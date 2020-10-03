10 effects alcohol has on the brain

Alcohol
Think about these before you open that bottle.
10. A University of Sussex study found that the brains of binge drinkers have to put more effort into feeling empathy for other people, as compared to the brains of people who do not binge drink.
9. Heavy drinkers are worse at tasks pertaining to short-term memory, motor speed, and other complex cognitive processing tasks. While there’s a common belief among heavy drinkers that they can “handle their alcohol,” that is a misjudgment of their tolerance.