s Sunglasses Under $25

11. The Best Aviators

When more than 4,000 Amazon reviewers give a pair of sunglasses a perfect five-star review, you know there's something to pay attention to — and these military-style aviators have design features well above their affordable price tag. Offering 99 to 100% UV protection, the polarized, scratch-resistant lenses paired with the lightweight metal frame, plus spring-loaded hinges, deliver comfortable day-in-and-day-out wear. Chose from three sizes and several different colors and lens shapes. One fan commented, "They are very highquality; with durable hinges, thick metal and decent polarized lenses. The included fabric zippered case comes with a clip and a cleaning cloth which made the already reasonable price even nicer."

12. The Best Square Sunglasses

Another fan favorite, these retro driving glasses are the total package: 100% UV protection, polarized lenses, durable metal frame, and even a 30-day money back guarantee. One fan summed it up, "With the metal frames they feel very solid, but are still very light. They are very comfortable and the polarized lenses are great to look through."

13. The Best Sports Sunglasses

These wrap-around black sunglasses live up to their "unbreakable" description, thanks to their high-quality TR90 frame and multi-layer lens technology designed to withstand breakage. They offer 100% UV protection and polarization; plus, more than 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given this pair a perfect five-star rating.

14. The Best Rimless Sunglasses

You can really customize these rimless sunglasses, choosing from four different lens thicknesses, polarized or non-polarized lenses, and several different colors. They pass the UV400 test and come with durable TR90 frames for rugged wear.

15. The Best Wood Sunglasses

Choose from mirrored or non-mirrored lenses, for a pair of cool, handcrafted wood shades you'll wear every day. They come with 100% UV protection and polarized lenses, plus a surprising amount of extras for the price: a glasses cloth, a carrying pouch, a clamshell case, and a box. One satisfied shopper exclaimed, "Really nice quality for a cheap price."

The Best Men’s Sunglasses Under $15

16. The Best Aviators

You might not think you can get much for just $5, but these classic aviators from Stylle are surprisingly well-made. Choose from polarized or non-polarized lenses — both offer crisp vision and 100% UV protection. There are several different colors available, including two- and three-packs that are equally budget-friendly.

17. The Best Square Sunglasses

Whether you prefer a polarized tortoiseshell or a non-polarized pewter frame, these retro sunglasses are a steal for this price. The metal hinges offer durable wear and you can count on 100% UV protection. "They're cheap but look good," wrote one shopper, adding, "Great UV/sun protection. You could buy 10 of these in all different colors and it would still be cheaper than one pair of ray bans."

18. The Best Sports Sunglasses

The only pair on this list with a flip-up design, these athletic sunglasses were designed with sports use in mind. They come with UV protection, blue mirrored lenses, and a headband strap to keep them in place during a game. However, this pick is not polarized.

19. The Best Rimless Sunglasses

For a minimalist pair of shades on a budget, this pick from Elite Glasses is a smart choice. The rimless design is lightweight and versatile, and the non-polarized lenses still offer complete UV protection. One fan raved, "Slim, extremely light weight. Perfect for everyday."

20. The Best Wood Sunglasses

The genuine bamboo arms on these affordable sunglasses are what set them apart from the pack. You also get 99% UV protection in a lightweight frame. No polarization, however. "The Frames of the glasses are plastic, except for the temple, which is realwood. They have a pice finish on them which feels very smooth. The lenses are nice and dark, perfect for a hot, sunny day in California. They also feel very sturdy, they withstood the back pocket test," reported one satisfied shopper.