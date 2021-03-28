49 things under $30 on Amazon that are just so damn good

Sometimes, the excitement of discovering that perfect product makes me click the “Buy Now” button without hesitation. I mean, when a product from Amazon is just so damn good (like the ones on this list), it’s usually hard to resist. What’s cool about most of these items is that they’re fairly affordable and can be purchased for under $30. In other words, you’ll be scoring some really awesome things on the cheap — and you might not have even known you needed them.

For example, I used to think I had to keep a flashlight handy before going into my closet — but it turns out there is a battery-operated strip light that turns on automatically. I also thought the problem of where to keep my razor in the shower was unsolvable, but there’s a simple stick-on razor holder that easily takes care of that. And every time I got into my car, I’d be bummed that there was no place to put my bag. But then, I discovered this slick bag holder that cradles my belongings in the middle of the front seats. Genius.

Read on, because there are more items just like those that seem too good to be true. (They’re definitely not, though).

1. A body wash made with tea tree oil, peppermint & aloe

This Remedy Soap is a treatment to help relieve an assortment of skin conditions from rashes itchiness and everything in between. Three of its main ingredients are tea tree oil, peppermint, and aloe — and it can be used on various types of skin (including acne-prone). Over 12,000 customers have already given it five stars.

2. These fridge liners that’ll help tidy up your fridge

If you hate the clank of glass-on-glass in the fridge or want to set fruits and vegetables down on a shelf so you can see your inventory, these shelf liners are for you. They’re colorful, grippy, cushioning, and easy to clean. They also double as drawer or shelf liners so you can use them all over the house.

3. A complete set of yoga props to up your practice

When you’re practicing yoga, there are poses that are easier to achieve with a couple of blocks and those that are more intense when you add a resistance band or strap. This complete set of yoga extras lets you experiment with all of those methods without dropping a fortune. There are two yoga blocks, a set of resistance bands, and a versatile strap as well as instructions and a yoga guide and it all fits into its own carry case.

5. The soft bamboo blanket that sleeps cool

Sleeping comfortably in the summer requires the right blanket. And this cooling microfiber bamboo is it. It feels cool to the touch and breathes to release body heat while you sleep. It also comes in eight colors to match your bedroom, as well as a few additional sizes.

6. This cup holder attachment that holds your big bottles

You want to drink from your big tumbler, but it won’t fit in your car’s cup holder — so you throw it on the seat instead. Annoying, right? But there’s no need to give up. This cup holder enhancement creates a larger cup holder from the one that’s too small, and it’ll hold your big bottle so it doesn’t fly around or tip over.

7. These stretchy lids that fit any bowl you own

Cleaning up after a meal is so much easier if you can just put a lid on the serving bowl, pitcher, or drinking glass with leftovers in it and put it right in the fridge. And when saving food is easier, you’ll throw away less of it. These lids stretch to fit the bowls you have so you can grab one that’s approximately right and easily cover up that bowl, cat-food can, or half-empty orange juice. And since they are clear silicone, they are easy to store and you can see what’s in the bowl.

8. The screen-cleaning set that’s loved by many

This screen cleaner kit is much loved by many tech fans. It’s a complete kit that includes a big bottle for home, a tiny bottle to take with you, and three excellent microfiber clothes in bright orange so you can find them in your bag. It’ll not only help remove microbes on your gear, but it’ll also get rid of those fingerprint marks.

9. This trick that turns the car seat gap into storage

The way it is, the gap between your car seat and the center console is a trap for dropped phones, keys, and whatever. Once you add this cleverly designed organizer, though, it becomes a storage spot for your sunglasses, a pen, your phone, and cash for tolls. It’s simple to install and so helpful. Just slide it in there and use the included spacers for a perfect fit.

10. The cell phone holder you can design yourself

The base of this clever cell phone stand is flexible and grippy, so you can suction it onto whatever surface you like — your car dash, the desk, wherever. Then, the phone grippers will snap in, so you can design a custom fit that positions your phone at exactly the angle you want. It uses suction — not an adhesive — so you can move it as often as you like.

11. A set of toe spreaders that can help relieve foot pain

If your feet hurt, everything you do is probably painful. These toe spreaders are designed to fix the ailment that are causing that pain by stretching the small muscles between your toes and giving the nerves that are flaring up some room to recover. So many people swear by it, and there are two sizes included.

12. These drain stoppers made of flexible silicone

I thought a leaky drain was a difficult plumbing problem — but, as it turns out, the solution is simple. These stoppers are six inches in diameter, so they work with whatever tub, sink, or basin you want to keep water in. Just lay them over the drain. They aren’t complicated, custom, or hard to install. They are simple, effective, flexible silicone discs that keep the water in.

13. This plug that charges your phone fast

When you want to get up and running quickly, plug your phone into this little rapid-charging plug from Anker. It’s small but it feeds your phone on 20-watt output so that it can go from gasping to fully fueled three times faster than a standard charger. It’s great for any phone capable of rapid charge.

14. A simple way to carry your phone while running

The eternal problem of what to with your phone when running is answered by this simple armband. Cinch the phone into the mount, strap it to your arm, and run. You can see the screen, change the music, follow the map, or even take a call. It’s easy to use and adjust, and over 1,600 people have given it five stars.

15. This genius organization for vitamins & supplements

Your herbal medicine chest, vitamins, supplements, and prescriptions can get disorganized fast — and when that happens, you might loose track and waste time digging through messy cabinets. This three-tier shelf will sort everything on elevated shelves so you can see what’s in the back. It expands to fit your cupboard and works well for spices or cosmetics, too.

16. The simple solution to your always-foggy windshield

You can stop using your sleeve to wipe the fog off the windshield now. This defogger sponge is much better at it. You can use it wet or dry, it’s super absorbent, and it gets the windshield spiffy. Just keep it in the car for those times when you need to see and don’t have time for the defogger to work.

17. A waffle iron that makes dog treats

That small fortune you’ve been spending on dog treats can end right now. All you need is the right recipe and this adorable dog-treat maker to whip up your own bone-shaped treats from ingredients you have on hand (the recipe’s included). It makes eight wholesome treats quickly and latches closed for storage.

18. A lint remover you can use anywhere

This portable lint remover is the low-commitment tool to help revive old clothing and pieces of fabric. Just drag it over the coat, sweater, pants, or furniture that’s marred by pilling or pet fur and it’ll rake it right off. No batteries or power are required.

19. This laptop stand that’s essentially a complete desk

Sometimes, if you’re lucky, your office is a bed. And when that happens, this is your desk. There’s a drawer for all the sundries you want on hand, a cup holder for your coffee, and a tablet or phone stand so you can keep an eye on communications. It all rests above your knees, keeping you comfortable and your laptop off your pillow. When you aren’t working from bed, the legs fold down and there’s a carrying handle built in.

20. The perfect lighting for your closet or cupboards

Creating the perfect light for that dark corner, stairwell, closet, mirror, or cupboard is so easy with this motion-sensitive, stick-on strip lighting that you’ll wish you bought sooner. Set it to manual if you prefer to turn the light on, or just enjoy it when light comes on when you’re near it. It runs on batteries, so you don’t need to run any wires.

21. The shower head that filters your water

How good is your daily shower? Are you aware that a quick upgrade can make it a fantastic experience? This shower head filters the water before it touches you, and it improves the water pressure by directing it through small outlet holes that speed up the flow. There are three settings — rainfall, massage, and jet — to suit every mood.

22. This hook so you have a place to put your shaving razor

End the constant hassle of where to stash your shaving razor in the shower by sticking a couple of these hooks to the shower wall. They’re easy to install — peel and stick — and low profile. The razor slips right in between the hooks and remains upright to protect and air dry the blades.

23. This silicone kitchen scrubber that smells like peaches

This scrubber is different from the sponge you’ve been using. It’s made of silicone, smells like peaches, and gently scrubs dishes, silverware, and counters cleaner than they’ve ever been — often without any soap. Not only does it smell good, but it shouldn’t mold because it dries quickly by refusing to hold onto water.

24. A place to stash your bag or other gear in the car

This in-car storage net gives me a convenient space where I can store my bags while driving. It hangs between the two front seats to hold everything from backpacks to groceries, and It even offers back-seat occupants some storage options. Plus, it doubles as a pet barrier to keep the pups in the back seat.

25. These running shorts with a hidden phone pocket

With a 7-inch form-fitting under short and a looser over short, these workout shorts are comfortable and practical when it comes to working out. There’s phone pocket in the under short, a slant pocket, a zippered key pocket, and an adjustable drawstring waist. There are eight color combinations, so you can stock up and make it a summer wardrobe.

26. A storage bag so your clothes hangers are always handy

Treat your closet like a retail outlet by tossing the empty hangers into this purpose-built storage bag where they won’t get tangled together (after picking out your outfit). You will save so much time in between laundry days — and because it holds lots of hangers, your closet will be neat.

27. A clever way to use your power drill to clean

That power drill in your toolbox has untapped powers. Instead of loading it with a screwdriver or drill bit, attach one of these scrubbers and use it as a power-cleaning device. Two kinds of brushes — one round and one ball shaped — scrub off hard-to-remove messes. Plus, the scrubber is great for the shower door or other slick surfaces, and the soft sponge is terrific for gently cleaning and shining the counters or your car.

28. This digital notebook you can use forever

When you write notes in this notebook, you can keep them forever and erase them so you can use the notebook again. What magic is this, you ask? When you take notes, you can use a smart app to send them to the online storage tool of your choice — Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email, or whatever you use — and it’l recognize headlines, do transcriptions, and more. Then, you can use the included cloth to wipe the pages clean. It comes in ten colors.

29. These clips that keep your comforter cover on straight

Getting a comforter into a duvet cover is surprisingly challenging. Then, once it’s in, it slides into a bunch in the night and you have to straighten it in the morning. The secret solutions are these comforter clips. Turn the cover inside out and clip two corners of the cover to the comforter. Then, turn it right-side over the comforter so it ends up inside the cover. After that, clip the other two corners. Now, the cover will stay on perfectly until you take it off.

30. These clever chair leg covers that help protect floors

Toss all those stick-on floor protectors that constantly come off the legs of your chairs and use these stretchy silicone leg covers instead. They slide over any chair leg (because they stretch to fit), and they have felt bottoms that are gentle on floors. They stay on, are easy to install, work with different types of chars, and are practically invisible. Plus, there are 16 in this package.

31. The cedar blocks that help refresh your closet

Cedar smells fantastic, but it usually deters moths. So putting cedar in your closet is an easy and pleasant way to keep your closet safe from critters that eat through fabrics. This collection of 30 cedar rings go right on your hangers to help protect whatever you hang on there. The set also comes with ten cedar balls you can drop into drawers or storage baskets.

32. These dimming sheets so your electronics aren’t so bright

Why does every electronic device — from the alarm clock to the phone charger — have a light that glows so bright in your dark room that it keeps you awake? These dimming sheets dial the intensity of the light down so you can see the time or other indicators on the device without lighting up the entire room. Just cut a piece to size and cover the light. They use static cling, so there is no adhesive to mar your devices — and over 1,500 people give them five stars.

33. A plunger & bowl brush kit that saves bathroom space

If you don’t keep a plunger in the bathroom, there might come a time when you regret it. But those enormous plumber tools usually take up so much space. However, the plunger in this clever set is a real plunger that’s designed to look like it belongs in the bathroom. Even better, it comes with a toilet brush and they both fit into one stand so all the toilet necessaries look good and take up only one small footprint.

34. This tiny light so you can see to open the door

If you struggle to see when you are trying to unlock your door at night, you don’t really need an elaborate outdoor lighting solution. Just stick this little light over the lock and it’ll light up when you approach, throwing just enough brightness for you to see your keys and the lock. It’ll turn off again when you’re inside. There’s no wiring, so you can put when wherever you like, and it uses low-power LEDs so that you don’t need to replace the batteries very often.

35. These oven rack covers that help prevent burns

Save your arms from potential burns with these clever silicone guards that you snap onto the front of your oven racks. Those racks get hot, and brushing them accidentally with your skin when you put something into the oven can hurt. These are 14 inches long to fit full-sized ovens, but you can cut them to fit the toaster oven or smaller racks.

36. This goo that fixes shoes and many other things

When your shoes and sneakers start to come apart before you want to give them up, the solution comes in this tube of Shoe Goo. It’ll do everything from patching holes to reattaching the soles and adding traction. It’s waterproof and malleable when dry, easy to use, and versatile. People love it and are using it to fix everything from shoes, boots, and bags to furniture, phone screens, and random items around the house.

37. A towel you use wet to keep you cool

Working or exercising outdoors when the weather is warm can take the energy right out of you. This microfiber towel can cool you down, though. All you have to do is douse the cloth in water and drape it around your neck. It’ll pull the heat away from your body and make you feel instantly cool.

38. These soft pillowcases that feel cool to your skin

These pillow cases are built for summer sleeping. One side is cotton, but the other side is made from a tightly woven silk fabric that feels cool to the touch. When you wake up hot, flip it over for an instant cooling sensation. The silky fabric is also gentle on skin and hair.

39. A set of clothes hangers that expand your closet space

When your closet is too small for your wardrobe, these hangers will give you back the space you need. Their vertical S-shape offers room on each hanger to hang six pairs of pants or similar garments. In other words, each hanger frees up your horizontal space considerably — and you can use them to organize clothes into categories. Three hangers are included here, which is enough for 18 garments.

40. A memory foam pillow that helps support your neck

This memory foam pillow is designed to cradle your head when you sleep on your back and support your neck when you sleep on your side, and reviewers are raving that it’s giving them the best sleep they have had in years. It’s made from slow-rebound memory foam that molds to your shape and is encased with a washable cover.

41. This memory foam foot rest that’ll help ease back pain

The urge to put your feet up on the desk is easy to understand, because your back might be begging for help. This foot rest is designed to do it correctly by helping improve your posture. It’s a high-density memory foam pillow that’s covered in soft velvet and lifts your feet just enough for better back alignment while fitting under the desk. You can flip it over so the rounded side is down to add movement to your work day.

42. A trash can that organizes your car

Adding a trash can to your car helps keep it stay clean, and this versatile car trash can do more than store empty snack backs and water bottles. It has pockets on the sides for in-car necessaries and a lid that keeps the trash inside and hidden from view. Plus, it’s waterproof so that you can toss the trash, fill it with ice, and use it as a cooler.

43. A mold that makes big ice right in the glass

This is a brilliant way to drink whiskey over ice. You put the ice mold right into the glass, fill it with water through the mold, and put the whole business into the freezer. When you are ready for a drink, remove the silicone mold and pour spirits into the wedge-shaped ice that’s frozen inside the glass. The ice will melt very slowly and look cool.

44. These connected outlets so you can build a smart home

The next step in your smart home project — after you install an Amazon Echo or Google Home — is to connect the lights, appliances, and coffee machine so you can ask your AI to turn on the lights and brew some java. These are the smart plugs for this project because they work really well (and, again, are under $30).

45. This under-door draft stopper that helps with installation

This under-door draft stopper has none of the hassles of your home-made solution because it sticks to the door (rather than sliding under it or sitting in front of it). When you open the door, it’ll open with it — but the drafts, sounds, and bugs won’t be able to get past it. Just peel and stick the hook-and-loop strip and stick it to your door, then stick the foam blocker to that. There are two of them.

46. A spice rack that sticks to the fridge

Take advantage of that big expanse of metal space on the side of your fridge by turning it into storage. This small shelf has a strong magnet on the back so you can stick it right to the fridge in whatever configuration you’d like. They are sized perfectly for spices, oils, and condiments, and there’s no need to drill holes in the wall.

47. This slim extension cord that covers your outlets

This extension cord turns the outlet of your choice into a flat, blank panel that disappears into the baseboard or wall — and it ports its power to the three outlets within a strip that you can place as much as eight feet away. You can choose from different-sized cords, depending on where your outlet is.

48. This vegetable chopper that gets dinner done fast

Cooking dinner wouldn’t be such a chore if it wasn’t for all the vegetables that need to chopped. This little device turns all that work into a couple of gestures. Put the cut shape you want into the frame, set a vegetable on that, and close the lid. It’ll chop the vegetables all at once and deposit the cut pieces into the container below so you can pull together a stir fry or salad in minutes.

49. These spray bottles for oil that you can refill

You can use this reusable spray bottle it to spray oil on pans, meats, salads and more — and it’s made with a combination of durable stainless steel and food-grade glass. You’ll reach for these spray bottles constantly and wonder how you ever cooked anything without one.